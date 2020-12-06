Thomson Resources : Notice Under Section 708A(5)

4 December 2020

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

Thomson Resources Limited ('Thomson Resources' or the 'Company')(ASX:TMZ) advises that it has issued the following ordinary shares,

4 December 2020 - 700,000 Ordinary Shares

The Company gives notice under Section 708A(5)(e)(i) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act") that:

the abovementioned shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Act; and as at the date of this notice there is no information to be disclosed which is "excluded information" as defined in subsection 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisors to find in a disclosure document.

Richard Willson

Non-Executive Director & Company secretary

Thomson Resources Limited

