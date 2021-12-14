Thomson Resources : TMZ Completes Acquisition of Silver Spur Mine
12/14/2021 | 04:58pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
15 December 2021
THOMSON COMPLETES
ACQUISITION OF SILVER SPUR MINE
HIGHLIGHTS
Thomson Resources (Thomson) has completed the acquisition of 100% of ML 5932, that covers the Silver Spur Mine, from private company Cubane Partners Pty Ltd ("Cubane")
The definitive Acquisition Agreement was entered into by Thomson and Cubane on 10 August 20211
The Silver Spur acquisition givesThomson 100% control of the Texas Silver base metal district located in southern Queensland, a cornerstone asset in the Thomson's New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Strategy.
Silver Spur Mine historically produced 2.19 Moz silver at an average grade of 800 g/t Ag, as well as 690t of Zn, 1,050t of Pb and 990t of Cu and by-product Au from approximately 100 kt of ore2
High grade Ag Zn (Pb Cu) mineralisation evident in historic drilling at the Silver Spur mine confirm that a significant body of sulphide mineralisation remains
Mineralised shoots remainopen and untested below the deepest drill intersection to date of 200m below surface
The Silver Spur Mine is located 3.5 km SE of the Twin Hills Silver deposit which has produced 1.4 Moz silver via a heap leach operation since 20083 and also lies within Thomson's Texas Silver Project
Thomson is on track to deliver Mineral Resource Estimates for each of the Texas silver district deposits during the 1st quarter of 2022
Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (Thomson or the Company) advises that it has Completed the acquisition from private company Cubane Partners Pty Ltd ("Cubane") of 100% of the Silver Spur Mining Lease ML 5932 ("Silver Spur") which is located in the Texas Silver District, Southern Queensland, 9 km from the town of Texas (Figure 1). The acquisition was the subject of the definitive agreement entered into by the parties on 10 August 20211.
The Silver Spur ML covers the historic high grade Silver Spur Mine, is located 2.0 km southeast of the Twin Hills Silver deposit and is wholly surrounded by Texas Silver Mines exploration licences, forming part of Thomson's 100% owned Texas Silver Mine.
With the Silver Spur acquisition now complete, Thomson controls 100% of the district that has produced approximately 3.6 Moz Ag2,3 and significant Zn, Pb and Cu2 and hosts multi-million ounce silver resources, announced by previous owners of the Texas Mine4 5.
See ASX Release dated 10 August 2021 - Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Silver Spur Mine
Donchak, P.J.T., Bultitude, R.J., Purdy, D.J. & Denaro, T.J., 2007: Geology and mineralisation of the Texas Region, south- eastern Queensland.Queensland Geology, 11.
Halloran, 2015. Overview of the Twin Hills Silver Deposit Texas. Presentation at New England Orogen Seminar, Australia Institute of Geoscientists.www.aig.org.au
MRV MetalsASX:MRV ASX Release 19 September 2016, MRV Metals Pty Ltd Confirms Significant Resources in Twin Hills Mine
"The last piece of the foundation for the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke strategy is now within our ownership, which will assist enormously as we continue to work up the central processing facility concept. Much has been happening behind the scenes and we are set to see a busy 2022."
Figure 1: Thomson New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Projects and Texas Silver District Mineral
The Silver Spur underground mine was operated from 1892 to 1925, with additional sporadic mining in 1952, 1970 and 1976 producing a total of approximately 100,000t of ore2averaging approximately 800 g/t Ag with Zn, Pb and Cu. Smelting of the ore onsite produced argentiferous Cu matte with lesser Pb- Cu matte, Pb bullion, and Ag and Zn ore. Total produced metal is reported as 2.19 Moz silver, 690t zinc, 1,050t lead, 990t copper and 4,500oz gold1. The inefficient smelting technologies of the 19th century led to a significant proportion of the metal, in particular the Zn, being lost to the smelter slag. Consequently, Zn (Ag Pb Cu) dominant ore was not systematically mined out at Silver Spur.
Multiple phases of exploration have been carried out at the Silver Spur Mine (see ASX Release dated 10 August 2021 - Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Silver Spur Mine for a summary of the exploration history). The more recent exploration was undertaken between 1995 and 2012 by Rimfire Pacific Mining, Macmin Silver and Alcyone Resources who collectively drilled 6,881 m of diamond core (DDH), Reverse Circulation (RC), percussion and rotary air blast (RAB) drilling in 71 holes at the Silver Spur Mine and a further 5,672 m of RC, percussion and RAB drilling in 98 holes at the nearby Silver Spur North prospect, reporting significant silver and base metal mineralisation starting in the near surface (see Figure 3).
Recent studies of the Silver Spur Deposit by Thomson's geoscience consultants Global Ore Discovery (Global Ore), show that the mineralisation is epigenetic hosted in a chlorite - sericite alteration that forms a mineral foliation suggesting mineralisation formed during a regional deformation event. The sulphide mineralisation is developed as a series of breccias, veins and semi-massive sulphide lenses that are dominated by low iron honey-coloured sphalerite with later pulses galena, chalcopyrite and silver bearing Tetrahedrite (Figure 2).
The mineralized shoots are hosted in sheared carbonaceous shales and interbedded sandstones. Sulphide rich shoots are localised at a structural flexure in the NW oriented +10 m wide Stokes Fault as a series of near vertical NW and NE striking shears, hosting a series of steep plunging ore shoots with a projected to surface footprint of 100 by up to 85 m (Figure 3). The shoots have been mined to approximately 150 m vertically, remaining open to depth, with the deepest mineralised intersection to date underneath the base of mine at approximately 200 m vertically below surface.
The controlling Stokes Fault geometries suggest it is a transpressive strike slip fault that projects 2.1 km to the NW into the Twin Hills pit where recent mapping has shown the interpreted extension of the Stokes fault is also an important control on silver mineralisation there. This interpretation highlights the underexplored + 2km strike extent of the Stokes Fault as a priority target for further exploration.
New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Strategy
Thomson has previously reported on the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Strategy that encompasses the 100% owned Texas (Twin Hills and Mt Gunyan), Silver Spur, Webbs and Conrad projects. Resources for these projects have been announced by previous owners of these projects (Table 1). Thomson is working with its advisors to systematically review these projects with the goal of delivering new or re-estimated JORC 2012 guided Mineral Resources with the Texas Mineral Resources anticipated to be released during the 1st Quarter of 2022.Whilst not the subject of announcements to date, considerable progress has been made during the 2nd half of 2021 towards restating the Mineral Resources for Twin Hills, Mt Gunyan and Silver Spur (see Table 1).
