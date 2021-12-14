Thomson Resources : TMZ Completes Acquisition of Silver Spur Mine

Silver Spur History and Deposit Characteristics

The Silver Spur underground mine was operated from 1892 to 1925, with additional sporadic mining in 1952, 1970 and 1976 producing a total of approximately 100,000t of ore2 averaging approximately 800 g/t Ag with Zn, Pb and Cu. Smelting of the ore onsite produced argentiferous Cu matte with lesser Pb- Cu matte, Pb bullion, and Ag and Zn ore. Total produced metal is reported as 2.19 Moz silver, 690t zinc, 1,050t lead, 990t copper and 4,500oz gold1. The inefficient smelting technologies of the 19th century led to a significant proportion of the metal, in particular the Zn, being lost to the smelter slag. Consequently, Zn (Ag Pb Cu) dominant ore was not systematically mined out at Silver Spur.

Multiple phases of exploration have been carried out at the Silver Spur Mine (see ASX Release dated 10 August 2021 - Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Silver Spur Mine for a summary of the exploration history). The more recent exploration was undertaken between 1995 and 2012 by Rimfire Pacific Mining, Macmin Silver and Alcyone Resources who collectively drilled 6,881 m of diamond core (DDH), Reverse Circulation (RC), percussion and rotary air blast (RAB) drilling in 71 holes at the Silver Spur Mine and a further 5,672 m of RC, percussion and RAB drilling in 98 holes at the nearby Silver Spur North prospect, reporting significant silver and base metal mineralisation starting in the near surface (see Figure 3).

Recent studies of the Silver Spur Deposit by Thomson's geoscience consultants Global Ore Discovery (Global Ore), show that the mineralisation is epigenetic hosted in a chlorite - sericite alteration that forms a mineral foliation suggesting mineralisation formed during a regional deformation event. The sulphide mineralisation is developed as a series of breccias, veins and semi-massive sulphide lenses that are dominated by low iron honey-coloured sphalerite with later pulses galena, chalcopyrite and silver bearing Tetrahedrite (Figure 2).

The mineralized shoots are hosted in sheared carbonaceous shales and interbedded sandstones. Sulphide rich shoots are localised at a structural flexure in the NW oriented +10 m wide Stokes Fault as a series of near vertical NW and NE striking shears, hosting a series of steep plunging ore shoots with a projected to surface footprint of 100 by up to 85 m (Figure 3). The shoots have been mined to approximately 150 m vertically, remaining open to depth, with the deepest mineralised intersection to date underneath the base of mine at approximately 200 m vertically below surface.

The controlling Stokes Fault geometries suggest it is a transpressive strike slip fault that projects 2.1 km to the NW into the Twin Hills pit where recent mapping has shown the interpreted extension of the Stokes fault is also an important control on silver mineralisation there. This interpretation highlights the underexplored + 2km strike extent of the Stokes Fault as a priority target for further exploration.

New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Strategy

Thomson has previously reported on the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Strategy that encompasses the 100% owned Texas (Twin Hills and Mt Gunyan), Silver Spur, Webbs and Conrad projects. Resources for these projects have been announced by previous owners of these projects (Table 1). Thomson is working with its advisors to systematically review these projects with the goal of delivering new or re-estimated JORC 2012 guided Mineral Resources with the Texas Mineral Resources anticipated to be released during the 1st Quarter of 2022.Whilst not the subject of announcements to date, considerable progress has been made during the 2nd half of 2021 towards restating the Mineral Resources for Twin Hills, Mt Gunyan and Silver Spur (see Table 1).