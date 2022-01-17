Thomson Resources : Twin Hills Silver-Gold Deposit Update

Twin Hills is a bulk-minable, silver - gold deposit with minor associated zinc, lead and copper. Only approximate 25% of the known sulphide deposit has been mined via previous open pit mining and heap leach operations (Annexure 2, JORC Table 1). This has left the majority of the deposit unmined and silver - gold sulphide mineralisation outcropping in the pit floor, easily accessible for a potential restart of mining operations.

Thomson engaged geoscience consultants, Global Ore Discovery to re-evaluate the deposit geology and build a new geological model of Twin Hills, compile a validated database of all historic drilling information, augmented with additional bulk density and check assay sampling as required to calculate a new MRE to JORC 2012 reporting standards.

A validated and expanded drill hole data base and 3D wireframes of the new geological model have been delivered to Thomson's Resource Geological consultants, AMC Resources. Calculation of the new MRE for Twin Hills is progressing and will be reported within the coming weeks.

Global Ore also collected 78 metallurgical samples totaling 220 kg of sulphide mineralisation representative of the silver grade and mineralisation styles of the Twin Hills deposit. These samples were selected from historic drill core and outcrop from within the Twin Hills pit and submitted to Thomson's metallurgist consultants, CORE Resources, for metallurgical analysis.

All historic metallurgical test work on the Twin Hills mineralisation was focused on heap leach processing of the silver ore. Thomson's tests are designed to address gaps in the metallurgical understanding of the Twin Hills deposit and evaluate new processing pathways that could deliver higher silver recoveries than the less than 60%1,2, silver recovery returned from the historic heap leach operations. The overriding objective is to define metallurgical processes that could also be compatible with Thomson's central processing concept for the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke project portfolio.

The CORE Resources Twin Hills metallurgical test work is nearing completion and will be reported to Thomson in the next few weeks.

Silver - Gold Drill hole Intersection for Twin Hills in Ground Deposit

Down hole silver and gold intersections have been calculated from the newly validated drill hole data base at 25 g/t Ag cut off (approximate cut off grade of previously published Twin Hills MRE5) and at 90 g/t Ag cut off. Selected highlights from these intersections with greater than 2,000 and 1,200 silver gram/meters (g*m) respectively are presented in Tables 1 and 2.

These intersections highlight the broad intervals of bulk minable style silver mineralisation and the presence of a higher-grade silver "core zone" to the Twin Hills deposit.

Further, the intersections confirm the presence of potentially significant "co-product" gold mineralisation in the deposit, as highlighted below.

36 m at 180.2 g/t Ag and 0.42 g/t Au (hole THP041) 25 g/t Ag cut off

and (hole THP041) 25 g/t Ag cut off 14 m at 196.6 g/t Ag and 0.75 g/t Au (hole THP061) 25 g/t Ag cut off

and (hole THP061) 25 g/t Ag cut off 10 m at 457.0 g/t Ag and 1.05 g/t Au (THP 305) 90 g/t cut off

and (THP 305) 90 g/t cut off 4 m at 675.0 g/t Ag and 2.19 g/t Au (THP061) 90 g/t cut off

A more comprehensive set of drill intersections for the unmined inground Twin Hills deposit at the 25 and 90 g/t silver cut offs are presented at greater than 250 and 350 Ag g*m in Annexure 1, Tables 1a and 2a respectively.