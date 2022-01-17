Thomson Resources : Twin Hills Silver-Gold Deposit Update

Mineral Resource Estimate Advances and Significant Silver-Gold Drill Intersections for Twin Hills Deposit, Texas Silver District Reported
HIGHLIGHTS
Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Twin Hills silver-gold deposit is well advanced, as next step in restatement of the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke silver-gold-base metal resource base -
JORC 2012 compliant MREs for all Texas Project deposits anticipated Q1 2022
Silver-golddrill intersections are reported to JORC 2012 for unmined in-ground Twin Hills areas at 25 and 90 g/t silver cut offs, from the newly validated drill hole database (Table 1, 2)
Highlight intersections (m down hole) for the unmined in-ground resource include:
THP041: 36 m at 180.2 g/t Ag and 0.42 g/t Au from 66 m (6,486 Ag g*m@,25 g/t Ag cut off) Including 22 m at 267.9 g/t Ag and 0.61 g/t Au from 66 m (5,894 Ag g*m, 90 g/t Ag cut off)
THP305: 32 m at 210.1 g/t Ag and 0.37 g/t Au from 32 m (6,724 Ag g*m, 25 g/t Ag cut off) Including 10 m at 457.0 g/t Ag and 1.05 g/t Au from 48 m (4,570 Ag g*m, 90 g/t Ag cut off)
New 3D geological model from detailed pit mapping and relogging of over21,000 m of historic drilling delivers step change in geological understanding. Highlights:
Potential to improve resource model confidence and
District exploration prospectivity
New metallurgical test work - for Twin Hills is well advance evaluating a grind / float / leach potential processing pathway for improved silver - gold recoveries vs the low recoveries returned from the previous mine operator's heap leach operation
Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) (OTCQB: TMZRF) (Thomson or the Company) advises that the Company is well advanced in defining a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Twin Hills silver-gold deposit, Texas silver district, southern Qld (Figure 1) (Texas Project).
The Texas Project is a 100% Thomson owned, silver-gold-zinc-lead-copper district with historic production totaling an estimated 4.2 million ounces of silver 1,2,3, 690 tonnes zinc, 1,050 tonnes of lead and 990 tonnes of copper. Exploration by previous operators in the Texas District has defined silver
- gold - base metal resources at the Silver Spur, Twin Hills and Mt Gunyan deposits.
Thomson is leveraging the many millions of dollars invested in exploration on these deposits by previous operators, with a complete review, including full relogging of previous drilling along with new proprietary geological and metallurgical knowledge, to calculate JORC 2012 MRE's for the Silver Spur, Twin Hills and Mt Gunyan deposits, all part of the Texas Project. The objective is to deliver a district scale picture of the in-ground silver, gold and zinc resource for the Texas Project. Thomson is well advanced in this process and anticipates delivering JORC 2012 MREs for Silver Spur, Twin Hills and Mt Gunyan during Q1 of 2022.
@ Ag Gram Metres = Ag (g/t) * Interval (m). Note widths are downhole.
"Within the Texas District we have made a point of not taking the simple path of "rubber stamping" previously published MREs. Instead we have gone back to scratch and completely reviewed and validated the database of historic exploration results in order to provide us with a complete and well informed picture of what we have and where the potential lies to increase the MREs. This was accompanied by extensive relogging of all samples, including some reassaying, and geological mapping.
"We made the decision not to accept prior operators' models and have developed our own conclusions with a large amount of additional work required to fill the gaps in metallurgical understanding - key to ensuring not only that these deposits can be processed, but that they can be processed with the other Projects. This work has highlighted the higher-grade centre of the Twin Hills deposit.
"This has all taken time but has provided us with a much better understanding of what is going on in this District and a very robust database for the MREs to be defined from. We make no apologies for this as this reflects our commitment to progressing the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Project into development in a commercially sustainable and long-term way.
"The extensive work done now has us at the stage where we can start the calculations of the MRE's for Twin Hills and Silver Spur and will soon start for Mt Gunyan so that we will have the complete Texas district scale picture.
"We have also begun the process to deliver an updated MRE for the high grade Webbs silver-base metal project to complete the New England Hub and Spoke resource picture."
Figure 1: Location of the Twin Hills, Silver Spur and Mt Gunyan Deposits, Texas Silver-Gold Base Metal District
Twin Hills Metallurgical Test Work and New Mineral Resource Estimate
For personal use only
Twin Hills is a bulk-minable, silver - gold deposit with minor associated zinc, lead and copper. Only approximate 25% of the known sulphide deposit has been mined via previous open pit mining and heap leach operations (Annexure 2, JORC Table 1). This has left the majority of the deposit unmined and silver - gold sulphide mineralisation outcropping in the pit floor, easily accessible for a potential restart of mining operations.
Thomson engaged geoscience consultants, Global Ore Discovery to re-evaluate the deposit geology and build a new geological model of Twin Hills, compile a validated database of all historic drilling information, augmented with additional bulk density and check assay sampling as required to calculate a new MRE to JORC 2012 reporting standards.
A validated and expanded drill hole data base and 3D wireframes of the new geological model have been delivered to Thomson's Resource Geological consultants, AMC Resources. Calculation of the new MRE for Twin Hills is progressing and will be reported within the coming weeks.
Global Ore also collected 78 metallurgical samples totaling 220 kg of sulphide mineralisation representative of the silver grade and mineralisation styles of the Twin Hills deposit. These samples were selected from historic drill core and outcrop from within the Twin Hills pit and submitted to Thomson's metallurgist consultants, CORE Resources, for metallurgical analysis.
All historic metallurgical test work on the Twin Hills mineralisation was focused on heap leach processing of the silver ore. Thomson's tests are designed to address gaps in the metallurgical understanding of the Twin Hills deposit and evaluate new processing pathways that could deliver higher silver recoveries than the less than 60%1,2, silver recovery returned from the historic heap leach operations. The overriding objective is to define metallurgical processes that could also be compatible with Thomson's central processing concept for the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke project portfolio.
The CORE Resources Twin Hills metallurgical test work is nearing completion and will be reported to Thomson in the next few weeks.
Silver - Gold Drill hole Intersection for Twin Hills in Ground Deposit
Down hole silver and gold intersections have been calculated from the newly validated drill hole data base at 25 g/t Ag cut off (approximate cut off grade of previously published Twin Hills MRE5) and at 90 g/t Ag cut off. Selected highlights from these intersections with greater than 2,000 and 1,200 silver gram/meters (g*m) respectively are presented in Tables 1 and 2.
These intersections highlight the broad intervals of bulk minable style silver mineralisation and the presence of a higher-grade silver "core zone" to the Twin Hills deposit.
Further, the intersections confirm the presence of potentially significant "co-product" gold mineralisation in the deposit, as highlighted below.
36 m at 180.2 g/t Ag and 0.42 g/t Au(hole THP041) 25 g/t Ag cut off
14 m at 196.6 g/t Ag and 0.75 g/t Au(hole THP061) 25 g/t Ag cut off
10 m at 457.0 g/t Ag and 1.05 g/t Au(THP 305) 90 g/t cut off
4 m at 675.0 g/t Ag and 2.19 g/t Au(THP061) 90 g/t cut off
A more comprehensive set of drill intersections for the unmined inground Twin Hills deposit at the 25 and 90 g/t silver cut offs are presented at greater than 250 and 350 Ag g*m in Annexure 1, Tables 1a and 2a respectively.
Table 1: Twin Hills Drill Intersections for the Unmined Inground at > 25 g/t Silver cutoff (selection >2000 Ag g*m)
For personal use only
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Ag g/t
Au g/t
Ag Gram Metres
THD020
24
64
40
0.01
104.3
4170.0
THD022
72
110
38
54.2
0.01
2058.0
THD030
50
84
34
90.0
0.01
3060.0
THP041
66
102
36
180.2
0.42
6486.0
THP045
58
96
38
81.3
0.40
3088.0
THP046
100
149
49
84.7
0.27
4152.0
THP048
44
86
42
80.1
0.27
3366.0
THP054
92
139
47
87.1
0.24
4093.0
THP061
118
132
14
196.6
0.75
2752.0
THP305
32
64
32
210.1
0.37
6724.0
THP312
30
58
28
104.9
0.19
2936.0
THP331
24
54
30
80.0
0.05
2400.0
THP336
22
52
30
83.7
0.06
2512.0
THP433
44
48
4
0.64
675.0
2700.0
THR003
66
90
24
204.5
0.07
4908.0
THR013
62
90
28
80.5
0.03
2254.0
THR015
70
150
80
74.9
0.11
5990.0
THR017
98
148
50
78.6
0.13
3932.0
THR034
46
88
42
53.0
0.03
2228.0
THR035
66
120
54
112.3
0.11
6066.0
THR036
64
88
24
102.5
0.05
2460.0
THR050
18
84
66
68.5
0.04
4518.0
THR052
70
110
40
56.4
0.05
2257.0
THR055
26
108
82
60.5
0.02
4962.0
THRC002
14
49
35
159.0
0.00
5564.1
THRC014
13
56
43
72.1
0.00
3100.6
THRC019
31
73
42
62.3
0.00
2615.1
Table 2: Twin Hills Drill Intersections for Unmined Inground Resource at >90 g/t Silver cutoff (Selection >1200 Ag g*m)
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Ag g/t
Au g/t
Ag Gram Metres
THD020
40
50
10
168.4
0.01
1684.0
THP041
66
88
22
0.61
267.9
5894.0
THP046
132
138
6
0.79
1750.0
291.7
THP054
92
104
12
168.3
0.45
2020.0
THP061
120
124
4
600.0
2.19
2400.0
THP305
48
58
10
457.0
1.05
4570.0
THP307
50
58
8
181.5
0.07
1452.0
THP312
30
42
12
159.7
0.39
1916.0
THP336
38
52
14
131.1
0.10
1836.0
THP433
44
48
4
0.64
675.0
2700.0
THR003
72
84
12
0.11
316.0
3792.0
THR013
80
88
8
151.3
0.04
1210.0
THR035
102
112
10
0.43
270.0
2700.0
THR036
70
82
12
154.0
0.07
1848.0
THR050
34
46
12
129.8
0.04
1558.0
THRC002
20
39
19
0.00
239.7
4554.2
THRC008
69
76
7
193.4
0.00
1353.5
No high-grade cut was applied. Intercepts calculated using 25 g/t Ag and 90 g/t Ag cutoff, with a maximum 2.0 m internal dilution. Intercepts represent downhole intersections, that may be greater than true widths for the mineralised zone. Assays below detection limit were multiplied by -0.5 g/t Ag. Ag Gram Metres = Ag (g/t) * Interval (m).
New Geological Model, Implications for Resource Modelling and District Exploration
Thomson's geoscience consultants have completed detailed geological mapping of the pit area, relogged over 300 historic drill holes and completed petrology on 25 core samples to build a new geological understanding of the Twin Hills deposit.
This geological knowledge has been translated into a 3D wireframe of the Twin Hills Deposit (Figure
that will be used by Thomson's Consultants, AMC, to guide the new JORC 2012 MRE. The pervasive sulphide mineralisation at Twin Hills and the related alteration shows a good correlation with the distribution of the silver - gold grades. This has allowed the logged sulphide percentage of the deposit to be modeled in 3D to produce sulphide shells that can be used to guide MRE modeling and domaining of the deposit (Figure 3).
The disseminated sulphide content and the "blob" like morphology of the Twin Hills style of mineralisation makes it an excellent target for electrical geophysical survey techniques like gradient array, Induced Polarization (IP) and electromagnetics (EM). This has significant implications for exploration for other concealed deposits in the district (see Thomson ASX Release dated 16 December 2021 - IP Geophysical Survey Commenced at Texas Silver District to test large Scale Anomaly).
This analysis and geological modeling have also highlighted exciting conceptual exploration potential for concealed bulk minable and deeper higher grade precious and base metal mineralisation at Twin Hills and in the broader Texas Project area. Modeling of the pre-mining silver grade distribution using historic drill data, coupled with the new structural and stratigraphic understanding of the deposit, suggest the Twin Hills sediment hosted bulk mineable deposit has formed at the confluence of the following factors:
The intersection of NE trending structures with the district scale NW trending Stokes Fault zone that has acted as hydrothermal feeder zone to mineralisation;
Moderately carbonaceous and calcareous host shales that may have acted in part as a chemical and, when silicified, brittle host to mineralisation during progressive structural deformation; and
Deposit scale anticline that has ponded mineralisation into the hinge zone of the fold (Figure 4).
Targeting similar settings along the Stokes Fault zone and other like settings within the Texas Project with geological mapping and with electrical geophysics and geochemical sampling, has a strong probability of delivering discoveries of additional silver-gold base metal mineralisation.
For further information on the geology, mineralisation and exploration potential of the Texas district see Annexure 1.
Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:44:02 UTC.