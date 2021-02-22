Thomson Resources : and White Rock Sign Term Sheet to progress Mt Carrington Gold & Silver Project

THOMSON & WHITE ROCK SIGN TERM SHEET

TO PROGRESS MT CARRINGTON GOLD & SILVER PROJECT

Highlights

▪ Thomson Resources Ltd ("Thomson") (ASX:TMZ) and White Rock Minerals Ltd ("White Rock") (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) enter into a binding and exclusive Term Sheet for a 3 stage Earn-In and Option to Joint Venture Agreement ("Joint Venture Agreement"). The Term Sheet contemplates Thomson earning up to 70% of White Rock's Mt Carrington gold-silver Project in north eastern NSW ("Project") on the formation of a 70:30 (Thomson: White Rock) joint venture with the objective to then develop and put into production the Project.

▪ The Term Sheet contemplates Thomson funding the advancement of the Mt Carrington gold and silver project through to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completion and submission of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), concurrent with community consultation, achieving government Development Consent (Final Investment Decision - FID) and so placing the Project and its partners in a position to then fund, build and commission the Project under the Joint Venture Agreement.

▪ Thomson can elect to advance the Mt Carrington gold and silver project through three stages that would deliver to Thomson up to 70% ownership of the Project.

▪ In 2020 White Rock presented a positive updated prefeasibility study (U-PFS) for a "Gold First" development proposal at Mt Carrington which confirmed a financially robust project to extract a JORC 2012 gold probable mining reserve1. The U-PFS did not include additional JORC 2004 resources from distinct gold and silver dominant deposits. White Rock noted in the U-PFS that these additional resources offer the potential to extend the mine life with a possible "silver second" stage development at the Project.

▪ The Mt Carrington resources are mainly located on active mining leases that have significant existing infrastructure to fast track a potential development, including grid connected power, an existing tailings dam, waste rock facilities, water treatment facility and a mine office.

▪ Mt Carrington, along with the recent announcements by Thomson of its current acquisitions of Webbs, Conrad2 and Hortons projects3 form the core of Thomson's rapidly growing silver - gold resource base clustered in the northeast corner of NSW.

▪ Mt Carrington and the current acquisitions by Thomson represent the initial steps in Thomson's ongoing consolidation efforts aimed at building a large silver - gold resource base within a processing halo to support their new centralised "Hub and Spoke" development strategy.

▪ Thomson recognises a significant opportunity to further expand gold - silver resources in and around Mt Carrington by:- • exploring the potential of its near-by Hortons gold project where intersections of up to 27.5m at 7.5g/t Au4 (206.3 g/m) have been reported for historic drilling of an under explored intrusion related gold deposit.



1 See White Rock ASX Release dated 19 August 2020 - Exceptional Updated Gold Pre-Feasibility Study Results.

2 See Thomson Resources ASX Release dated 12 November 2020 - Thomson To Acquire Two Transformational NSW Silver Deposits & Completion of $6m Capital

Raise.

3 See Thomson Resources ASX Release dated 31 August 2020 - New NSW Gold Tenement acquisition agreement executed.

4 Refer Thomson Resources ASX Release dated 31 August 2020, New NSW Gold Tenement Acquisition Agreement Executed. 1

• exploring the "target rich" Mt Carrington district for high grade low and intermediate sulfidation gold - silver that is known to occur in similar geological settings globally.

▪ Thomson's geoscience consultants Global Ore Discovery are reviewing the Hortons historic database and the extensive exploration target inventory at Mt Carrington to define and prioritise high grade gold and silver targets for future drill testing.

▪ Under the terms of the Term Sheet, Thomson is committed to Stage 1 of the earn-in including a minimum spend of A$500,000 in the first six months and progressive cash payments of A$700,000 over 18 months, before, at Thomson's sole discretion, electing whether to proceed to Stage 2, remain with a 30% stake in the Project or to exit the Project.

▪ Thomson can elect to advance the Mt Carrington gold and silver project through the following 3 stages that would deliver to Thomson 70% ownership of the Project: Stage 1: Earn-in to 30% by delivering: • a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and • completion and submission of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) concurrent with the Project's community consultation plans. Stage 2: At Thomson's election, earn an additional 21% (total 51%) by: • achieving government Development Consent (Final Investment Decision - FID) and • so placing the project in a position to have the mine funded, built and commissioned. Stage 3: At Thompson's election, exercise its right to purchase a further 19% (total 70%) of the project by paying White Rock A$12.5M. Stage 4 - Operations: Project Management, financing, and project development. Funding for the Development of the Project through to commercial production (in accordance with the parties respective interests) will be on a pro-rata basis and either through a combined or separate financing arrangement(s), to be described further in the Joint Venture Agreement. Similarly, if either party decides to withdraw or not contribute its share, default provisions will be described in the Joint Venture Agreement.

▪ White Rock will be free carried through Stages 1, 2 and 3.

▪ Thomson will assume management of the Project and will have sole responsibility for keeping the Project in good standing and funding all of the site care and maintenance costs until formation of the Joint Venture Agreement, be that on a 30:70, 51:49 or 70:30 basis.

• The transactions contemplated by the Term Sheet are subject to various conditions including completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of Thomson and the entry into definitive documentation for the transactions, including the Joint Venture Agreement.

Overview

Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) ("Thomson") and White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) ("White Rock") are pleased to advise that they have entered into a binding and exclusive Term Sheet for a 3 stage earn-in and option to joint venture agreement ("Joint Venture Agreement") whereby Thomson can earn in for up to 70% of White Rock's Mt Carrington gold - silver project ("Project") and at Thomson's election to form a 70:30 (TMZ:WRM) Joint Venture. The parties would then fund, on a pro-rata basis, mine development and further exploration of the very prospective Mt Carrington leases for epithermal gold - silver (base metal) mineralisation and conceptual large copper - gold targets. Under the terms of the Term Sheet, Thomson has 60

days to complete its Due Diligence process of the Mt Carrington project and the parties to finalise and execute a definitive agreement to replace the Term Sheet (see end of this Release for transaction details).

The Mt Carrington and Webbs, Conrad5 and Hortons6 projects host significant silver-gold resources and compelling precious metal exploration potential and are clustered in the New England region of north eastern NSW. Despite their proximity to one another and attractive commodity mix, these projects have never before been consolidated under one company and so have to date remained undeveloped.

Thomson is aggressively pursuing a consolidation strategy in this region to bring these and other key resources together into an overarching project with a large precious metal (silver - gold), base and technology metal (zinc, lead, copper, tin) resource base that could be potentially developed and centrally processed under Thomson's new "Hub and Spoke Strategy".

David Williams, Executive Chairman of Thomson said:

"Thomson is building momentum with its ongoing consolidation efforts focused on its new 'Hub and Spoke' silver - gold strategy. Mt Carrington is a high quality precious metals project that complements the company's existing quality silver assets at Webbs, Conrad and adds value to Thomson's near by highly prospective Horton gold project.

Mt Carrington is well advanced down the Feasibility Study path, and with due diligence completed at both Webbs and Conrad, there is an ability to bring together the different resources in these silver - gold deposits to significantly strengthen the economic viability of all the projects.

The negotiations with White Rock have been very positive and constructive which point to a productive JV going forward. We look forward to working with the White Rock team and progressing the Mt

Carrington Project."

Matt Gill, Managing Director & CEO of White Rock said:

"White Rock is extremely pleased to partner with a visionary group like Thomson Resources. They have a clear strategy to unlock the potential from the consolidation of various gold and silver assets in and around our advanced Mt Carrington project in NSW.

Securing a quality partner to advance Mt Carrington is a key and timely step in White Rock's strategy to unlock the value in all of our projects. The lure of free-carry at Mt Carrington through stages 1, 2 and 3 as well as project management allocation at Mt Carrington to Thomson will allow White Rock to focus funds and management time on our two exciting Alaskan projects (the high-grade silver and zinc Red Mountain VMS project and the neighbouring Last Chance intrusion-related Gold System (IRGS) project) and on the equally exciting production and exploration opportunities within the high-grade Victorian Walhalla-Woods Point gold belt.

WiththeproposedmergercontemplatedbetweenWhiteRockandAuStarGold7 (asignificantlandholder and with a high-grade gold production and exploration tenement profile in the prolific Victorian Goldfields) joint venturing our Mt Carrington asset allows White Rock to focus on this significant Victorian gold production and exploration opportunity as well as our exciting projects in Alaska."

"Hub and Spoke" Strategy

Thomson intends to continue the consolidation process by adding to the current portfolio other key resources and

exploration opportunities in the northern New England and Southern Granite belt region that could support fast track development via the Company's "Hub and Spoke" strategy (Figure 1).

5 See Thomson Resources ASX Release dated 12 November 2020 - Thomson To Acquire Two Transformational NSW Silver Deposits & Completion Of $6m Capital Raise.

6 See Thomson Resources ASX Release dated 31 August 2020, New NSW Gold Tenement Acquisition Agreement Executed.

7 Refer White Rock ASX Release dated 3 February 2021, White Rock to acquire AuStar Gold. 3

Thomson is evaluating whether the consolidated portfolio could provide the optionality to centrally process and blend ores for beneficiation purposes and the critical resource scale to justify the use of processing technologies to maximise recoveries of silver-gold, base and technology metals, that are not being considered under currently proposed processing pathways for the individual projects.

Thomson has engaged Brisbane based metallurgical and process engineering consultants CORE Resources to evaluate the numerous metallurgical studies on these projects and other projects targeted for consolidation, and to confirm potential compatibility of ores and processing options, including the potential for CORE's world leading process technologies to optimise processing and recovery of precious, base and technology metals.

Figure 1. Location of Thomson Resources projects and Mt Carrington Joint Venture in relation to Thomson's

Hub and Spoke Concept.

White Rock's Mt Carrington Gold - Silver Project

The Mt Carrington gold/silver project is located 5km from the township of Drake in northern NSW on the Bruxner Highway, approximately 4 hours by car southwest of Brisbane and 1 hour from the regional centres of Casino and Tenterfield in NSW. There has been a long history of gold-silver and copper mining at Mt Carrington starting in 1853 and with modern small scale open pit mining by Mt Carrington Mines from 1974 to 1990 (see Annexure 1; Mt Carrington Mining History).