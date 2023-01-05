Advanced search
Thomson Reuters Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for February 9, 2023

01/05/2023 | 11:01am EST
Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS



MEDIA

 

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

 

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-announcement-and-webcast-scheduled-for-february-9-2023-301714333.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


