Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thomson Reuters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
113.15 USD   -0.35%
11:01aThomson Reuters to Host Investor Webcast on Westlaw Precision
PR
11/17Transcript : Thomson Reuters Corporation Presents at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference, Nov-17-2022 02:15 PM
CI
11/11Energy sector lifts Toronto stocks to 11-week closing high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Reuters to Host Investor Webcast on Westlaw Precision

11/21/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it will host an investor webcast to discuss Westlaw Precision on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm EST. The webcast will feature presentations by Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, and senior leaders of the Thomson Reuters Legal Professionals business on the newest version of Westlaw that launched in September 2022.

Registration for the webcast is now open and can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Thomson Reuters website. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

 

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

 

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-host-investor-webcast-on-westlaw-precision-301683246.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
11:01aThomson Reuters to Host Investor Webcast on Westlaw Precision
PR
11/17Transcript : Thomson Reuters Corporation Presents at JP Morgan Ultimate Servi..
CI
11/11Energy sector lifts Toronto stocks to 11-week closing high
RE
11/11Toronto Stocks Inch Higher After Previous Day Climb; Algonquin Power Drops on Widened 3..
DJ
11/11Thomson Reuters plans to acquire SurePrep in US$500 million deal
AQ
11/11National Bank on Thomson Reuters Buying SurePrep, Notes Won't Contribute to EBITDA Unti..
MT
11/11Thomson Reuters to Acquire SurePrep for $500 Million
MT
11/11Thomson Reuters Signed Definitive Agreement to Acquire SurePrep, LLC For US$500 Million..
MT
11/11Thomson Reuters to Buy U.S.-Based SurePrep for $500 Million
DJ
11/11Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 million
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations