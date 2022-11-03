Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thomson Reuters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-11-03 am EDT
102.57 USD   +0.26%
11:01aThomson Reuters to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference
PR
05:57aThomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
11/02RBC Capital Trims Thomson Reuters Target to US$116, Maintains Outperform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Reuters to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference

11/03/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS



MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs    

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-jp-morgan-ultimate-services-conference-301667822.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
11:01aThomson Reuters to Present at JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference
PR
05:57aThomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
11/02RBC Capital Trims Thomson Reuters Target to US$116, Maintains Outperform
MT
11/02National Bank Maintains Outperform, $162 Target on Thomson Reuters
MT
11/02RBC Capital Adjusts Price Target on Thomson Reuters to $116 From $118, Maintains Outper..
MT
11/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Thomson Reuters Corp's Price Target to $108 From $112, Keeps Equ..
MT
11/01Thomson Reuters on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01TSX resumes trading after brief halt, hits near seven-week high
RE
11/01Global markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
11/01Toronto Stocks Rise, Colliers International Falls on Narrowed Guidance Range for 2022
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations