REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Google's $76 mln deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated

(Fixing typographical error in paragraph four, please read
Agence France-Presse)
* First agreement of this kind in Europe
* Critics say deal is opaque and unfair
PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google
has agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of 121
French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright
spat, documents seen by Reuters show.
The agreement between Google and the Alliance de la presse
d'information generale (APIG), a lobby group representing most
major French publishers, was announced previously, but financial
terms had not been disclosed.
The move infuriated many other French outlets, which deemed
it unfair and opaque. Publishers in other countries will
scrutinize the French agreement, the highest-profile in the
world under Google's new program to provide compensation for
news snippets used in search results.
Agence France-Presse (AFP) and other French news providers
that do not belong to the group are not part of the agreement
and are pressing forward with various actions against Google.
The accord follows France's implementation of the first
copyright rule enacted under a recent European Union law that
creates "neighbouring rights," requiring large tech platforms to
open talks with publishers seeking remuneration for use of news
content.
In Australia, lawmakers have drafted legalisation that would
require Google and Facebook to pay publishers and
broadcasters for content. Google has threatened to shut down its
search engine in Australia if the country adopts that approach,
which the company called "unworkable."
The French documents seen by Reuters include a framework
agreement in which Google will pay $22 million annually for
three years to a group of 121 national and local French news
publications after signing individual licensing agreements with
each.
The second document is a settlement agreement under which
Google agrees to pay $10 million to the same group in exchange
for the publishers' commitment not to sue over copyright claims
for three years.
Publishers would commit to an upcoming new product called
Google News Showcase that would allow publishers to curate
content and provide limited access to paywalled stories.
Google declined to comment on terms of the deal.
In January, the Reuters news agency, a division of Thomson
Reuters Corp, struck a deal with Google to be the first
global news provider to Google News Showcase.
Reuters' French rival AFP has maintained its complaint with
the French antitrust watchdog against Google, an internal source
said. Last month, AFP's Chief Executive Fabrice Fries welcomed
the deal between Google and APIG, but called on the tech company
to extend such copyright deals to news agencies.
MAKING GOOGLE PAY
Pressure is mounting on Google globally to pay for news
content, as the industry's advertising and revenues have
plummeted with the rise of digital platforms.
In Spain and Germany, publishers have tried but failed to
charge Google for displaying excerpts, or snippets. German
publishers lost a legal battle in 2019 for 1 billion euros worth
of copyright fees since 2013.
The text of the EU "neighbouring rights" rule was aimed at
creating a new sustainable stream of revenues for news
publishers.
In the United States, the news industry is backing
legislation that would allow it to negotiate collectively with
the big platforms without violating antitrust law. In Congress,
lawmakers recently issued a report saying dominant tech firms
have harmed the news industry because they "can impose
unilateral terms on publishers, such as take-it-or-leave-it
revenue sharing agreements."
Andrew MacLeod, chief executive of Canada's Postmedia, said
publishers there are watching discussions in other parts of the
world. "We seek an outcome to grow and architect our future
rather than relying on a handout.”
LACKING TRANSPARENCY
French publishers had little choice but to go along with the
deal, three sources close to the matter, citing pressures from
shareholders.
The same sources said some publishers were upset Google
refused to provide access to data showing how much money it
generates from news.
"These opaque agreements don't ensure the fair treatment of
all news publishers, since the calculation formula isn't made
public," the union for independent online news publishers Spiil
said this week. "Google took advantage of our divisions to
advance its interests."
Fees range from as large as $1.3 million for France's
reference daily Le Monde to $13,741 for local publisher La Voix
de la Haute Marne, documents show. They did not specify how the
amounts were calculated.
Leading national dailies Le Monde, Le Figaro and Liberation
and their groups negotiated about 3 million euros ($3.6 million)
each per year on top of the fee in the agreement, notably by
agreeing in November to sell subscriptions through Google, one
source close to the matter said.
The head of Le Monde group Louis Dreyfus and Liberation's
boss Denis Olivennes declined to comment. Representatives for Le
Figaro were not immediately available for comment.
The head of APIG, Pierre Louette, did not respond to
messages seeking comment.
($1 = 0.8247 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain;
Additional reporting by Paresh Dave and Helen Coster;
Editing by Kenneth Li and Jonathan Weber; Editing by David
Gregorio)