Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Thomson Reuters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thomson Reuters : Announces New $100 Million “Future of Professionals” Venture Capital Fund

10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, October 14, 2021 - Thomson Reuters today announced the creation of a new $100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund to support and accelerate innovation for the "Future of Professionals." The fund will operate under the name "Thomson Reuters Ventures" and concentrate on investments and portfolio support for companies building breakthrough innovations that will allow professionals to operate more productively and with greater insights.

As a leader in content-enabled technology across the Legal, Tax & Accounting, Risk, Fraud, Compliance, and News & Media markets, customers rely on Thomson Reuters to deliver trusted solutions to manage and grow their businesses. Thomson Reuters Ventures builds on this commitment by investing in and supporting the broader ecosystem focused on these same challenges.

"I'm delighted to add Thomson Reuters Ventures as another way that we are investing in innovation and serving our markets. Our customers are the most informed professionals in the world, and they need trusted, accurate, and effective solutions now more than ever. We're excited to partner with founders and entrepreneurs who share these goals, and to continue to drive emerging solutions as the industry leader," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters.

"Thomson Reuters Ventures is ultimately about investing in innovation and serving customers. Whether it be AI and Machine Learning innovations that allow professionals to better predict outcomes, identify and act on trusted information, or automate processes for greater efficiency, the overall goal remains the same. We are focused on identifying and supporting innovative companies that can help our customers deliver more value to their customers," said Pat Wilburn, Chief Strategy Officer of Thomson Reuters, and Executive Director of Thomson Reuters Ventures.

Thomson Reuters Ventures will invest primarily in earlier-stage companies via Series A and B rounds, with a broad lens across Legal, Tax & Accounting, Risk, Fraud, and Compliance, News and Media, Corporates and adjacent areas. Our market positions, relationships with customers and organizational resources make us an ideal partner for entrepreneurs building and scaling companies.

Learn more about Thomson Reuters Ventures here.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
06:52aTHOMSON REUTERS : Announces New $100 Million “Future of Professionals” Venture..
PU
06:25aThomson Reuters launches $100 mln venture capital fund
RE
10/06THOMSON REUTERS : TD Securities Upgrades Thomson Reuters to Buy from Hold, Keeps CA$160 Pr..
MT
10/05Thomson Reuters Integrates Practical Law, 3E, Microsoft Teams with HighQ.
PU
09/23THOMSON REUTERS : and PrimeGlobal report shows the impact of COVID-19 on tax professionals..
PU
09/23THOMSON REUTERS : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Thomson Reuters to $106 From $105..
MT
09/21THOMSON REUTERS : Institute 2021 Legal Department Operations Index shows 82% of organizati..
PU
09/21THOMSON REUTERS : Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for Novem..
PR
09/13Reuters President Michael Friedenberg to leave in December
RE
09/07THOMSON REUTERS : introduces Westlaw Edge Canada
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 277 M - -
Net income 2021 6 093 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,73x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 57 388 M 57 363 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,53x
EV / Sales 2022 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 115,74 $
Average target price 118,67 $
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen John Hasker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Eastwood Chief Financial Officer
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Kirsty Roth Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Shawn Malhotra Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION38.22%57 363
S&P GLOBAL INC.30.94%103 682
RELX PLC20.84%56 976
MSCI INC.33.99%49 325
EQUIFAX INC.32.56%31 061
WOLTERS KLUWER31.71%27 327