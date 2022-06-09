Log in
    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-06-08 pm EDT
124.40 CAD   -0.93%
07:22aTHOMSON REUTERS : Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
06:31aThomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
PR
06/08THOMSON REUTERS : Announces Annual Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid and New US$2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
Thomson Reuters : Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors - Form 6-K

06/09/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 - Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday. All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board. Beth Wilson is a newly elected director and LaVerne Council (appointed to the Board in January 2022) stood for election by shareholders for the first time at the meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

Thomson Reuters thanks Vance Opperman and Wulf von Schimmelmann, who decided not to stand for re-election at the meeting. Mike Daniels was appointed by the Board as the new Lead Independent Director in connection with Vance's retirement as a director.

The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld

David Thomson

436,936,889 98.84 % 5,138,172 1.16 %

Steve Hasker

439,846,116 99.50 % 2,228,945 0.50 %

Kirk E. Arnold

439,804,191 99.49 % 2,270,870 0.51 %

David W. Binet

421,324,113 95.31 % 20,750,947 4.69 %

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

409,740,832 92.69 % 32,334,228 7.31 %

LaVerne Council

441,101,812 99.78 % 973,249 0.22 %

Michael E. Daniels

431,592,381 97.63 % 10,482,680 2.37 %

Kirk Koenigsbauer

440,473,613 99.64 % 1,601,447 0.36 %

Deanna Oppenheimer

439,660,332 99.45 % 2,414,729 0.55 %

Simon Paris

440,309,602 99.60 % 1,765,459 0.40 %

Kim M. Rivera

440,529,311 99.65 % 1,545,750 0.35 %

Barry Salzberg

439,229,826 99.36 % 2,845,235 0.64 %

Peter J. Thomson

421,703,183 95.39 % 20,371,878 4.61 %

Beth Wilson

441,108,049 99.78 % 967,012 0.22 %

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor and approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Melissa Cassar

Head of Commercial Communications & Corporate Affairs

+1 437 388-3619

melissa.cassar@tr.com

INVESTORS

Gary Bisbee

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
