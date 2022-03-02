Thomson Reuters : Notification of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

|
Thomson Reuters - Notification of Meeting and Record Date
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101,Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (NI 54-101), we advise the following:
|
|
Date of Meeting
|
|
June 8, 2022
|
|
Record Date for Notice and Voting
|
|
April 13, 2022
|
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date
|
|
April 13, 2022
|
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice of and
Vote at the Meeting
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
Whether the Meeting is a Special Meeting (as defined
by NI 54-101)
|
|
No
|
|
Issuer Using Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders and Beneficial Owners
|
|
Yes
|
|
Issuer Sending Proxy-Related Materials Directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners
|
|
No
|
|
Issuer Paying for Proximate Intermediaries to Send Proxy-Related Materials to Objecting Beneficial Owners
|
|
Yes
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
884903709
|
|
Notice-and-Access Stratification
|
|
Copies of the management proxy circular and other proxy-related materials will be electronically delivered to shareholders in accordance with existing requests
Sincerely,
/s/ Jennifer Ruddick
Jennifer Ruddick
Assistant Secretary
Disclaimer
Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:21 UTC.