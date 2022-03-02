Log in
    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
03/22 04:30:22 pm
131.19 CAD   +0.96%
THOMSON REUTERS : Notification of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
02/23Thomson Reuters to Present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference
PR
02/23THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Thomson Reuters : Notification of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

03/02/2022
Thomson Reuters - Notification of Meeting and Record Date

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101,Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (NI 54-101), we advise the following:

Date of Meeting June 8, 2022
Record Date for Notice and Voting April 13, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date April 13, 2022

Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice of and

Vote at the Meeting

Common Shares

Whether the Meeting is a Special Meeting (as defined

by NI 54-101)

No
Issuer Using Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders and Beneficial Owners Yes
Issuer Sending Proxy-Related Materials Directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners No
Issuer Paying for Proximate Intermediaries to Send Proxy-Related Materials to Objecting Beneficial Owners Yes
CUSIP 884903709
Notice-and-Access Stratification Copies of the management proxy circular and other proxy-related materials will be electronically delivered to shareholders in accordance with existing requests

Sincerely,

/s/ Jennifer Ruddick

Jennifer Ruddick

Assistant Secretary

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
