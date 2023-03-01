Advanced search
Thomson Reuters : Notification of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
Thomson Reuters - Notification of Meeting and Record Date

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101,Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (NI 54-101), we advise the following:

Date of Meeting June 14, 2023
Record Date for Notice and Voting April 21, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date April 21, 2023

Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice of and

Vote at the Meeting

Common Shares

Whether the Meeting is a Special Meeting (as defined

by NI 54-101)

No

Issuer Using Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders and Beneficial Owners

Yes

Issuer Sending Proxy-Related Materials Directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners

No

Issuer Paying for Proximate Intermediaries to Send Proxy-Related Materials to Objecting Beneficial Owners

Yes

CUSIP

884903709

Notice-and-Access Stratification Copies of the management proxy circular and other proxy-related materials will be electronically delivered to shareholders in accordance with existing requests

Sincerely,

/s/ Jennifer Ruddick

Jennifer Ruddick

Assistant Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
