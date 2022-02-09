Thomson Reuters : Press release tables test
Total company revenue up 6% / organic revenue up 5%
Revenue for four of five business segments grew 6% organically
Raised full-year 2021 revenue guidance
Total company revenue forecast increased to 4.5% - 5.0% from 4.0% - 4.5%
"Big 3" segments revenue forecast increased to approximately 6.0% from 5.5% - 6.0%
Raised full-year 2021 free cash flow guidance to approximately $1.2 billion from $1.1 -$1.2 billion
Disclaimer
Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Sales 2021
6 310 M
-
-
Net income 2021
6 619 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
2 841 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
7,99x
Yield 2021
1,58%
Capitalization
50 116 M
50 116 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
8,39x
EV / Sales 2022
8,01x
Nbr of Employees
24 000
Free-Float
32,5%
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
103,08 $
Average target price
113,19 $
Spread / Average Target
9,81%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.