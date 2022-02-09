Log in
    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
Thomson Reuters : Press release tables test

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
  • Total company revenue up 6% / organic revenue up 5%
  • Revenue for four of five business segments grew 6% organically
  • Raised full-year 2021 revenue guidance
  • Total company revenue forecast increased to 4.5% - 5.0% from 4.0% - 4.5%
  • "Big 3" segments revenue forecast increased to approximately 6.0% from 5.5% - 6.0%
  • Raised full-year 2021 free cash flow guidance to approximately $1.2 billion from $1.1 -$1.2 billion

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 310 M - -
Net income 2021 6 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,99x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 50 116 M 50 116 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,39x
EV / Sales 2022 8,01x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 32,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,08 $
Average target price 113,19 $
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Managers and Directors
Stephen John Hasker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Eastwood CFO-Intellectual Property & Science
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Kirsty Roth Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Shawn Malhotra Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-13.35%50 116
S&P GLOBAL INC.-14.13%96 297
RELX PLC-5.62%59 257
MSCI INC.-10.86%45 027
EQUIFAX INC.-19.37%28 801
WOLTERS KLUWER-15.19%25 934