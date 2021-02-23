Thomson Reuters : Raises Annual Dividend by 10 Cents

By Dave Sebastian

Thomson Reuters Corp. on Tuesday raised its annual dividend by 10 cents a share to $1.62 a share, its 28th consecutive year of increases, as it posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and plans to transition to a content-driven technology company.

A quarterly dividend of 40.5 cents a share will be payable March 17 to shareholders of record as of March 5, the company said. Its previous quarterly dividend was 38 cents a share.

The company also said it recently bought back $200 million of its shares under its normal course issuer bid that began in January. It said it doesn't intend to repurchase additional shares in 2021. The company is targeting to maintain about 500 million shares outstanding by using share buybacks to offset dilution associated with dividend reinvestment and equity-incentive plans, it said.

