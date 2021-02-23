Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Thomson Reuters Corporation    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/22 04:00:00 pm
101.26 CAD   -2.17%
08:09aTHOMSON REUTERS : Raises Annual Dividend by 10 Cents
DJ
07:30aTSX futures down on weaker bullion prices
RE
07:28aTHOMSON REUTERS : 4Q Revenue Rises, Profit Falls
DJ
Thomson Reuters : Raises Annual Dividend by 10 Cents

02/23/2021 | 08:09am EST
By Dave Sebastian

Thomson Reuters Corp. on Tuesday raised its annual dividend by 10 cents a share to $1.62 a share, its 28th consecutive year of increases, as it posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and plans to transition to a content-driven technology company.

A quarterly dividend of 40.5 cents a share will be payable March 17 to shareholders of record as of March 5, the company said. Its previous quarterly dividend was 38 cents a share.

The company also said it recently bought back $200 million of its shares under its normal course issuer bid that began in January. It said it doesn't intend to repurchase additional shares in 2021. The company is targeting to maintain about 500 million shares outstanding by using share buybacks to offset dilution associated with dividend reinvestment and equity-incentive plans, it said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 0809ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 980 M - -
Net income 2020 556 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 39 744 M 39 767 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,08x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 400
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 89,09 $
Last Close Price 80,25 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen John Hasker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Eastwood Chief Financial Officer
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Kirsty Roth Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Shawn Malhotra Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.80%39 767
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.39%80 223
RELX PLC-2.98%47 081
WOLTERS KLUWER-0.78%21 796
EQUIFAX INC.-8.45%20 697
TRANSUNION-12.82%16 496
