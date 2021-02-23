Thomson Reuters : Up Over 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2009 -- Data Talk

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.T) is currently at C$110.08, up C$8.82 or 8.71%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 11, 2020, when it closed at C$110.46

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 24, 2009, when it rose 11.47%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 5.57% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Sept. 2020, when it rose 6.57%

-- Up 5.66% year-to-date

-- Down 2.88% from its all-time closing high of C$113.34 on Nov. 6, 2020

-- Up 2.69% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 25, 2020), when it closed at C$107.20

-- Down 2.88% from its 52 week closing high of C$113.34 on Nov. 6, 2020

-- Up 43.97% from its 52 week closing low of C$76.46 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as C$113.41; highest intraday level since Nov. 9, 2020, when it hit C$115.66

-- Up 12% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 14, 2008, when it rose as much as 13.72%

All data as of 1:18:55 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 1339ET