THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
Thomson Reuters : Up Over 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2009 -- Data Talk

02/23/2021 | 01:40pm EST
Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.T) is currently at C$110.08, up C$8.82 or 8.71%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 11, 2020, when it closed at C$110.46

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 24, 2009, when it rose 11.47%

-- Snaps a two day losing streak

-- Up 5.57% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Sept. 2020, when it rose 6.57%

-- Up 5.66% year-to-date

-- Down 2.88% from its all-time closing high of C$113.34 on Nov. 6, 2020

-- Up 2.69% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 25, 2020), when it closed at C$107.20

-- Down 2.88% from its 52 week closing high of C$113.34 on Nov. 6, 2020

-- Up 43.97% from its 52 week closing low of C$76.46 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as C$113.41; highest intraday level since Nov. 9, 2020, when it hit C$115.66

-- Up 12% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 14, 2008, when it rose as much as 13.72%

All data as of 1:18:55 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 1339ET

All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
01:40pTHOMSON REUTERS : Up Over 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since Februar..
DJ
12:29pTHOMSON REUTERS' : Fourth-Quarter Results Top Estimates on Cost Cuts, Profession..
MT
10:22aTSX eyes worst day in a month on weaker crude, inflation concerns
RE
08:09aTHOMSON REUTERS : Raises Annual Dividend by 10 Cents
DJ
07:28aTHOMSON REUTERS : 4Q Revenue Rises, Profit Falls
DJ
07:23aTHOMSON REUTERS : Reports Q4 Adj EPS US$0.54, Beating Forecast; Increases Divide..
MT
07:17aTHOMSON REUTERS : to Transition From Content Provider to Content-Driven Technolo..
DJ
07:15aTHOMSON REUTERS : Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase; Lifts Quarterly Divide..
MT
06:36aTHOMSON REUTERS : Earnings Flash (TRI) THOMSON REUTERS Reports Q4 EPS $0.54, vs...
MT
06:36aTHOMSON REUTERS : Earnings Flash (TRI) THOMSON REUTERS Posts Q4 Revenue $1.62B, ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 980 M - -
Net income 2020 556 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 39 744 M 39 822 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,08x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 400
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 89,09 $
Last Close Price 80,25 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen John Hasker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Eastwood Chief Financial Officer
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Kirsty Roth Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Shawn Malhotra Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.80%39 767
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.39%80 223
RELX PLC-2.98%47 081
WOLTERS KLUWER-0.78%21 796
EQUIFAX INC.-8.45%20 697
TRANSUNION-12.82%16 496
