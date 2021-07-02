Thomson Reuters : Gunderson Dettmer Expands Use of Thomson Reuters HighQ

Seeking to add a new dimension to its digital creativity, client service offering, and marketing capabilities, leading law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP has expanded its use of Thomson Reuters HighQ to include the deployment of Publisher, the solution's content management capability.

Gunderson Dettmer is the leading law firm serving the emerging growth ecosystem and has been recognised by PitchBook as the leading law firm globally for high-growth companies and venture and growth investors for seven years running. Headquartered in Silicon Valley in California, the firm has more than 300 lawyers across 9 offices in key venture markets throughout the world, including Ann Arbor, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, and Singapore. Gunderson Dettmer represents more than 2,500 venture-backed companies and more than 450 of the world's top venture capital and growth equity firms, with thousands of their underlying funds, and routinely represents fund sponsors responsible for one-third of every venture capital dollar raised worldwide.

Gunderson Dettmer has been a user of HighQ-the connected, automated workplace collaboration solution that facilitates and streamlines project, litigation, transaction, portfolio, and compliance management all in one place-since 2019. More specifically, the firm has utilised HighQ within their Practice Innovation, Knowledge Management and Client Experience groups to provide hundreds of internal collaboration solutions. The firm also recently adopted the powerful document automation capabilities available in HighQ powered by Contract Express.

Now, Gunderson Dettmer is deploying HighQ Publisher to create, manage, and deliver highly valuable, customised thought leadership to its clients, prospects, and internal audiences in a way that provides a competitive advantage. HighQ Publisher is characterised by its simplified content management and publishing process, which features easy-to-use technology, a range of tools, and customisable branding. In addition, the solution also includes several built-in marketing tools, including content marketing and event management capabilities, which will help the firm promote itself and engage prospective new business leads.