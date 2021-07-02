Thomson Reuters : Scottish Law Firm Blackadders Boosts Productivity with HighQ

Seeking to bolster its efficiency and digital service capabilities for clients, leading Scottish law firm Blackadders LLP has adopted Thomson Reuters HighQ.

With roots dating back to 1773, Blackadders is one of Scotland's leading law firms, providing legal, property, and wealth management advice to both individual and business clients. The firm has more than 200 employees across a network of offices, including Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Perth. Its legal expertise, professional support staff, and technical resources combine to create first-class legal service for both business and individual clients.

As part of a multi-phase adoption program, Blackadders initially adopted HighQ-the connected, automated workplace collaboration solution that facilitates and streamlines project, litigation, transaction, portfolio, and compliance management all in one place-within its Business team to help take the firm's technology and efficiency to the next level. This included the ability to utilise personalised Data Rooms to facilitate the high-speed and secure exchange of files and other sensitive information between deal parties on transactions. Clients now experience a state-of-the-art, firm-branded interface that seamlessly enables the sharing of documents and collaboration on projects from any device, with the firm benefiting from powerful version control, digital rights management, audit and approval history, and email integration capabilities.

The adoption of HighQ by Blackadders promises to improve collaboration and engagement on projects both within the businesses and with clients. Its automated workflow and document automation will propel productivity and efficiency and streamline project management by standardising and automating time-consuming work processes, providing the option to assign work and tasks, and collaborating on documents and data with maximum transparency.