Thomson Reuters : Vienna International Arbitral Centre Improves Collaboration with HighQ

To significantly enhance collaboration and securely consolidate its case and document management processes, The Vienna International Arbitral Centre (VIAC) has adopted Thomson Reuters HighQ.

Founded in 1975, the VIAC is one of Europe's leading institutions for major international arbitrations, serving as a focal point for the settlement of commercial disputes in central and eastern Europe and beyond. Since it was established as the permanent arbitral institution of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, it has enjoyed a steadily increasing caseload for a diverse range of parties spanning Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. The institution benefits from a robust global network of leading arbitrators and has administered more than 1,600 proceedings since its inception.

Through the adoption of HighQ-the connected, automated workplace collaboration solution that facilitates and streamlines project, litigation, transaction, portfolio, and compliance management all in one place-the institution can offer dispute parties and arbitrators with state-of-the-art technology to facilitate access to, collaboration on, and communication regarding case documents. The VIAC chose HighQ for its industry-leading technology and security and its ability to seamlessly connect with the VIAC's existing file storage technologies and systems, creating a single place for all case management and document collaboration.

The VIAC is benefitting from the solution's robust security standards and enhanced protocols to maintain control over sensitive documents, including single sign-on, granular permissions, activity tracking, and two-factor authentication. In addition, the highly configurable dashboards available in HighQ provide a best-in-class, customisable user experience, providing users a clear overview of the entire arbitration process.