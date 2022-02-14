Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Thomson Reuters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

“Incredibly Strong Demand” Closes Out 2021, But “Year of Talent” Challenges Loom: Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index

02/14/2022 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, February 14, 2022 - After surging back to pre-pandemic levels and beyond, demand for law firm services took yet another jump upwards in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Economic Index (PMI).[1] However, challenges stemming from lawyer compensation costs and high turnover continue to rise.

Demand was up a strong 4.2% compared with Q4 2020, driven largely by transactional practices. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter of demand growth. It is particularly noteworthy because Q4 2020 was the first quarter of the legal industry's recovery from the depths of the pandemic. Even compared to the pre-pandemic Q4 2019, demand was up 3.8% - roughly three times the demand growth that would have been expected based on historical trends prior to the pandemic.

Worked rate growth was up a strong 3.6%, although it has cooled off slightly from earlier in the year. More worrisome, expenses jumped as direct expenses rose a sharp 8.4% and overhead expenses were up 5.8%.

The rise of expenses was enough to offset the growing demand, and as a result, the PMI, a composite index of law firm market performance, dropped nine points to 58 in the fourth quarter.

Talent Wars Heating Up, Costs Rising

"2022 will be the year of talent," predicts the report, and the effects of the growing talent war were already being felt at the end of 2021. Associate compensation grew at double-digit rates in the fourth quarter - up an average of 11.4% - as firms increased headcount by 3.8%. But the high growth in compensation did little to stem record turnover levels. The report warns, "continued increases in the cost of associates, coupled with fast-paced turnover, is likely not a sustainable formula" for many firms.

"The strong growth seen over the past several quarters is creating a new set of challenges," said Mike Abbott, vice president, Market Insights and Thought Leadership, Thomson Reuters. "Many firms are scrambling to keep up with surging demand and dealing with dual issues of rising costs and persistent high turnover. While firms are generally finding ways to make it work for now, if these trends continue, eventually something will have to give."

A copy of the Q4 2021 PMI report can be downloaded at https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en-us/posts/legal/pmi-q4-2021-mere-excellence.

The PMI, produced by Thomson Reuters, is a composite index of law firm market performance using real-time data drawn from major law firms in the United States and key international markets. For more information on Peer Monitor, part of the Financial Insights platform, visit http://legalsolutions.thomsonreuters.com/law-products/solutions/peer-monitor.

[1] The PMI is a composite index score, representing the quarter-over-quarter change in drivers of law firm profitability, including rates, demand, productivity and expenses. Positive factors driving firm profitability will produce a higher score.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT

Jeff McCoy
+1.763.326.4421
jeffrey.mccoy@thomsonreuters.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
01:33p&LDQUO;INCREDIBLY STRONG DEMAND&RDQU : Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index
PU
02/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Inflation rises more than expected
02/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AIG, American Express, Gartner, Pfizer, Thomson Reuters...
02/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Thomson Reuters Price Target to $108 From $110, Maintains Equal ..
MT
02/09Thomson Reuters Upgraded to Outperform at RBC
MT
02/09Thomson Reuters Upgraded to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Amid Stock Pullback, ..
MT
02/09Credit Suisse on Thomson Reuters' Stock Weakness
MT
02/09RBC Capital Markets Upgrades Thomson Reuters' Rating to Outperform
MT
02/09THOMSON REUTERS : Press release tables test
PU
02/08Toronto Stocks Rise; Cenovus Falls With Sector after 4Q Widened Loss
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 310 M - -
Net income 2021 6 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,01x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 50 288 M 50 288 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,42x
EV / Sales 2022 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,43 $
Average target price 118,51 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen John Hasker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Eastwood CFO-Intellectual Property & Science
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Kirsty Roth Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Shawn Malhotra Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-13.28%50 288
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-17.86%93 465
RELX PLC-5.37%59 806
MSCI, INC.-12.80%43 418
EQUIFAX INC.-23.15%27 473
WOLTERS KLUWER-14.63%26 075