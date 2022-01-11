Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thomson Reuters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0Q89   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(0Q89)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Reuters Corp - Murilo Portugal Appointed to TRFSC Board of Directors

01/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Murilo Portugal Appointed to Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Murilo Portugal to its Board of Directors.

The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Established in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr. Portugal has a long and established career across both the public and private sectors in Brazil, and in international organizations. From 1980 to 1984, he was an adviser at the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President of Brazil, and then served as Chief Economic Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil from 1990 to 1992. He was then appointed Secretary of the National Treasury, where he played a key role in implementing the Real Plan of economic stabilization. He also served as Deputy Finance Minister from 2005 to 2006.

In addition to his experience in Brazil, Mr. Portugal served as an Executive Director at the World Bank Group and as Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). At the IMF, he oversaw Fund relations with 81 countries across five continents. He has also served as President of the Brazilian Federation of Banks, and served on the boards of Banco do Brazil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Electrobras and IRB Brazil RE.

Kim Williams, Chairman of the Founders Share Company's Board, said, "I am delighted to welcome Murilo Portugal to the Trustees of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. I am sure he will make a fine contribution to our thinking in defending the Principles and ensuring that we act at all times in a way that is consistent with the best ethical practice, ensuring that values core to the successful sustenance of the Principles over the last 80 years are maintained through sensitive, and sustained, vigilance."

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
02:02aThomson Reuters Corp - Murilo Portugal Appointed to TRFSC Board of Directors
PR
01/05MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Media CEO and New York Times columnist to start new venture
RE
01/05Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results
PR
01/05Thomson Reuters Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Sch..
AQ
01/04Thomson Reuters Announces Gary Bisbee as its Next Head of Investor Relations
PR
01/04Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters Announces New Head of Investor Relations
PR
01/04Thomson Reuters Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Credit Suisse Details Top Picks Among its Canadian Companies Coverage for 2022
MT
2021Thomson Reuters Receives Binding Offer from Karnov Group to Purchase Editorial Aranzadi
CI
2021Thomson Reuters Receives Binding Offer from Karnov Group to Purchase Legal Business in ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations