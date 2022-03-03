Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thomson Reuters Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0Q89   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(0Q89)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Reuters Corp - TRI at BofA Securities 2022 Info Services Conference

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Thomson Reuters to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Information Services Virtual Conference

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, and Paul Fischer, president of the Legal Professionals segment of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Information Services Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS 
MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com		 INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
gary.bisbee@tr.com

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
11:01aThomson Reuters to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Information Services ..
PR
11:01aThomson Reuters Corp - TRI at BofA Securities 2022 Info Services Conference
PR
03/02THOMSON REUTERS : Notification of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
02/23Thomson Reuters to Present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference
PR
02/23Thomson Reuters Corp - TR to Present at Scotiabank Conference
PR
02/23THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14&LDQUO;INCREDIBLY STRONG DEMAND&RDQU : Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index
PU
02/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Inflation rises more than expected
02/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AIG, American Express, Gartner, Pfizer, Thomson Reuters...
02/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Thomson Reuters Price Target to $108 From $110, Maintains Equal ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations