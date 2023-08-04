Thor Energy PLC - uranium and vanadium explorer - Calls general meeting on August 23 to seek shareholder approval for a new share consolidation of one share for every 10 existing shares; to issue and allot shares to Spencer Metals Pty Ltd following its acquisition of a 29% interest in a portion of exploration licenses; and an issue of performance shares to directors. Thor Energy says it has a large number of shares on issue, at a disproportionate number relative to its peers.

"For shares of low denominations, small absolute movements in the share price can represent large percentage movements resulting in volatility and the bid-offer spread on shares priced at low absolute levels can be disproportionate to the share price and therefore to the detriment of shareholders," says Thor Energy.

Current stock price: 0.24 pence, down 7.7% on Friday

12-month change: down 50%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved