  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thor Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THR   GB00BD0NBV71

THOR ENERGY PLC

(THR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-03-02 am EST
0.3500 GBX   -1.96%
12:28pThor Energy says advanced survey technique in use at Alford West
AN
03/01Thor Energy Starts Advanced Geophysical Technique at South Australia's Alford West Copper-Gold Project
MT
01/18Thor Mining PLC will Change its Name to Thor Energy Plc
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thor Energy says advanced survey technique in use at Alford West

03/02/2023 | 12:28pm EST
(Alliance News) - Thor Energy PLC on Thursday said its 30% owned portfolio company EnviroCopper Ltd has commenced an advanced geophysical survey technique at the Alford West project in South Australia.

The US and Australia-focused uranium and energy metals resource company, formerly known as Thor Mining, said an ambient noise tomography survey is underway at Alford West, using Exosphere technology.

Exosphere measures natural seismic vibrations to detect density variation in underlying rock units, using battery-powered sensors. The company said drilling can then be focused on areas with a low density contrast, which hold oxidised copper mineralisation.

Thor noted that Exosphere will improve exploration efficiency in both time and cost, as well as improving drill targeting.

The survey technique has been partly funded, with up to AUD30,000 from the South Australian government's Accelerated Discovery Grant awarded to EnviroCopper.

The results of the survey are expected in late March.

Thor Energy shares closed 12% higher at 0.40 pence per share on Thursday in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

