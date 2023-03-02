Thor Energy says advanced survey technique in use at Alford West

(Alliance News) - Thor Energy PLC on Thursday said its 30% owned portfolio company EnviroCopper Ltd has commenced an advanced geophysical survey technique at the Alford West project in South Australia.

The US and Australia-focused uranium and energy metals resource company, formerly known as Thor Mining, said an ambient noise tomography survey is underway at Alford West, using Exosphere technology.

Exosphere measures natural seismic vibrations to detect density variation in underlying rock units, using battery-powered sensors. The company said drilling can then be focused on areas with a low density contrast, which hold oxidised copper mineralisation.

Thor noted that Exosphere will improve exploration efficiency in both time and cost, as well as improving drill targeting.

The survey technique has been partly funded, with up to AUD30,000 from the South Australian government's Accelerated Discovery Grant awarded to EnviroCopper.

The results of the survey are expected in late March.

Thor Energy shares closed 12% higher at 0.40 pence per share on Thursday in London.

