SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigeria VP Says Mining Sector Boosted by Significant Investments

11/19/2021 | 02:19am EST
By Obafemi Oredein

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

IBADAN, Nigeria--The Nigerian government's effort to revive its mining sector has resulted in the inflow of notable investments in the sector, Yemi Osinbajo, the country's vice president, said.

These investments include Thor Explorations Ltd.'s Segilola gold mine in Osun state, "with an initial production capacity of 80,000 ounces of gold annually, representing the first large-scale gold mine in Nigeria," he said.

Thor Explorations is a Canadian gold exploration and development company involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. According to the company's website, its 100%-owned Segilola Gold Project has a total probable reserve of 517,800 ounces of gold grading at 4.02 g/t as of March 2021.

Mr. Osinbajo also noted African Natural Resources & Mines Ltd.'s integrated iron-ore mining and processing plant in Kaduna, which has an initial production capacity of 4.70 million metric tons of iron a year and will scale up to 5.88 million tons a year.

The vice president, speaking this week virtually at the opening of the fifth annual Nigerian Mining Week Discourse Series, said the mining sector is a critical part of the National Development Plan 2021-25 of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Osinbajo said a review of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007 is under way. This is aimed at bringing legislation into conformity with global best practices, limiting the role of government to that of regulation, and creating the space for the private sector to maintain a more-expansive presence in the industry, he said.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 0219ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.09% 1857.944 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. 4.76% 0.33 Delayed Quote.83.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 64,0 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2021 -3,00 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net Debt 2021 45,1 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 209 M 165 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Thor Explorations Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,33 CAD
Average target price 0,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olusegun Lawson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin James Hodges Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Non-Executive Chairman
Kayode Aderinokun Independent Non-Executive Director
Folorunso Dada Adeoye Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.83.33%165
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.54%45 589
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-8.76%36 471
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.20%29 221
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.14%19 927
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-2.95%14 819