Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Thor Explorations Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THX   CA8851491040

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(THX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

12/20/2021 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX)
Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

20-Dec-2021 / 08:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.00 a.m. (Pacific time) on December 17, 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)
Tel: +1 416 822 6483
Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

108076_7667871474271b61_logo.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108076

327

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108076
News Source: Newsfile
ISIN: CA8851491040
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: THX
Sequence No.: 131099
EQS News ID: 1259740

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259740&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
02:03aResults of Annual General and Special Meeting
EQ
12/01Thor Explorations Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results For the ..
AQ
11/29Thor Explorations Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/19Thor explorations ltd. - maiden mineral resource estimate and mansa discovery drilling ..
AQ
11/19Nigeria VP Says Mining Sector Boosted by Significant Investments
DJ
11/18Thor Explorations Ltd. Announces an Initial NI 43-101 Standard Maiden Mineral Resource ..
CI
10/20Vox Provides Development And Exploration Updates From Operating Partners
AQ
10/05THOR EXPLORATIONS : Announces Commercial Production At Its Segilola Gold Mine In Nigeria
PU
10/05Thor Explorations Ltd. Achieves Commercial Production At Its Wholly Owned Segilola Gold..
CI
09/21THOR EXPLORATIONS : Announces Exercise Of Warrants
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net income 2021 -3,00 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net Debt 2021 45,1 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 123 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Thor Explorations Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,25 CAD
Average target price 0,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olusegun Lawson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin James Hodges Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Non-Executive Chairman
Kayode Aderinokun Independent Non-Executive Director
Folorunso Dada Adeoye Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.38.89%123
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.09%47 334
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.21%32 935
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.78%24 441
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.11%18 671
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.26%13 810