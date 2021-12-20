Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX)
Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
20-Dec-2021
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.00 a.m. (Pacific time) on December 17, 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed.
