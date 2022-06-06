NEWS RELEASE

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD: Director & PDMR Dealing

Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE / AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, and Ben Hodges, outgoing Chief Financial Officer, have both carried out "Bed and ISA" transactions, having transferred 110,925 and 110,926 Common Shares respectively from their share dealing accounts into ISA accounts.

The beneficial holding of Mr Coates and Mr Hodges remain unchanged following this transaction. Mr Coates retains a beneficial interest in 1,350,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital in the Company, and Mr Hodges retains a beneficial interest in 460,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.07% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

