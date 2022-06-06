NEWS RELEASE
|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
TSXV/AIM: THX
|
June 6, 2022
|
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD: Director & PDMR Dealing
Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE / AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, and Ben Hodges, outgoing Chief Financial Officer, have both carried out "Bed and ISA" transactions, having transferred 110,925 and 110,926 Common Shares respectively from their share dealing accounts into ISA accounts.
The beneficial holding of Mr Coates and Mr Hodges remain unchanged following this transaction. Mr Coates retains a beneficial interest in 1,350,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital in the Company, and Mr Hodges retains a beneficial interest in 460,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.07% of the total issued share capital in the Company.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
2. Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Thor Explorations Ltd
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
|
CA8851491040
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
|
1. Sale of Common Shares from share dealing account
|
|
|
|
2. Purchase of Common Shares into ISA account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
18 pence
|
110,925
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
18 pence
|
110,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
31 May 2022
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
2. Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Outgoing Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Thor Explorations Ltd
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial
|
Common Shares of no par value
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
Identification Code
|
CA8851491040