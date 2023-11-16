Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Annual General meeting (the "AGM") will be held virtually on December 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific time).

The Notice of AGM, Financial Statements Request Form, Form of Proxy and Voting Instruction Form will be posted to shareholders today. Details of the resolutions for consideration, including the stated documents, are available at the following link: https://thorexpl.com/investors/constitutional-documents/ .

Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the AGM by proxy.

Attendance of the General Meeting

In order to cater for the geographical spread of the Company's shareholder base, this year's Annual General Meeting will be held virtually. We strongly urge you to vote by proxy in advance of the AGM and to listen to the AGM online. Registered shareholders or proxyholders representing registered shareholders participating in the AGM virtually will be considered to be present in person at the Meeting for the purposes of determining quorum.

In order to attend the virtual AGM, shareholders are asked to register their interest by email at info@thorexpl.com. The Company will reply to those authorized to attend the AGM with a link to the AGM and the applicable Meeting ID and password.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria, and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

