    THX   CA8851491040

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(THX)
Thor Explorations Ltd. : Thor Explorations Announces Exercise of Share Options and PDMR Dealing

07/06/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX) 
Thor Explorations Ltd.: Thor Explorations Announces Exercise of Share Options and PDMR Dealing 
06-Jul-2021 / 08:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thor Explorations Announces Exercise of Share Options and PDMR Dealing 
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor 
Explorations" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share options for 500,000 common shares without par value at 
a price of 12 cents per common share in the share capital of the Company ("New Shares") by Alfred Gillman, Group 
Exploration Manager and PDMR, for an aggregate consideration of USD60,000. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the 
existing shares and application has been made for the 500,000 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") 
on 9 July 2021. The New Shares will also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. 
Following the Admission, Thor Explorations' issued share capital will consist of 623,570,509 common shares. The Company 
does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they 
will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company. 
About Thor Explorations 
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of 
mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the 
Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project 
located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX". 
For further information please contact: 
Thor Explorations Ltd 
Email: info@thorexpl.com 
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker) 
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl 
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 
Hannam & Partners (Broker) 
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou 
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 
Fig House Communications (Investor Relations) 
Tel: +1 416 822 6483 
Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com 
Blytheweigh (Financial PR) 
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks 
Tel: +44 207 138 3203 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX 
Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 
This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering 
have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state 
securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. 
person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements. 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                     Alfred Gillman 
2.            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position / status                                        Group Exploration Manager 
b)            Initial notification / amendment                         Initial notification 
3.            Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                     Thor Explorations Ltd 
b)            LEI                                                      213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
a)            instrument                                               Common Shares of no par value 
              Identification Code 
b)            Nature of the transaction(s)                             Acquisition of common shares via exercise of 
                                                                       options 
                                                                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                                   12 cents       500,000 
                                                                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
              Aggregated information 
d)         - Aggregated volume                                      12 cents       500,000 
              - Price

e) Date of the transaction July 6, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89389 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          CA8851491040 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          THX 
LEI Code:      213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 
Sequence No.:  115438 
EQS News ID:   1215481 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215481&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)

