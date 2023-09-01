Thor Explorations - Vancouver, British Columbia-based mineral exploration company - Finds 23.35 grams of gold per tonne from Makosa Tail drillhole DTRC807 from the Makosa gold deposit in Senegal, part of the Douta gold project. Chief Executive Officer Segun Lawson says: "We are pleased to announce further encouraging drilling results from Thor's Douta project in Senegal. The main purpose of the drilling has been to advance the project towards development by upgrading more of the resource to indicated classification and also to commence detailed metallurgical test work that is focussed on achieving the most suitable and efficient ore treatment and extraction process."

Current stock price: 18.22 pence, closed down 3.1% on Friday in London

12-month change: up 28%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

