Thor Explorations Ltd - Vancouver, British Columbia-based mineral exploration company - Reports gold 2023 gold production of 84,609 ounces, and 21,798 oz during the final quarter of the year, at an average grade of 2.77 grammes per tonne. Back in November, Thor Explorations reported that it expected gold production targets of around 85,000 ounces for the full-year. Looking ahead, sets 2024 production guidance range at 95,000 to 100,000 oz of gold. Chief Executive Officer Segun Lawson says: "We are also pleased with the progress made at Douta. We were encouraged by the final set of drill results received in [the fourth quarter of] 2023 and have been working on the preliminary feasibility study. The current focus has been on the metallurgy and the process flowsheet, and we expect to update the market with an updated resource estimate and, subsequently, a preliminary feasibility study in [the first quarter of] 2024."

Current stock price: 14.18 pence, up 5.8%

12-month change: down 18%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

