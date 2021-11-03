2021 Proxy Statement

Our Fiscal Year

2021 Operating

Performance

Fiscal Year 2021 started with a strong market as the economies of the world began to open

up after being slowed by the pandemic and continued to strengthen throughout the year. Management executed upon its strategic plan and relied upon the Company's demonstrated ability to remain nimble despite its size as it seized market share in key product segments and expanded margins. Just as it quickly ratcheted back operations when the pandemic negatively impacted our market during Fiscal Year 2020, Management quickly ramped up operations when the market returned, and we operated at virtual full capacity throughout the Fiscal Year.

The strong market presented its own set of challenges. Our production capacities were pushed to their limit despite benefiting from a number of strategic operational initiatives that increased the output potential of key facilities

and growth in operating footprint. Still, retail demand for our products outpaced our production capacities. Retail demand stressed our supply chain beyond its capacity. As a consequence, our ability to deliver products was limited by the supply chain bottlenecks. The entire industry faced

this challenge. Key items throughout the year became scarcely available at different times exposing weaknesses in our supply chain. Management