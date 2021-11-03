2021 Proxy Statement

Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statements
Dear Fellow
Shareholders of
THOR INDUSTRIES
In last year's letter to our shareholders, we noted our continued confidence in the strength of our markets and stated our belief that your Company was well-positioned to benefit from anticipated growth in the overall RV market in Fiscal Year 2021, resulting from the entry of new buyers into the market. Fiscal Year 2021 did not disappoint as growth in the RV market exceeded our expectations and THOR performed well in the strong market environment. In Fiscal Year 2021, THOR set top and bottom line records as Management navigated our international operations through the challenges of a robust market in the face of a pandemic. People across North America and throughout Europe gravitated to the RV lifestyle as a desired combination of freedom, travel, and safety. Management aggressively seized the opportunities of the strong market and drove your Company to $12.3 billion in sales and $659.9 million in net income. During the year, THOR remained focused on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI") and Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts both within THOR's operations and beyond. In the midst of the strong market, Management identified and delivered upon two accretive transactions: the first in Fiscal Year 2021 when THOR acquired Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. and certain other associated operating and supply companies ("Tiffin") and the second in the early part of our Fiscal Year 2022 when THOR acquired supplier AirX Intermediate, Inc. ("Airxcel").
Our Fiscal Year
2021 Operating
Performance
Fiscal Year 2021 started with a strong market as the economies of the world began to open
up after being slowed by the pandemic and continued to strengthen throughout the year. Management executed upon its strategic plan and relied upon the Company's demonstrated ability to remain nimble despite its size as it seized market share in key product segments and expanded margins. Just as it quickly ratcheted back operations when the pandemic negatively impacted our market during Fiscal Year 2020, Management quickly ramped up operations when the market returned, and we operated at virtual full capacity throughout the Fiscal Year.
The strong market presented its own set of challenges. Our production capacities were pushed to their limit despite benefiting from a number of strategic operational initiatives that increased the output potential of key facilities
and growth in operating footprint. Still, retail demand for our products outpaced our production capacities. Retail demand stressed our supply chain beyond its capacity. As a consequence, our ability to deliver products was limited by the supply chain bottlenecks. The entire industry faced
this challenge. Key items throughout the year became scarcely available at different times exposing weaknesses in our supply chain. Management
saw an opportunity to shore up the supply chain for the entire industry by acquiring Airxcel, a well-established supplier of many essential parts to the industry on September 1, 2021.
Previously, in December 2020, THOR acquired Tiffin, an industry leader in the luxury Class A motorhome market, making it a great compliment to the product lineup offered by the THOR companies. The Tiffin name is synonymous with quality and customer satisfaction. In less than a year, Management has successfully integrated Tiffin. Already,
several of the clear synergistic values arising from this acquisition have been realized and others are well on the way to being realized as evidenced by Tiffin's record performance since the acquisition.
For our Fiscal Year 2021, THOR's net income was $659.9 million, an increase of greater than 195% over last year's net income. During the year, our diluted earnings per share were $11.85, an increase of nearly 195% over last year's $4.02. Our stock started the fiscal year at $113.99 and ended the year at $118.36.
As we look ahead to Fiscal Year 2022, barring another forced shutdown or a significant downturn caused by macroeconomic influences, we anticipate a continuation of the strong retail market, as RVing continues to be embraced as a wonderful way to spend time with family and friends and adopted as a safe alternative compared to other means of travel and vacationing. We believe that new buyers will result in a growth of our overall market and that THOR is well-positioned to perform well in that market.
Governance Developments
In Fiscal Year 2021, we stayed on our intentional journey to continually improve corporate governance. At THOR, our system of governance secures our financial integrity and sustained performance.
As we diligently managed our cash flow during the pandemic, one area that remained a focus was our developing ESG program. THOR believes that the value of a company must be measured through many lenses and not solely on its profit. THOR is very focused on its impact on people and the environment.
In 2019, we created our ESG Committee with oversight by our Board. The ESG Committee has followed its strong start with a great year of advancement as significant progress has been made on reducing THOR's carbon footprint. THOR remains focused on our commitment to have net zero GHG emissions by 2050. Last year, we undertook many specific projects, including
a partnership with the National Forest Foundation to plant 500,000 trees over the next five
years. We are committed to these reforestation efforts to ensure that our national forests can be enjoyed for generations to come, even as the trees we plant help capture greenhouse gases and provide essential oxygen. Each of these actions shows our firm commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring we have beautiful outdoor spaces for people to enjoy in the generations to come. Recently, THOR released its third annual ESG Report which provides details of our progress along our ESG journey. It can be found on our website atwww.thorindustries.com.
THOR also continued making progress on its goal of establishing a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Under the leadership of Chandria Harris, a nationally recognized leader in inclusion training and leadership, THOR has experienced significant improvements in its own diversity. In Fiscal Year 2021, THOR continued to extend its diversity and inclusion initiatives beyond its walls as it entered into a partnership with the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable to form The Together Outdoors coalition to support and equip the recreation economy in raising awareness of equity and inclusion issues in outdoor experiences and provide education and awareness to help eliminate existing barriers.
Additionally, during Fiscal Year 2021, our Board continued
to execute upon its Board refreshment strategy that is focused on top quality candidates that bring diversity to our
boardroom. In October of 2020, William J. Kelley, Jr. joined our Board, and on September 1, 2021, Christina Hennington and Laurel Hurd joined our Board.
As part of our Board refreshment strategy, long term Board member Allen Kosowsky retired at our meeting in October of 2021. Allen brought great financial acumen and experience to our boardroom and was a catalyst for many important advancements in the governance of your Company. Under his leadership as chair of our Nominating
and Corporate Governance Committee, we shifted to an independent Chairman, added a diversity policy, and a mandatory retirement age among many other key initiatives. While we added strong members at the time of his retirement, Allen was an important voice in our boardroom and will be missed by the Board and Management alike.
Looking Ahead
The retail market remains robust. Our dealers' inventory levels are unusually low. Fiscal Year 2022 has started as strong as Fiscal Year 2021 ended, and our expectation is that Management's continued focus on its strategic plan in favorable market conditions will drive another successful year for your Company. As we look ahead, we remain confident in the future of THOR Industries and thank you- our Shareholders-for the trust and confidence that each of you place in THOR.
