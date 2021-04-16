Log in
Thor Industries : First Descents Receives $840,000 in Grants for Cancer Survivors and Frontline Healthcare Workers Thanks to Omaze Community and THOR Industries

04/16/2021
April 15, 2021

DENVER, Colo. (April 15, 2021) - First Descents has announced that Omaze experiences have helped provide $840,000 in grants from CAF America, to extend the healing power of adventure to frontline healthcare workers, caregivers, and young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions. This leadership level gift was made possible by the support of THOR Industries, the sole owner of Airstream and a family of companies that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs.

Omaze offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that support non-profit organizations through sweepstakes where everyone has a chance to win. Over the past year, Omaze has teamed up with Thor Industries and First Descents to offer the chance to win two fully loaded Airstreams along with cash prizes and other goods.

'We're honored to support the work of First Descents,' said THOR Industries President and CEO Bob Martin. 'Together, over the past few years, we've built program locations from scratch by utilizing state of the art RVs and helped extend the healing power of adventure to more young adults coping with cancer. With Omaze's innovative platform, we're thrilled that Airstream units can help advance First Descents' important mission.'

In September 2020, Omaze offered one winner an Airstream Caravel, Ram 1500 truck and $20,000 cash, and in February 2021, Omaze offered another winner an Airstream Atlas along with $20,000 cash. Combined, these experiences helped provide over $840,000 in grants from CAF America to First Descents, which can underwrite 482 experiences for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious illnesses, including frontline healthcare workers.

'At Omaze, we're proud to collaborate with legendary brands like Airstream and THOR Industries to advance the work of our nonprofit grantees', shares Omaze Director of Business Development Gregg Clifton. 'Our team has been inspired and personally affected by the mission of First Descents, and we are excited to have the opportunity to empower their work on a transformative level.'

First Descents, Omaze, and THOR Industries plan to provide additional RV experiences to help spread awareness and expand programming to provide more outdoor adventures for years to come.

'THOR Industries believes that adventure and travel-based experiences can transform lives. Their collaboration with Omaze inspires the spirit of adventure and connects people with nature while raising leadership funds to support our mission', said First Descents CEO Ryan O'Donoghue. 'Their giving will have a substantial impact on the communities we serve and continue to make our life-changing programs a reality.'

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies that represent the world's largest RVs manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit https://www.thorindustries.com/.

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Omaze experiences connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact. Through the Omaze platform, people from more than 180 countries have made donations that support over 350 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. Omaze has raised more than $130M for causes to-date, and was named to the 2020 list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

About First Descents

First Descents (FD) is a leader in adventure-based healing. Through outdoor adventure, community building, and lifestyle development, FD improves long-term survivorship and quality of life for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions. Headquartered in Denver, First Descents has served more than 10,000 participants over the last 20 years. Beginning in 2020, First Descents launched programs for healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. All services are fully-adaptive and free of charge. A Guidestar Platinum-ranked nonprofit, First Descents has been recognized on CNN Heroes and Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work.

Disclaimer

Thor Industries Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
