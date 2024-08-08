08 Aug 2024 18:32 CEST
Thor Medical ASA
Oslo, Norway, 8 August 2024:
On 8 2024, Bergfald Holding AS sold 2,032,296 of its shares in Thor Medical ASA
(the "Company") to Sauar Invest AS.
The sale resulted in Bergfald Holding AS' percentage of shares and votes at the
Company's general meeting being reduced to less than 5%. After the sale,
Bergfald Holding AS holds 9,949,673 which equals approximately 4.2% of the
shares of the Company and 4.2% of the votes at the Company's general meeting
based on 234,859,475 shares of the Company outstanding.
This information is subject to the disclosure pursuant to section 4-3 of the
Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
