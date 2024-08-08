Disclosure of large shareholding

Oslo, Norway, 8 August 2024:



On 8 2024, Bergfald Holding AS sold 2,032,296 of its shares in Thor Medical ASA

(the "Company") to Sauar Invest AS.



The sale resulted in Bergfald Holding AS' percentage of shares and votes at the

Company's general meeting being reduced to less than 5%. After the sale,

Bergfald Holding AS holds 9,949,673 which equals approximately 4.2% of the

shares of the Company and 4.2% of the votes at the Company's general meeting

based on 234,859,475 shares of the Company outstanding.



This information is subject to the disclosure pursuant to section 4-3 of the

Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





