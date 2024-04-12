MINUTES FROM

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THOR MEDICAL ASA

On 11 April 2024 at 14.00 hours (CEST), an extraordinary general meeting was held in Thor Medical ASA (the "Company") in Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS' offices in Ruseløkkeveien 14, 0251 Oslo.

The chairman of the board, Ludvik Sandnes, opened the meeting and registered the attendance of shareholders present and proxies, as well as advance votes, as listed in Appendix 1. 132,440,742 shares were represented, equivalent to approximately 56.71 % of the total number of outstanding shares and votes.

The following matters were on the agenda:

1 Election of a chairman of the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes

The general meeting made the following resolution:

Ole Christian Borge is elected as chairman of the meeting, and Ludvik Sandnes is elected to co-sign the minutes.

2 Approval of notice and agenda

The general meeting made the following resolution:

Notice and agenda are approved.