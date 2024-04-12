In case of discrepancy between the Norwegian language original text and the
PROTOKOLL FRA
ORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING
THOR MEDICAL ASA
Den 11. april 2024 kl. 14.00 ble det avholdt ekstraordinær generalforsamling i Thor Medical ASA ("Selskapet") i Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS' lokaler i Ruseløkkeveien 14, 0251 Oslo.
Styrets leder Ludvik Sandnes åpnet møtet og tok opp fortegnelse over møtende aksjeeiere og fullmakter, samt forhåndsstemmer, inntatt i Vedlegg 1. 132 440 742 aksjer var representert, tilsvarende ca. 56,71 % av totalt antall utestående aksjer og stemmer.
Til behandling forelå:
1 Valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende vedtak:
Ole Christian Borge velges som møteleder, og Ludvik Sandnes velges til å medundertegne protokollen.
2 Godkjenning av innkalling og dagsorden
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende vedtak:
Innkalling og dagsorden godkjennes.
MINUTES FROM
ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
THOR MEDICAL ASA
On 11 April 2024 at 14.00 hours (CEST), an extraordinary general meeting was held in Thor Medical ASA (the "Company") in Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS' offices in Ruseløkkeveien 14, 0251 Oslo.
The chairman of the board, Ludvik Sandnes, opened the meeting and registered the attendance of shareholders present and proxies, as well as advance votes, as listed in Appendix 1. 132,440,742 shares were represented, equivalent to approximately 56.71 % of the total number of outstanding shares and votes.
The following matters were on the agenda:
1 Election of a chairman of the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes
The general meeting made the following resolution:
Ole Christian Borge is elected as chairman of the meeting, and Ludvik Sandnes is elected to co-sign the minutes.
2 Approval of notice and agenda
The general meeting made the following resolution:
Notice and agenda are approved.
3 Godkjennelse av årsregnskapet og styrets årsberetning for Thor Medical ASA og konsernet for regnskapsåret 2023, herunder disponeringen av årets resultat, samt behandling av redegjørelse for foretaksstyring
Møteleder viste til Selskapets årsregnskap, årsberetning og konsernregnskap for 2023, herunder redegjørelse for foretaksstyring etter regnskapsloven § 3-3b og redegjørelse for samfunnsansvar etter regnskapsloven § 3-3c, samt revisors beretning.
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
Styrets forslag til årsregnskap, herunder konsernregnskapet og årsberetning for regnskapsåret 2023 godkjennes.
4 Rådgivende avstemning over Selskapets lederlønnsrapport for 2023
Møteleder viste til styrets rapport om godtgjørelse av Selskapets ledende personer ("Lederlønnsrapporten") utarbeidet i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 6-16-b.
Generalforsamlingen behandlet Lederlønnsrapporten i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 5-6 (4) ved rådgivende avstemning.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
Generalforsamlingen gir sin tilslutning til rapporten om lønn til ledende personer i Thor Medical ASA.
5 Godkjennelse av revisors godtgjørelse
Møteleder viste til styrets forslag.
3 Approval of the annual accounts and the directors' annual report for Thor Medical ASA and the group for the financial year 2023, including allocation of the result of the year, as well as consideration of the statement on corporate governance
The chairman of the meeting referred to the Company's annual accounts, annual report and consolidated accounts for 2023, including a report on corporate governance pursuant to section 3-3b of the Norwegian Accounting Act and a report on corporate social responsibility pursuant to section 3-3c of the Norwegian Accounting Act, as well as the auditor's report.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
The board of directors' proposal for the annual accounts, including the consolidated accounts and the annual report for the financial year 2023 are approved.
4 Advisory vote on the Company's remuneration report
The chairman of the meeting referred to the board of director's report on the remuneration of the Company's senior executives (the "Remuneration report") prepared in accordance with section 6-16b of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
The general meeting processed the Remuneration report by advisory vote, pursuant to section 5-6 (4) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
The general meeting approves the report on remuneration for executives at Thor Medical ASA.
5 Approval of the auditor's fee
The chairman of the meeting referred to the board of director's proposal.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
Revisjonsgodtgjørelse til Ernst & Young AS for 2023 på NOK 226 000 eks. mva. godkjennes.
6 Fastsettelse av godtgjørelse til styrets medlemmer
Møteleder viste til valgkomiteens innstilling til fastsettelse av godtgjørelse til styrets medlemmer, herunder utstedelse av RSUer til styrets medlemmer.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
Valgkomiteens forslag godkjennes.
7 Fastsettelse av godtgjørelse til valgkomiteens medlemmer
Møteleder viste til valgkomiteens innstilling til fastsettelse av godtgjørelse til valgkomiteens medlemmer.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
Medlemmene av Selskapets valgkomite skal motta følgende honorarer for perioden fra tiltredelse til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2025:
- Valgkomiteens leder: NOK 30 000 per år
- Øvrige medlemmer: NOK 25 000 per år
8 Godkjennelse av retningslinjer for lederlønn
Møteleder viste til forslag til nye retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer i Selskapet utarbeidet som følge av gjennomføringen av transaksjonsavtale vedtatt på ordinær
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
The audit fee for Ernst & Young AS for 2023, amounting to NOK 226,000 excluding VAT, is approved.
6 Determination of remuneration for the members of the board of directors
The chairman of the meeting referred to the nomination committee's recommendation for determination of remuneration to the members of the board of directors, including issuance of RSUs to the members of the board of directors.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
The nomination committee's proposal is approved.
7 Determination of remuneration for the members of the Nomination Committee
The chairman of the meeting referred to the nomination committee's recommendation for the determination of remuneration to the members of the nomination committee.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
The members of the Company's nomination committee shall receive the following fees for the period from taking office until the annual general meeting in 2025:
- Chairman of the election committee: NOK 30,000 per year
- Other members: NOK 25,000 per year
8 Approval of guidelines for remuneration of senior executives
The chairman of the meeting referred to the proposal for new guidelines on the determination of salary and other remuneration to senior executives in the Company prepared as a result of the implementation of the transaction agreement adopted at the annual general
generalforsamling i 2023 og etterfølgende navneendring av Selskapet.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
Styrets forslag til retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til daglig leder og andre ledende personer godkjennes.
9 Fullmakt til styret til å forhøye aksjekapitalen i henhold til Selskapets incentivprogram
Møteleder viste til styret forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
- I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 gis styret fullmakt til, i en eller flere omganger, å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 2 802 468.
- Fullmakten kan benyttes til utstedelse av aksjer ved utøvelse av opsjoner/tegningsretter tildelt under Selskapets incentivprogram.
- Fullmakten gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2025, likevel ikke lenger enn til 30. juni 2025.
- Aksjonærenes fortrinnsrett til de nye aksjene etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes.
- Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger mv, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2.
meeting in 2023 and subsequent name change of the Company.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
The board's proposal for guidelines on the determination of salary and other remuneration for the managing director and other senior personnel is approved.
9 Authorisation to the Board to increase the share capital in connection with the Company's incentive program
The chairman of the meeting referred to the boards proposal.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
- Pursuant to Section 10-14 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Board is authorised to, in one or more occurrences, increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 2,802,468.
- The authorisation may be used to issue shares at exercise of options/subscription rights awarded under the Company's incentive program.
- The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2025, but no longer than 30 June 2025.
- The shareholders' preferential right to the new shares pursuant to Section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act may be deviated from.
- The authorisation does not comprise share capital increases against contribution in kind, cf. Section 10-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
6. Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse ved fusjon etter allmennaksjeloven § 13-5.
10 Fullmakt til styret til å forhøye aksjekapitalen i tilknytning til utøvelse av RSUer
Møteleder viste til styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
- I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 gis styret fullmakt til, i en eller flere omganger, å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 750 000.
- Fullmakten kan bare benyttes til utstedelse av aksjer til Selskapets styremedlemmer ved utøvelse av tildelte RSUer.
- Fullmakten gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2025, likevel ikke lenger enn til 30. juni 2025.
- Aksjonærenes fortrinnsrett til de nye aksjene etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes.
- Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i andre eiendeler enn penger mv. men kan benyttes ved motregning av krav på styregodtgjørelse, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2.
- Fullmakten omfatter ikke kapitalforhøyelse ved fusjon etter allmennaksjeloven § 13-5.
6. The authorisation does not comprise share capital increase in connection with mergers pursuant to Section 13-5 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
10 Authorisation to the Board to increase the share capital in connection with the exercise of RSUs
The chairman of the meeting referred to the board's proposal.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
- Pursuant to Section 10-14 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Board is authorised to, in one or more occurrences, increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 750 000.
- The authorisation may only be used to issue shares to members of the Company's Board upon exercise of awarded RSUs.
- The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2025, but no longer than 30 June 2025.
- The shareholders' preferential right to the new shares pursuant to Section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act may be deviated from.
- The authorisation does not comprise share capital increases against contribution in kind but may be used for setting of claims for board remuneration, cf. Section 10-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
- The authorisation does not comprise share capital increase in connection with mergers pursuant to Section 13-5 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
11 Fullmakt til styret til å forhøye aksjekapitalen med inntil 20% for andre angitte formål
Møteleder viste til styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
- I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 gis styret fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital, i en eller flere omganger, med inntil NOK 9 341 560.
- Fullmakten kan benyttes til å styrke Selskapets egenkapital, generelle forretningsmessige formål, herunder men ikke begrenset til finansiering av oppkjøp av andre selskaper, virksomheter eller eiendeler herunder for utstedelse av vederlagsaksjer i forbindelse med overnevnte transaksjoner.
- Fullmakten gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2025, likevel ikke lenger enn til 30. juni 2025.
- Aksjonærenes fortrinnsrett til de nye aksjene etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-4 kan fravikes.
- Fullmakten omfatter kapitalforhøyelse mot innskudd i penger og i andre eiendeler enn penger og rett til å pådra Selskapet særlige forpliktelser mv, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10- 2.
11 Authorisation to the Board to increase the share capital by up to 20% for other specified purposes
The chairman of the board referred to the board's proposal.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
-
Pursuant to Section 10-14 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Board is granted an authorisation to increase the Company's share capital, in one or more occurrences, by up to NOK
9 341 560.
- The authorisation may be used to strengthen the Company's equity, for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to financing of acquisitions of other companies, businesses or assets, including issuance of consideration shares in connection with the above- mentioned transactions.
- The authorisation is valid until the Company's annual general meeting in 2025, but no longer than 30 June 2025.
- The shareholders' preferential right to the new shares pursuant to Section 10-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act may be deviated from.
- The authorisation comprises share capital increases against contribution in cash and in kind and the right to impose special obligations on the Company etc, cf. Section 10-2 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
- Fullmakten omfatter beslutning om fusjon i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 13-5.
- Med virkning fra tidspunktet for registrering av denne fullmakten i Foretaksregisteret, erstatter denne fullmakten alle tidligere utstedte styrefullmakter til aksjekapitalforhøyelse.
12 Valg av medlemmer til valgkomiteen
Møteleder viste til valgkomiteens innstilling.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
I tråd med valgkomiteens innstillig gjenvelges de nåværende medlemmene av valgkomiteen. Medlemmene velges frem til ordinær generalforsamling i 2026.
Valgkomiteens sammensetning er:
- Didrik Leikvang (leder)
- Jørn Åge Johansen (medlem)
- Jon Magne Asmyr (medlem)
13 Endring av vedtektene
Møteleder viste til styrets forslag.
Generalforsamlingen fattet deretter følgende vedtak, med stemmegivning slik det fremgår av Vedlegg 2:
Vedtektene endres i samsvar med vedlagte vedtekter. Selskapets nye vedtekter er vedlagt som Vedlegg 3.
-
The authorisation covers resolutions on mergers as provided in Section
13-5 of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.
- With effect from the date when this mandate is registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, it replaces all previous mandates to increase the share capital.
12 Election of members of the nomination committee
The chairman of the meeting referred to the nomination committee's recommendation.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
In line with the nomination committee's recommendation, the current members of the nomination committee are re-elected. The members are elected until the annual general meeting in 2026.
The composition of the nomination committee is:
- Didrik Leikvang (chairman)
- Jørn Åge Johansen (member)
- Jon Magne Asmyr (member)
13 Amendment of the Articles of Association
The chairman of the meeting referred to the board's proposal.
The general meeting adopted the following resolutions, with voting as set out in Appendix 2:
The Articles of Association are amended in accordance with the attached articles of association. The Company's new articles of association are attached as Appendix 3.
***
Ingen andre saker forelå til behandling og møtet ble hevet.
_______________________________________
Ole Christian Borge
***
There were no other matters on the agenda and the meeting was adjourned.
_______________________________________
Ludvik Sandnes
