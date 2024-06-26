Thor Medical : receives DSA authorization for production of alpha-emitters at Herøya pilot plant
Thor Medical ASA
Oslo, Norway, 26 June 2024: The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority
(DSA) authorization is a milestone for establishing a first-of-its-kind pilot
production plant for medical isotopes from natural thorium at Herøya, Norway.
The authorization cover manufacturing, import/export, and commercial trade of
radioisotopes, and supports Thor Medical's ambitions to supply Th-228 into an
emerging market with billion-dollar potential.
The pilot plant is scheduled to produce product samples and enable customer
acceptance in the second half of 2024, with targeted plant completion and
commissioning by end of Q3. The first product samples for customers are
scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year.
"There are very few commercially available suppliers of high-grade Th-228
globally to enable next-generation precision cancer treatment. The DSA
authorization is an important step towards industrialising production and lays
the foundation for our pilot to be launched as scheduled later this year", says
Alf Bjørseth, CEO of Thor Medical.
Building on the pilot plant, Thor Medical aims to fast-track commercial-scale
production to support customers' requirements in clinical trials. The company
has initiated a feasibility study to deliver commercial volumes already by the
end of 2025.
