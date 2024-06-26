Thor Medical receives DSA authorization for production of alpha-emitters at Herøya pilot plant

26 Jun 2024 07:30 CEST

Thor Medical ASA

26.6.2024 07:30:02 CEST | Thor Medical ASA
required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state

Oslo, Norway, 26 June 2024: The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority
(DSA) authorization is a milestone for establishing a first-of-its-kind pilot
production plant for medical isotopes from natural thorium at Herøya, Norway.

The authorization cover manufacturing, import/export, and commercial trade of
radioisotopes, and supports Thor Medical's ambitions to supply Th-228 into an
emerging market with billion-dollar potential.

The pilot plant is scheduled to produce product samples and enable customer
acceptance in the second half of 2024, with targeted plant completion and
commissioning by end of Q3. The first product samples for customers are
scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year.

"There are very few commercially available suppliers of high-grade Th-228
globally to enable next-generation precision cancer treatment. The DSA
authorization is an important step towards industrialising production and lays
the foundation for our pilot to be launched as scheduled later this year", says
Alf Bjørseth, CEO of Thor Medical.

Building on the pilot plant, Thor Medical aims to fast-track commercial-scale
production to support customers' requirements in clinical trials. The company
has initiated a feasibility study to deliver commercial volumes already by the
end of 2025.

DISCLOSURE REGULATION

This information is required to be disclosed under Section 5-12 of the
Securities Trading Act.

ABOUT THOR MEDICAL ASA

Thor Medical is an emerging supplier of radionuclides, primarily alpha particle
emitters, from naturally occurring thorium. Its proprietary production process
requires no irradiation or use of nuclear reactors, and provides reliable,
environmentally friendly, cost-efficient supply of alpha-emitters for the
radiopharmaceutical industry. Thor Medical is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and
listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TRMED'.

To learn more, visitwww.thormedical.no - https://www.thormedical.no.

