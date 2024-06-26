Thor Medical receives DSA authorization for production of alpha-emitters at Herøya pilot plant

Oslo, Norway, 26 June 2024: The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority

(DSA) authorization is a milestone for establishing a first-of-its-kind pilot

production plant for medical isotopes from natural thorium at Herøya, Norway.



The authorization cover manufacturing, import/export, and commercial trade of

radioisotopes, and supports Thor Medical's ambitions to supply Th-228 into an

emerging market with billion-dollar potential.



The pilot plant is scheduled to produce product samples and enable customer

acceptance in the second half of 2024, with targeted plant completion and

commissioning by end of Q3. The first product samples for customers are

scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year.



"There are very few commercially available suppliers of high-grade Th-228

globally to enable next-generation precision cancer treatment. The DSA

authorization is an important step towards industrialising production and lays

the foundation for our pilot to be launched as scheduled later this year", says

Alf Bjørseth, CEO of Thor Medical.



Building on the pilot plant, Thor Medical aims to fast-track commercial-scale

production to support customers' requirements in clinical trials. The company

has initiated a feasibility study to deliver commercial volumes already by the

end of 2025.



CONTACTS



* Brede Ellingsæter, CFO, Thor Medical ASA, +47 472 38 440,

brede.ellingseter@thormedical.no



ABOUT THOR MEDICAL ASA



Thor Medical is an emerging supplier of radionuclides, primarily alpha particle

emitters, from naturally occurring thorium. Its proprietary production process

requires no irradiation or use of nuclear reactors, and provides reliable,

environmentally friendly, cost-efficient supply of alpha-emitters for the

radiopharmaceutical industry. Thor Medical is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and

listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TRMED'.



To learn more, visitwww.thormedical.no - https://www.thormedical.no.



