    THR   GB00BD0NBV71

THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
Thor Mining : Application for quotation of securities - THR

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

THOR MINING PLC

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

THR

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

15,625,000

25/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

THOR MINING PLC

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

121117673

1.3

ASX issuer code

THR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

12-Oct-2021 19:17

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

THR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

An Appendix 3G to be lodged in relation to 31,250,000 unlisted options. That will complete the securities in the Appendix 3B.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

THR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Issue date

25/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

1

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,625,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Securities are provided as part consideration of a farm-in agreement relating to tenements in the Company's Alford East project. (refer ASX Announcement 17 November 2021).

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

250,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

Disclaimer

Thor Mining plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.47.42%5 513