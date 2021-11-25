Thor Mining : Application for quotation of securities - THR
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
THOR MINING PLC
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 25, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
THR
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
15,625,000
25/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
THOR MINING PLC
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
121117673
1.3
ASX issuer code
THR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
25/11/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
12-Oct-2021 19:17
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
THR
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
An Appendix 3G to be lodged in relation to 31,250,000 unlisted options. That will complete the securities in the Appendix 3B.
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
THR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Issue date
25/11/2021
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
1
100.00 %
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
15,625,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The Securities are provided as part consideration of a farm-in agreement relating to tenements in the Company's Alford East project. (refer ASX Announcement 17 November 2021).
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
250,000.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Thor Mining plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about THOR MINING PLC
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-2,10 M
-2,81 M
-2,81 M
Net cash 2021
0,77 M
1,03 M
1,03 M
P/E ratio 2021
-6,58x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
14,1 M
18,7 M
18,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
7
Free-Float
62,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THOR MINING PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,80 GBX
Average target price
2,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target
225%