  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thor Mining PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THR   GB00BD0NBV71

THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/17 11:35:23 am
0.675 GBX   +3.85%
05:20pTHOR MINING : Application for quotation of securities - THR
PU
12/14THOR MINING : Proposed issue of securities - THR
PU
12/14FTSE 100 Drops as Rentokil Falls Sharply After Terminix Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thor Mining : Application for quotation of securities - THR

12/19/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

THOR MINING PLC

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

THR

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

3,800,000

23/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

THOR MINING PLC

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

121117673

1.3

ASX issuer code

THR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

THROA : OPTION EXPIRING 08-JUL-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

THR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

converted

16/12/2021

3,800,000

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

16/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

23/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,800,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thor Mining plc published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
