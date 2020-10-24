Thor Mining : Chess Depositary Interest

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue
2.1 Statement for month and year
September-2020
2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue
ASX +Security Code and Description
CDI Ratio
THR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
1:1
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX
at end of statement month (A)
at end of previous month (B)
395,531,785
425,390,116
Net Difference (A-B)
-29,858,331
Reason for change:
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and
Ordinary share
as quoted / held on
AIM Market of the LSE
If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX
ASX +Security Code and Description
THRAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
previous month (B)
153,608,331
1,043,839,682
890,231,351
Reason for change:
123,750,000 Ordinary Shares issued
29,858,331 transferred from ASX listed CDI's to AIM listed Ordinary Shares
ASX +Security Code and Description
THRAN : OPTION EXPIRING 08-JUL-2023 EX 0.95C
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
24,000,000
24,000,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
THRAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
previous month (B)
201,375,000
304,933,823
103,558,823
Reason for change:
69,375,000 unlisted options issued in the period
132,000,000 listed options THROA should also be included in the securities
