THOR MINING PLC

THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/23 11:45:38 am
1.2 GBX   +11.63%
03:35pTHOR MINING : Ragged Range Project - Visible gold in follow up sampling
PU
03:35pTHOR MINING : Results of General Meeting
PU
03:35pTHOR MINING : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
Thor Mining : Chess Depositary Interest

10/24/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

THOR MINING PLC

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

121117673

1.3

ASX issuer code

THR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday October 8, 2020

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

September-2020

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDI Ratio

THR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX

at end of statement month (A)

at end of previous month (B)

395,531,785

425,390,116

Net Difference (A-B)

-29,858,331

Reason for change:

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

Ordinary share

as quoted / held on

AIM Market of the LSE

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

THRAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

153,608,331

1,043,839,682

890,231,351

Reason for change:

123,750,000 Ordinary Shares issued

29,858,331 transferred from ASX listed CDI's to AIM listed Ordinary Shares

ASX +Security Code and Description

THRAN : OPTION EXPIRING 08-JUL-2023 EX 0.95C

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

24,000,000

24,000,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

THRAK : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

201,375,000

304,933,823

103,558,823

Reason for change:

69,375,000 unlisted options issued in the period

132,000,000 listed options THROA should also be included in the securities

Statement of CDIs on Issue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thor Mining plc published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 19:34:07 UTC

