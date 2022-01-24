Thor Mining : Gold Exploration Update, Ragged Range WA

ASX Code: "THR"

25 January 2022

Sterling Prospect - Gold

Since acquiring the Ragged Range project in late 2019, Thor have completed a series of systematic stream sediment programs and soils surveys over the tenure and an airborne magnetic survey, defining a 13km structurally controlled gold corridor - Sterling Prospect (Figure 2). High-grade gold stream results, including up to 2.2g/t Au were reported from sampling in 2019 and 2020 (THR:ASX announcement 1/12/2020).

These surface geochemistry surveys defined continuous anomalous gold zones, with some zones extending over 1km long at both the Sterling Central and Sterling South areas (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

The gold anomalism generally strikes slightly oblique to the Euro Basalt and Dalton Suite contact, suggesting that gold mineralisation is controlled by minor faults and structures, that splay off this major structure.

RC Drilling Program

41 shallow (50-96m) RC drillholes totalling 2,155m were completed at the Sterling Prospect (Table A). Drill holes were designed to angle-overlap, orientated at -60 degrees toward the west, near perpendicular to the structural controls of the dominant, faulted contact between the Euro Basalt and the Dalton Suite ultramafics (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

3m composite samples returned no significant gold intercepts (max of 0.1g/t Au), though intersections of strong broad zones of quartz veining, sericite, silica alteration, sulphides and fuchsite, characteristic of gold mineralisation in the Pilbara, are positive indicators of close proximity to the gold source (Photo Plate 1). In many of the drill holes close to the fault contact, sericite and silica alteration of the Euro Basalt is strong (Photo Plate 2). This alteration style forms the distal alteration halo around many gold deposits. Sulphide veining with chalcopyrite, pyrite and sphalerite was observed in drill chips. Higher grade gold is associated with sulphide mineralisation at Calidus Resources' Warrawoona Project.

This maiden RC program was designed to test eight strong gold anomalies at Sterling Central and Sterling South prospects, defined from soil and stream sediment sampling programs.

Due to numerous mechanical drilling issues, only half of the proposed drilling program was completed, with 50% of the anomalies remaining untested.

Next Steps

Thor is planning follow up drilling at Sterling prospect completing the planned program and targeting the fault contact in the area between Sterling Central and Sterling South.

In addition, an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey will be flown over the eastern portion of the tenure including E46/1340 and E46/1393, ground 'fixed loop' electromagnetics (FLEM) is scheduled over the nickel gossan, whilst geological mapping and geochemical sampling is planned over additional gold, nickel and lithium targets in the project area.

