Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thor Mining PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THR   GB00BD0NBV71

THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/24 11:35:09 am
0.6 GBX   -4.00%
2021THOR MINING : Application for quotation of securities - THR
PU
2021THOR MINING : Application for quotation of securities - THR
PU
2021THOR MINING : Proposed issue of securities - THR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thor Mining : Gold Exploration Update, Ragged Range WA

01/24/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Code: "THR"

25 January 2022

onlyTHOR MINING PLC

Registered Numbers:

United Kingdom 05276 414

Australia 121 117 673

Registered Office:

58 Galway Avenue

MARLESTON, SA, 5035

Australia

Ph: +61 8 7324 1935 useEmail:

corporate@thormining.com

Web ite:

www.thormining.com

Twitter @ThorMining

personalEnquiries:

Nicole Galloway Warland

M n ging Director

Thor Mining PLC

+61 8 7324 1935

Nominated Advisor

Jessica Cave

WH Ireland Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7220 1666

AIM & ASX Listings:

Sha es: THR

OTCQB Listing

Shar s: THORF

Dir ctors:

Nicole Galloway Warland

Mark Potter

Mark McGeough

Alastair Clayton

ForKey P ojects:

G ld

Ragged Range Pilbara WA

Copper

Alford East SA

Uranium / Vanadium

Colorado / Utah USA

Tungsten

Molyhil NT

Company Announcements

Office ASX Securities Limited,

20, Bridge Street,

Sydney, N.S.W. 2000

Ragged Range Project, WA

Gold Exploration Update

The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) are pleased to

provide an update on drilling at the Company's 100% owned Ragged Range Project, located in the Eastern Pilbara, Western Australia.

Project highlights:

  • Due to mechanical issues, only 50% of the planned maiden Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program completed at the Sterling prospect.
  • Significant sulphides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite), quartz veining and sericite- pyrite-fuchsite alteration identified, characteristic of gold mineralisation in the East Pilbara Craton.
  • Low grade gold in 3m composites and pathfinder elements will assist to vector in on stream and soil gold source.
  • Thor is targeting Archaean structurally controlled lode gold mineralisation hosted in basaltic and ultramafic rocks of the Warrawoona Group, within the 100% held Kelly greenstone belt.
  • Thor plans to complete the planned drilling program at the Sterling prospect whilst undertaking further geophysics, mapping and geochemical sampling over additional gold, nickel and lithium targets in the project area.

Nicole Galloway Warland, Managing Director of Thor Mining, commented:

"Due to mechanical issues, only half of the planned drilling program at the Sterling prospect has been completed, with 50% of the strong gold anomalies therefore remaining untested. Although no significant gold was intercepted in the maiden RC program, this is only the start of our gold campaign at the prospect, with the best ground yet to be tested. Elevated pathfinder elements and broad zones of alteration are positive indicators that we are in close proximity to the gold source.

We are currently planning our 2022 field program, with further drilling to complete the original program and new targets identified at the Sterling prospect. Geophysics (airborne and ground surveys) and geochemical sampling programs are planned over our additional gold, nickel and lithium target areas.

Permitting is progressing well at our Wedding Bell Uranium Project in the US and we hope to update the market in the coming weeks, along with assay results from our recently completed successful diamond drilling at the Molyhil critical minerals project in the Northern Territory."

Page | 1

ASX Code: "THR"

25 January 2022

For personal use only

Figure 1: Tenement & Prospect Location Plan

The Ragged Range Project, located in the prospective Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia (Figure

  1. is 100% owned by Thor Mining - (E46/1190, E46/1262, E46/1355, E46/1340) with the recent additional tenure surrounding the gold anomalous zones, E46/1393 (application).

Page | 2

For personal use only

ASX Code: "THR"

25 January 2022

Sterling Prospect - Gold

Since acquiring the Ragged Range project in late 2019, Thor have completed a series of systematic stream sediment programs and soils surveys over the tenure and an airborne magnetic survey, defining a 13km structurally controlled gold corridor - Sterling Prospect (Figure 2). High-grade gold stream results, including up to 2.2g/t Au were reported from sampling in 2019 and 2020 (THR:ASX announcement 1/12/2020).

https://www.thormining.com/sites/thormining/media/pdf/asx-announcements/20210623-ragged-range-exploration-update.pdf

https://www.thormining.com/sites/thormining/media/pdf/asx-announcements/20211007-asx-ragged-range-infill-soil-results-.pdf

These surface geochemistry surveys defined continuous anomalous gold zones, with some zones extending over 1km long at both the Sterling Central and Sterling South areas (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

The gold anomalism generally strikes slightly oblique to the Euro Basalt and Dalton Suite contact, suggesting that gold mineralisation is controlled by minor faults and structures, that splay off this major structure.

RC Drilling Program

41 shallow (50-96m) RC drillholes totalling 2,155m were completed at the Sterling Prospect (Table A). Drill holes were designed to angle-overlap, orientated at -60 degrees toward the west, near perpendicular to the structural controls of the dominant, faulted contact between the Euro Basalt and the Dalton Suite ultramafics (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

3m composite samples returned no significant gold intercepts (max of 0.1g/t Au), though intersections of strong broad zones of quartz veining, sericite, silica alteration, sulphides and fuchsite, characteristic of gold mineralisation in the Pilbara, are positive indicators of close proximity to the gold source (Photo Plate 1). In many of the drill holes close to the fault contact, sericite and silica alteration of the Euro Basalt is strong (Photo Plate 2). This alteration style forms the distal alteration halo around many gold deposits. Sulphide veining with chalcopyrite, pyrite and sphalerite was observed in drill chips. Higher grade gold is associated with sulphide mineralisation at Calidus Resources' Warrawoona Project.

This maiden RC program was designed to test eight strong gold anomalies at Sterling Central and Sterling South prospects, defined from soil and stream sediment sampling programs.

Due to numerous mechanical drilling issues, only half of the proposed drilling program was completed, with 50% of the anomalies remaining untested.

Next Steps

Thor is planning follow up drilling at Sterling prospect completing the planned program and targeting the fault contact in the area between Sterling Central and Sterling South.

In addition, an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey will be flown over the eastern portion of the tenure including E46/1340 and E46/1393, ground 'fixed loop' electromagnetics (FLEM) is scheduled over the nickel gossan, whilst geological mapping and geochemical sampling is planned over additional gold, nickel and lithium targets in the project area.

Page | 3

For personal use only

ASX Code: "THR"

25 January 2022

Photo Plate 1 -Fuchsite (chromium rich muscovite) alteration in 21RRRC008

Photo Plate 2 -Sericite alteration in 21RRC010

Page | 4

For personal use only

ASX Code: "THR"

25 January 2022

Figure 2: Ragged Range Project highlighting areas of exploration Focus including Sterling prospect

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thor Mining plc published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 21:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THOR MINING PLC
2021THOR MINING : Application for quotation of securities - THR
PU
2021THOR MINING : Application for quotation of securities - THR
PU
2021THOR MINING : Proposed issue of securities - THR
PU
2021FTSE 100 Drops as Rentokil Falls Sharply After Terminix Deal
DJ
2021FTSE Gains, Rentokil Initial Shares Slip After US Deal
DJ
2021Thor Mining's Shares Plummet in London; ASX Trading Halted for Capital Raise Plans
MT
2021London Shares to Rise After Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
2021Thor Mining Starts Copper Recovery Trials at South Australia's Kapunda Project
MT
2021Thor Mining plc Announces Commencement of Kapunda Copper Recovery Trials
CI
2021THOR MINING : Commencement Of Copper Recovery Trials, Kapunda ISR Project
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,10 M -2,84 M -2,84 M
Net cash 2021 0,77 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart THOR MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Thor Mining PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOR MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01 GBX
Average target price 2,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43 233%
Managers and Directors
Nicole Marie Galloway Warland Managing Director & Director
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Mark Roderick Potter Non-Executive Chairman
Mark McGeough Non-Executive Director
Alastair Raoul Clayton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOR MINING PLC0.00%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.77%60 193
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.37%51 224
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.55%16 023
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.19.86%12 591
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED15.98%5 777