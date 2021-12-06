Thor Mining : Molyhil Continues to Grow

Diamond Drilling Program

Three diamond drillholes (21MHDD001 - 21MHDD003) totalling 995.4m have been successfully tested, and confirmed the newly identified magnetic target, which represents a massive magnetite skarn hosting disseminated tungsten-molybdenum-copper mineralisation, located to the south of the Molyhil Critical Minerals Project (Table A and B and Figure 1 and 2).

Both 21MHDD002 and 21MHDD003 intercepted disseminated mineralisation, consisting of scheelite- molybdenite and chalcopyrite within massive magnetite skarn. Drillhole 21MHDD002 intercepted over 45m of disseminated mineralisation (Photo 2 and 4), whilst 21MHDD003 intercepted two zones over 29m of disseminated mineralisation (Photo 1 and 3). It appears 21MHDD001 intersected the edges of the magnetite skarn drilling over the top of the magnetite skarn lode, with negligible mineralisation. Initial interpretation of data highlights a potential south-east plunging lode extending southeast of the Southern lode with a possible offset (yet to be determined) (Figure 2). Drilling data is now being compiled in order to revise the 3D model.

Previous 3D geological modelling of the Molyhil deposit identified two prominent structures - the Yacht Club fault and South Offset fault (Figure 1 and 2). Based on the geological timing of these faults, they appear to have had a significant impact on mineralisation, such as offsetting the Yacht Club mineralisation from the Southern Lode, hence creating targets for potential extensions. Modelling of the South Offset Fault, relative to the magnetics, strongly implies an offset of the now confirmed magnetite skarn, host to the tungsten- molybdenum-copper mineralisation, south of the South Offset fault.

Diamond drill core is currently being prepared for submission to the laboratory, with Thor anticipating assay results in the first quarter of 2022.

The drilling program is co-funded by the Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations (GDC) program as part of the Resourcing the Territory initiative, with Thor Mining granted A$110,000 (ASX: THR 4 June 2021).