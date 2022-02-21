Thor Mining : Project Advancement, Alford East Copper-Gold Project, SA

Company Announcements Office

Project Advancement

Alford East Copper-Gold ISR Project, South Australia

The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) are pleased to provide an update on the Alford East Copper-Gold Project, South Australia.

Project highlights:

Significant intercepts including:

21AED001 32.9m @ 0.4% Cu and 0.31g/t Au from 81.5m (ASX:THR 31.8.21),

21AED002 59.9m @ 0.3% Cu from 21.9m (ASX:THR 31.8.21),

21AED003 32.4m @ 0.2% Cu from 15m,

21AED004 55.9m @ 0.53% Cu from 7m, including 11.7m @ 1.0%Cu from 17.3m including

5.7m @ 1.23% and 0.16g/t Au from 17.3

21AED005 72.7m @ 1.0% Cu and 0.19g/t Au from 6.3m, including

18.2m @ 2.0% Cu and 0.34g/t Au from 15.8m (ASX:THR 31.8.21),

21AED001 32.9m @ 0.4% Cu and 0.31g/t Au from 81.5m (ASX:THR 31.8.21), 21AED002 59.9m @ 0.3% Cu from 21.9m (ASX:THR 31.8.21), 21AED003 32.4m @ 0.2% Cu from 15m, 55.9m @ 0.53% Cu from 7m, including 11.7m @ 1.0%Cu from 17.3m including 5.7m @ 1.23% and 0.16g/t Au from 17.3 72.7m @ 1.0% Cu and 0.19g/t Au from 6.3m, including 18.2m @ 2.0% Cu and 0.34g/t Au from 15.8m A robust 3D geological model generated from recent drilling data highlights key structural and lithological controls on mineralisation and potential high-grade target zones.

high-grade target zones. Initial hydrometallurgy trialling of an environmentally friendly glycine lixiviant shows positive gold and copper recovery.

Phase two diamond drilling program is being designed, including continuing hydrogeology and hydrometallurgical studies.

Nicole Galloway Warland, Managing Director of Thor Mining, commented:

"The success of our first phase of drilling, with significant uplift in copper and gold grade adjacent to the Netherleigh Fault, is very exciting and suggests the potential for extended zones of higher-grade copper and gold along strike and at depth.

Demonstrating Thor's greater understanding of the geological and structural constraints through the new geological modelling is critical to the overall project development, especially as we plan our second phase of drilling and progress our hydrometallurgical studies.

These favourable initial hydrometallurgical results for the metal recovery for both copper and gold using a socially and environmentally friendly solution 'glycine' rather than conventional acid in-situ recovery (ISR) is significant, as Thor strives towards the in-situ assessment of the Alford East Project."

