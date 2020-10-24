Log in
THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/23 11:45:38 am
1.2 GBX   +11.63%
03:35pTHOR MINING : Ragged Range Project - Visible gold in follow up sampling
PU
03:35pTHOR MINING : Results of General Meeting
PU
03:35pTHOR MINING : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
Thor Mining : Ragged Range Gold - Airborne Magnetic Survey

10/24/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

ASX Code: "THR"

6 October 2020

THOR MINING PLC

Registered Numbers:

United Kingdom 05276 414

Australia 121 117 673

Registered Office:

58 Galway Avenue

MARLESTON, SA, 5035

Australia

Ph: +61 8 7324 1935

Fx: +61 8 8351 5169

Email:

corporate@thormining.com

Website:

www.thormining.com

Twitter @ThorMining

Enquiries:

Mick Billing Executive Chairman Thor Mining PLC +61 8 7324 1935

Nominated Advisor Samantha Harrison Grant Thornton

+44 (0) 20 7383 5100

AIM & ASX Listings:

Shares: THR

Directors:

Michael Billing

Richard Bradey

Mark Potter

Mark McGough

Key Projects:

  • Tungsten Molyhil NT
    Pilot Mountain USA
  • Copper Kapunda SA Moonta SA
  • Gold
    Ragged Range WA

Company Announcements Office

ASX Securities Limited,

20, Bridge Street,

Sydney, N.S.W. 2000

PILBARA GOLDFIELDS RAGGED RANGE PROJECT

AIRBORNE MAGNETICS SURVEY COMMENCES

The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) are pleased to advise the commencement of a close spaced airborne magnetics survey over the 100% owned Ragged Range Project (E46/1262, E46/1190 and also adjacent application area E45/1355), located in the Pilbara Goldfield tenements, in Western Australia.

The Survey is being flown by MAGSPEC Airborne Surveys Pty Ltd on a 50m traverse spacing, with flight lines perpendicular to prospective stratigraphic and structural controls in the area. The survey is anticipated to take approximately 6 days, with Thor anticipating processed and modelled data for release early November.

Highlights:

  • High resolution close spaced airborne magnetics survey commences over full tenement package.
  • The airborne magnetics survey is designed to map out the underlying mafic/ultramafic greenstones and to identify key prospective structures.
  • Next exploration steps to commence immediately following the airborne geophysical survey, include further mapping and infill stream sediment sampling along the 13km gold target zone (THR Announcement 2 September 2020).

Mick Billing, Executive Chairman of Thor Mining, commented:

"Drilling for gold mineralisation at Ragged Range is a key near term objective for Thor, and identified as a priority in the recent capital raising"

"This airborne magnetic survey, along with the sampling program, also to be conducted during October, is an important part of the process towards selection of targets for drill testing."

Page | 1

ASX Code: "THR"

6 October 2020

E46/1190

E46/1262

E46/1355

Figure 1: Location of Airborne magnetic survey and proposed Flight lines

Figure2: Tenement & sample location map

Page | 2

ASX Code: "THR"

6 October 2020

In August 2019, Greatland Gold PLC (AIM:GGP)

completed an airborne magnetic survey that

covered a small part on the western side of

E46/1262 Figure 3.

Thor acquired the raw data from Greatland

Gold and interpretation is currently underway.

The Archaean Euro Basalt (>3335Ma) is

interpreted to be thrust SW over the younger

Archaean Kelly and Dalton Suite (3060-

3315Ma). The magnetic signature of the Euro

Basalt and presence of NE striking major Faults

can be distinguished in the image of Figure 3.

Unfortunately, the magnetic data only covers

a small portion of the gold anomalous zone at

the thrust contact of the Euro Basalt.

The nickel gossan outline in Figure 4 has no

distinguishing magnetic character and appears

to cross-cut the main magnetic trends. In detail

using a black and white 1VD image in close-up,

the nickel gossan correlates with a series of

Figure 3: Colour 1VD magnetic image over Geology

weak magnetic highs, as on Figure 4.

Figure 4: 1VD magnetic image showing weak magnetic highs correlating with the nickel gossan

Authorised by Mick Billing, Chairman and Chief Executive officer

Page | 3

ASX Code: "THR"

6 October 2020

For further information, please contact:

THOR MINING PLC

Mick Billing, Executive Chairman +61 8 7324 1935

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining.

Competent Persons Report

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Richard Bradey, who holds a BSc in applied geology and an MSc in natural resource management and who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bradey is an employee of Thor Mining PLC. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Richard Bradey consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Thor Mining PLC

Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.

Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.

Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².

Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals ⁶2018.

Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵.

Notes

¹ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 23 August 2018

² Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 26 November 2018

  • Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018 Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018
  • Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 15 August 2019

Page | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thor Mining plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 19:34:06 UTC

