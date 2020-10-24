Thor Mining : Ragged Range Gold - Historic Sampling Assays support Thor Sampling

Nominated Advisor Samantha Harrison Grant Thornton
PILBARA GOLDFIELDS RAGGED RANGE PROJECT
HISTORIC STREAM SEDIMENT SAMPLES CORRELATE WITH 13KM GOLD TREND
The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) are pleased to announce the correlation of anomalous historic stream sediment results to those results recently collected by Thor over their 100% owned Pilbara Goldfield tenements (E46/1262 and E46/1190) in Western Australia.
The historic stream sediment Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) samples collected in the mid-1990's by Great South Mines ( https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/10/Report_Ref/A50141) validates gold results from the two recent geochemistry programs undertaken by Thor, which delineated a 13km gold target zone along the faulted greenstone belt (Announced 2 September 2020).
Highlights:
Data review identifies anomalous historic stream sediment samples up to 68ppb(Sample No. 4057: Table A).
Historic stream sediment sampling results confirms 13km anomalous gold trend along the eastern thrust faulted mafic/ultramafic contact.
Samples delineating the 13km gold target zone are from separate drainage catchments supporting the potential of gold mineralisation along the entire strike length.
Widespread anomalous gold also prevalent across adjoining tenement EL46/1355, under application by Thor.
Airborne Magnetic survey underway (Announced 6 October 2020)
Follow up geochemical sampling program including infill stream sediment sampling, mapping and rock chip sampling is scheduled to commence during October.
Mick Billing, Executive Chairman of Thor Mining, commented:
"It is very encouraging to find further evidence of anomalous gold along the 13 kilometre target zone previously identified from this historical work."
"Evidence of anomalous gold within the new licence application area, also adds potential value to the total Ragged Range suite of tenements."
"We look forward to the results of the airborne magnetic survey in progress, and the next phase of sampling, scheduled to begin shortly."
Figure 1: Ragged Range Location map showing Gold Target Zone
Table A: Ragged Range Historic Stream Sediment Results > 5ppb
SAMPLE MEDIUM
SAMPLE TYPE
Sample No
Easting
Northing
AU ppb
Stream sediment
BLEG
4057
783729
7583169
68
Stream sediment
BLEG
405
780222
7585505
53
Stream sediment
BLEG
4070
781368
7584229
26
Stream sediment
BLEG
1018
779499
7588818
20.5
Stream sediment
BLEG
189
780463
7586497
16.5
Stream sediment
BLEG
200
781068
7590713
16
Stream sediment
BLEG
412
779372
7588160
9
Stream sediment
BLEG
2004
786481
7579483
8.6
Easting/Northing Coordinates in GDA94/MGA Zone 50
Figure 2: Correlation of Stream Sediment Gold Results a) Great Southern Mines (left) and b) Thor (right)
Competent Persons Report
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Richard Bradey, who holds a BSc in applied geology and an MSc in natural resource management and who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bradey is an employee of Thor Mining PLC. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Richard Bradey consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Thor Mining PLC
Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.
Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.
Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².
Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest in Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴. Thor also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is also considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵.
Thor holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals ⁶2018.
At the 100% owned Ragged Range Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Thor has exciting early stage results for which gold and nickel drilling is planned."
"Thor holds mineral claims in the US states of Colorado and Utah with historical high grade uranium and vanadium drilling and production results."
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random
The historic programme
techniques
chips, or specific specialised industry standard
comprised stream sediment trap
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
site sampling for geochemical
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
analysis for Au 2.5kg BLEG (-
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
20mesh/850um), and B/AAS for
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Sb, As, Ni, &
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
Mn. Bulk cyanide Leach with
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
DIBK and graphite furnace
measurement tools or systems used.
finish for Au & Pb to 0.1ppb
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
Material to the Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this
would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling
was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other
cases more explanation may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine
nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
•
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,
Not applicable
techniques
rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg
core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond
tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is
oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
Not applicable
recovery
recoveries and results assessed.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
representative nature of the samples.
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and
grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
No logging was undertaken
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies
and metallurgical studies.
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core
(or costean, channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of the relevant
intersections logged.
Sub-
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all
Stream Sediment 2.5kg BLEG
sampling
core taken.
sample collected in the field for
techniques
•
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc
analysis
and sample
and whether sampled wet or dry.
Pre-prepared 2kg BLEG
preparation
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness
standards were submitted
of the sample preparation technique.
every 30-50 samples for
quality control
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
representative of the in situ material collected, including for
instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of
the material being sampled.
Quality of
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying
The assay method is
assay data
and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique
appropriate for preliminary
and
is considered partial or total.
exploration.
laboratory
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
All samples were prepared and
tests
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the
analysis including instrument make and model, reading
analysed by independent
times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
laboratory Genalysis in Perth,
•
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards,
WA.
blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether
Samples were analysed for the
acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision
have been established.
following:
1. mix and split off 250grams
for drying and pulverised to
75microns.
2. Digestion and analysis for
Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Sb, As, Ni,
& Mn using B/AAS sample
method.
3. Remaining 2.25 sample was
Bulk cyanide Leached with
DIBK and graphite furnace
finish for Au & Pb to 0.1ppb
Pre-prepared 2kg BLEG
standards were submitted
every 30-50 samples for
quality control
Verification
•
The verification of significant intersections by either
Not undertaken
of sampling
independent or alternative company personnel.
and
• The use of twinned holes.
assaying
•
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
verification, data storage (physical and electronic)
protocols.
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes
data points
(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings
•
and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Aerial photography at 1:25,000 scale used to plan and locate drainage spots. All drainage plotted onto 1:25,000 base and subsequently digitised into Micromine database.
Data
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Not applicable - no resource is
spacing
• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to
being reported
and
establish the degree of geological and grade continuity
distribution
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve
estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Orientation
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased
Orientational bias is not
of data in
sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this
applicable to stream sediment
relation to
is known, considering the deposit type.
sampling which are essentially
geological
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the
one dimensional.
structure
orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to
have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed
and reported if material.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples submitted to Intertek
security
Genalysis Perth, WA for
analysis
Sample security levels are
considered appropriate for a
preliminary reconnaissance
assessment.
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques
None undertaken
reviews
and data.
1.1
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership
Exploration results are reported
tenement
including agreements or material issues with third parties
on E46/1190 and E46/1262 in
and land
such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,
Western Australia held 100% by
tenure status
native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
Thor Mining PLC.
park and environmental settings.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along
with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to
operate in the area.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other
Geological mapping and stream
done by
parties.
sediment sampling by Great
other parties
Southern Mines. Open File
Report A050141-Surrender
Report.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
Yet to be determined
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding
No drilling has been undertaken
Information
of the exploration results including a tabulation of the
or reported
following information for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea
level in metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis
that the information is not Material and this exclusion does
not detract from the understanding of the report, the
Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the
case.
Data aggregation methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Only field observations have been reported. There has been no data aggregation.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Relationship
•
These relationships are particularly important in the
No drilling has been undertaken
between
reporting of Exploration Results.
or reported
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill
widths and
hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
intercept
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are
lengths
reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg
'down hole length, true width not known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
A sample location plan including
tabulations of intercepts should be included for any
current 1:100k scale geology
significant discovery being reported These should include,
has been provided with table of
but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations
significant Au results
and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
•
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is
All results have been reported
reporting
not practicable, representative reporting of both low and
high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid
misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should
All data have been reported
substantive
be reported including (but not limited to): geological
