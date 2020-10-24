Thor Mining : Ragged Range Gold - Historic Sampling Assays support Thor Sampling 0 10/24/2020 | 03:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 THOR MINING PLC Registered Numbers: United Kingdom 05276 414 Australia 121 117 673 Registered Office: 58 Galway Avenue MARLESTON, SA, 5035 Australia Ph: +61 8 7324 1935 Fx: +61 8 8351 5169 Email: corporate@thormining.com Website: www.thormining.com Twitter @ThorMining Enquiries: Mick Billing Executive Chairman Thor Mining PLC +61 8 7324 1935 Nominated Advisor Samantha Harrison Grant Thornton +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 AIM & ASX Listings: Shares: THR Directors: Michael Billing Richard Bradey Mark Potter Mark McGeough Key Projects: Tungsten Molyhil NT

Pilot Mountain USA

Pilot Mountain USA Copper Kapunda SA Moonta SA

Gold

Ragged Range WA Company Announcements Office ASX Securities Limited, 20, Bridge Street, Sydney, N.S.W. 2000 PILBARA GOLDFIELDS RAGGED RANGE PROJECT HISTORIC STREAM SEDIMENT SAMPLES CORRELATE WITH 13KM GOLD TREND The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) are pleased to announce the correlation of anomalous historic stream sediment results to those results recently collected by Thor over their 100% owned Pilbara Goldfield tenements (E46/1262 and E46/1190) in Western Australia. The historic stream sediment Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) samples collected in the mid-1990's by Great South Mines ( https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/10/Report_Ref/A50141) validates gold results from the two recent geochemistry programs undertaken by Thor, which delineated a 13km gold target zone along the faulted greenstone belt (Announced 2 September 2020). Highlights: Data review identifies anomalous historic stream sediment samples up to 68ppb ( Sample No. 4057: Table A ) .

. Historic stream sediment sampling results confirms 13km anomalous gold trend along the eastern thrust faulted mafic/ultramafic contact.

Samples delineating the 13km gold target zone are from separate drainage catchments supporting the potential of gold mineralisation along the entire strike length.

Widespread anomalous gold also prevalent across adjoining tenement EL46/1355, under application by Thor.

Airborne Magnetic survey underway ( Announced 6 October 2020 )

) Follow up geochemical sampling program including infill stream sediment sampling, mapping and rock chip sampling is scheduled to commence during October. Mick Billing, Executive Chairman of Thor Mining, commented: "It is very encouraging to find further evidence of anomalous gold along the 13 kilometre target zone previously identified from this historical work." "Evidence of anomalous gold within the new licence application area, also adds potential value to the total Ragged Range suite of tenements." "We look forward to the results of the airborne magnetic survey in progress, and the next phase of sampling, scheduled to begin shortly." Page | 1 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 Figure 1: Ragged Range Location map showing Gold Target Zone Table A: Ragged Range Historic Stream Sediment Results > 5ppb SAMPLE MEDIUM SAMPLE TYPE Sample No Easting Northing AU ppb Stream sediment BLEG 4057 783729 7583169 68 Stream sediment BLEG 405 780222 7585505 53 Stream sediment BLEG 4070 781368 7584229 26 Stream sediment BLEG 1018 779499 7588818 20.5 Stream sediment BLEG 189 780463 7586497 16.5 Stream sediment BLEG 200 781068 7590713 16 Stream sediment BLEG 412 779372 7588160 9 Stream sediment BLEG 2004 786481 7579483 8.6 Easting/Northing Coordinates in GDA94/MGA Zone 50 Page | 2 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 Figure 2: Correlation of Stream Sediment Gold Results a) Great Southern Mines (left) and b) Thor (right) Authorised by Mick Billing, Chairman and Chief Executive officer For further information, please contact: THOR MINING PLC Mick Billing, Executive Chairman +61 8 7324 1935 Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining. Competent Persons Report The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Richard Bradey, who holds a BSc in applied geology and an MSc in natural resource management and who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bradey is an employee of Thor Mining PLC. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Richard Bradey consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Page | 3 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 About Thor Mining PLC Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia. Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns. Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit². Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest in Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴. Thor also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is also considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵. Thor holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals ⁶2018. At the 100% owned Ragged Range Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Thor has exciting early stage results for which gold and nickel drilling is planned." "Thor holds mineral claims in the US states of Colorado and Utah with historical high grade uranium and vanadium drilling and production results." Notes ¹ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 23 August 2018 ² Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 26 November 2018 Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018

⁴ Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018 ⁵ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 15 August 2019 Page | 4 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 1 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template 1. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random The historic programme techniques chips, or specific specialised industry standard comprised stream sediment trap measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under site sampling for geochemical investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or analysis for Au 2.5kg BLEG (- handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should 20mesh/850um), and B/AAS for not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Sb, As, Ni, & • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample Mn. Bulk cyanide Leach with representivity and the appropriate calibration of any DIBK and graphite furnace measurement tools or systems used. finish for Au & Pb to 0.1ppb • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, Not applicable techniques rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample Not applicable recovery recoveries and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and No logging was undertaken geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub- • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all Stream Sediment 2.5kg BLEG sampling core taken. sample collected in the field for techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc analysis and sample and whether sampled wet or dry. Pre-prepared 2kg BLEG preparation For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness standards were submitted of the sample preparation technique. every 30-50 samples for quality control Page | 5 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying The assay method is assay data and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique appropriate for preliminary and is considered partial or total. exploration. laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF All samples were prepared and tests instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading analysed by independent times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. laboratory Genalysis in Perth, • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, WA. blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether Samples were analysed for the acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. following: 1. mix and split off 250grams for drying and pulverised to 75microns. 2. Digestion and analysis for Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Sb, As, Ni, & Mn using B/AAS sample method. 3. Remaining 2.25 sample was Bulk cyanide Leached with DIBK and graphite furnace finish for Au & Pb to 0.1ppb Pre-prepared 2kg BLEG standards were submitted every 30-50 samples for quality control Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either Not undertaken of sampling independent or alternative company personnel. and • The use of twinned holes. assaying • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes data points (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings • and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Aerial photography at 1:25,000 scale used to plan and locate drainage spots. All drainage plotted onto 1:25,000 base and subsequently digitised into Micromine database. Page | 6 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 Data • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Not applicable - no resource is spacing • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to being reported and establish the degree of geological and grade continuity distribution appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased Orientational bias is not of data in sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this applicable to stream sediment relation to is known, considering the deposit type. sampling which are essentially geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the one dimensional. structure orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples submitted to Intertek security Genalysis Perth, WA for analysis Sample security levels are considered appropriate for a preliminary reconnaissance assessment. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques None undertaken reviews and data. 1.1 Page | 7 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership Exploration results are reported tenement including agreements or material issues with third parties on E46/1190 and E46/1262 in and land such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, Western Australia held 100% by tenure status native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national Thor Mining PLC. park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other Geological mapping and stream done by parties. sediment sampling by Great other parties Southern Mines. Open File Report A050141-Surrender Report. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Yet to be determined Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding No drilling has been undertaken Information of the exploration results including a tabulation of the or reported following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Only field observations have been reported. There has been no data aggregation. Page | 8 ASX Code: "THR" 8 October 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the No drilling has been undertaken between reporting of Exploration Results. or reported mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill widths and hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are lengths reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and A sample location plan including tabulations of intercepts should be included for any current 1:100k scale geology significant discovery being reported These should include, has been provided with table of but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations significant Au results and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is All results have been reported reporting not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should All data have been reported substantive be reported including (but not limited to): geological exploration observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical data survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for It is anticipated that further work lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step- stream sediment geochemistry out drilling). and geological mapping will be • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible undertaken in addition to extensions, including the main geological interpretations airborne geophysical survey to and future drilling areas, provided this information is not locate the source of any commercially sensitive. mineralisation. Page | 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Thor Mining plc published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 19:34:06 UTC

0 All news about THOR MINING PLC 03:35p THOR MINING : Ragged Range Project - Visible gold in follow up sampling PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Results of General Meeting PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Notification of Major Interest in Shares PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Ragged Range Gold Project Sampling Program PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Chess Depositary Interest PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Ragged Range Gold - Historic Sampling Assays support Thor Sampling PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Ragged Range Gold - Airborne Magnetic Survey PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Appendix 3G Amendment PU 03:35p THOR MINING : Appendix 3G - Issue of Tranche 1 Securities PU 09/16 Metal Tiger plc - Participation in Thor Mining Placing AQ