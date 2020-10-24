Thor Mining : Ragged Range Gold Project Sampling Program

"We look forward to providing progress updates on Ragged Range, and other projects in the Thor portfolio, as information becomes available."

"We will continue to aggressively work towards drill target selection at Ragged Range, and this sampling program, along with the airborne magnetic survey just completed, is aimed at achieving that objective."

The close spaced airborne geophysical survey (airborne magnetics) flown over the full tenure as previously announced is now completed with data processing and modelling underway.

The geochemical samples are currently in transit to the Perth laboratory, with assay results anticipated

The geochemical program focused on follow up stream sediment gold results, with sampling upstream toward potential source rock, with some additional reconnaissance sampling and one to two traverses sampled (sediment and rock chip) across the stratigraphy in the anomalous areas (Figure 1).

The program was designed to follow up previously reported success from stream sediment samples collected across the tenements, which defined a highly anomalous 13km long gold target zone, with gold values up to 256ppb (19PST 19F -AR25) and 130ppb (20PST 24F-BLEG);

The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) are pleased to advise the completion of the third phase of gold geochemistry reconnaissance at the 100% owned Pilbara Goldfield tenements (E46/1262 and E46/1190) in Western Australia.

ASX Code: "THR"

14 October 2020

Gold Anomalism

Approximately five anomalous sample zones (based on 2019 and 2020 sampling programs) were designated for follow up, with sampling upstream toward potential source rocks. These zones reported either or both of elevated assay gold geochemical anomalism, or gold in the pan. In addition, further reconnaissance sampling was conducted in prospective areas where there were gaps in the data.

Sampling focussed predominately along the 13km long gold target zone trending along the thrust faulted mafic/ultramafic contact.

The program also included one to two rock chip traverses within the anomalous gold zones, designed to sample across the stratigraphy.

Program detail

The program comprised stream sediment trap site sampling with a 3kg -5mm+2mm fraction (coarse) and a 4kg -2mm fraction (fine) sample collected for geochemical analysis for Au 2kg BLEG (fine fraction), aqua regia (fine and coarse fractions) and multi-element analysis.

As well, a further 10-12 kg sample of -2mm material was collected from the trap site for panning in the field. The benefit of this is that eventually we will have four results for gold, (three from the laboratory plus physical gold in the pan) as well as multi-element results.

Authorised by Mick Billing, Chairman and Chief Executive officer

For further information, please contact:

THOR MINING PLC

Mick Billing, Executive Chairman +61 8 7324 1935

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining.

11. Competent Persons Report

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Nicole Galloway Warland, who holds a BSc in applied geology (Hons) and who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Galloway Warland is an employee of Thor Mining PLC. She has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Nicole Galloway Warland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page | 3