Thor Mining : Ragged Range Project - Visible gold in follow up sampling

Uranium / Vanadium Colorado / Utah USA Company Announcements Office ASX Securities Limited, 20, Bridge Street, Sydney, N.S.W. 2000 PILBARA GOLDFIELDS RAGGED RANGE PROJECT VISIBLE GOLD IN FOLLOW-UP SAMPLING The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) are pleased to advise visible gold in stream sediment sample panning, from the third phase of gold geochemical sampling, carried out earlier this month, at the 100% owned Pilbara Goldfield tenements (E46/1262 and E46/1190) in Western Australia. Field observation highlights: 13 of the 54 stream sediment sites had visible gold in panning (Figure 1 & Table A).

Sample 20PST 54 and 20PST 84 returned gold in the pan with a maximum of 6 counts (Figure 1 & 2, and Table A).

Visible gold in panning is consistent along the interpreted 13km anomalous gold corridor (Figure 1), trending along the thrust faulted mafic/ultramafic contact.

A 1.5km NE-SW traverse across the anomalous gold corridor was completed, with 14 rock chips collected for assay submission. The central portion of the traverse is dominated by Fe-Mn quartz vein/breccia float.

NE-SW traverse across the anomalous gold corridor was completed, with 14 rock chips collected for assay submission. The central portion of the traverse is dominated by Fe-Mn quartz vein/breccia float. Subject to the geochemical results and the modelling of the recently flown airborne magnetic survey, a soil sampling program is proposed over priority targets within the anomalous 13km gold trend to delineate coherent gold trends prior to drill testing. Mick Billing, Executive Chairman of Thor Mining, commented: "Another step closer in the process of narrowing down Ragged Range drill target selection, with visible gold again found in the stream sediment samples consistently along the 13 kilometre corridor of anomalous gold." "We look forward to the laboratory assays from this work." "We look forward also to receiving the results from and interpretation of the airborne magnetic survey recently completed, and we will keep investors posted with progress." Page | 1 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 Further to the announcement of 14 October 2020, a total of 112 stream sediment samples (20PST 35 to 55, 55A, 56 to 89) were collected from 54 creek sites with both fine (< 2mm) and coarse fractions (>2mm) collected for geochemical analysis as well as an additional <2mm sample for in-field panning. Samples are now undergoing laboratory analyses with results anticipated in three to four weeks. The geochemical program was designed to follow up anomalous gold identified in stream sampling programs completed in October 2019 and September 2020, with values up to 256ppb (19PST 19F -AR25) and 130ppb (20PST 24F-BLEG). In addition to the follow up stream samples, reconnaissance stream samples were also collected within the tenure including samples on the granite contact to the north, along with a 1.5km NE- SW rock chip traverse across the interpreted 13km long gold corridor; (https://www.thormining.com/sites/thormining/media/pdf/ASX-Announcements/20201014-Ragged-Range- Gold-Project-Sampling-Program.pdf). Figure 1: Tenement & Sample Location Plan Page | 2 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 Stream Sediment Sampling-Gold Anomalism Fifty-four (54) sample sites with a total of 112 stream sediment samples were selected for reconnaissance and follow up sampling to the 2019 and 2020 geochemical programs. A 10-12 kg pan sample of -2mm material was collected and panned at the end of each day. Gold count and description summaries in Table A. A total of 13 out of the 54 samples returned gold in pan with a maximum of 6 colours in samples 20PST 54 and 20PST 84 (Figure2 and Table A). These 13 visible gold samples consistently lie within the anomalous 13km gold corridor along the thrust faulted mafic/ultramafic contact (Figure 1). The presence of visible gold in sample 20PST 58 is a good interactor that the gold corridor is open along strike extending south into application E46/1355 (100% Thor Mining). The anticipated aeromagnetic data may assist with further delineation of the NE cross cutting structures which may be critical to gold mineralization. 1.0 cm Figure 2: a) Collection of stream sediments b) 20PST20 54 showing visible gold in pan ROCK SAMPLING PROGRAM In conjunction with the stream sediment program a small rock chip sampling program was undertaken in the central gold anomalous catchment zone identified during the past 2019 and 2020 sampling campaigns. A 1.5km traverse trending NE-SW was centred around 780500E/7586000N and up stream of past anomalous stream samples 20PST 14, 24, 29 34, with a total of 14 rock samples (20PST 1 to 14) collected (Figure 1, 3 and Table 2); https://www.thormining.com/sites/thormining/media/pdf/asx-announcements/20200902-asx-rr-gold-sample-results.pdf Geologically, the eastern portion of the traverse is dominated by a range of low hills of fine grained mafics and pillow lavas. The western portion comprises relatively flatter country with well exposed ultramafics. In Page | 3 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 contrast, a wide expanse in the central portion of the traverse is dominated by colluvial material composed predominately of quartz (quartz breccia, quartz with anhedral boxwork, yellow jarositic stained quartz and banded quartz/ironstone material), ironstone (generally massive with some skeletal /spongy textured ironstone), mafic and ultramafic fragments on soil (Figure 3). The majority of the rock samples collected along the traverse comprised colluvial float/scree material (Figure 3). The geochemical sampling program (stream sediment and rock chip sampling) was undertaken by George Merhi, Consultant Geologist (AusIMM), of Bann Geological Services Pty Ltd, with over 20 years' experience in the Pilbara region, under the instruction and on behalf of Thor. Figure 3: Rock Chip Sample site and sample selection Table A: Phase 3 October 2020 Stream sediment sample gold panning summary Sample Easting Northing Sample Type Tenement Gold Description No Counts 20PST35 781931 7585352 Stream Sediment E46/1190 1 1 fine flat 20PST36 781978 7585309 Stream Sediment E46/1190 2 1 vf, 1 f, flat 20PST37 781465 7585976 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST38 781446 7585995 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST39 783695 7586449 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST40 783744 7586393 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST41 783087 7586092 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST42 783151 7586067 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST43 783092 7586667 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST44 783082 7586651 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST45 785554 7579865 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST46 785595 7579873 Stream Sediment E46/1262 1 1 med, rnd edges flat 20PST47 785828 7578310 Stream Sediment E46/1262 Page | 4 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 20PST48 785736 7580837 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST49 783402 7582258 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST50 784483 7582317 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST51 783101 7583251 Stream Sediment E46/1190 1 1f, flat, ang 20PST52 781564 7584405 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST53 781579 7584409 Stream Sediment E46/1262 2 1vcrs, 1f, rnd edges 20PST54 780793 7585100 Stream Sediment E46/1262 6 6, 3vcrs,3f ang 20PST55 784130 7586221 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST55A 784889 7578997 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST56 784791 7578909 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST57 786567 7579686 Stream Sediment E46/1262 1 1f, flat 20PST58 786632 7579686 Stream Sediment E46/1262 2 1rnd,1jagged 20PST59 784512 7580045 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST60 784483 7580095 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST61 784997 7580395 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST62 785055 7580397 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST63 783987 7581754 Stream Sediment E46/1262 1 1f, rnd edges 20PST64 783991 7581733 Stream Sediment E46/1262 1 1 med, ang 20PST65 783483 7581421 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST66 783758 7582481 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST67 783758 7582481 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST68 783730 7582380 Stream Sediment E46/1262 20PST69 783623 7583470 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST70 781012 7585654 Stream Sediment E46/1190 2 2vf jagged 20PST71 784727 7585751 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST72 785405 7585414 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST74 779246 7591856 Stream Sediment E46/1190 1 1vf ang 20PST75 781315 7590257 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST76 780314 7588246 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST77 780215 7589963 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST78 779931 7589619 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST79 779364 7588975 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST80 780208 7586992 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST81 779335 7590223 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST82 780919 7590737 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST83 780906 7590789 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST84 779341 7588937 Stream Sediment E46/1190 6 6f, ang 20PST85 780535 7587470 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST86 780456 7587628 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST87 779895 7587610 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST88 780193 7587005 Stream Sediment E46/1190 20PST89 779892 7587638 Stream Sediment E46/1190 Coordinates in MGA Zone 50 (GDA94) Page | 5 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 Table B: Phase 3 October 2020 Traverse- Rock Chip Sample Locations Sample No Easting Northing Sample Type Tenement 20PR1 781204 7586304 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR2 781227 7586301 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR3 781293 7586360 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR4 781101 7586249 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR5 781059 7586244 Rock chip E46/1190 20PR6 780971 7586172 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR7 780929 7586149 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR8 780903 7586148 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR9 780876 7586120 Rock Chip E46/1190 20PR10 780812 7586085 Rock Chip E46/1262 20PR11 780750 7586061 Rock Chip E46/1262 20PR12 780592 7585957 Rock Chip E46/1262 20PR13 780516 7585895 Rock chip E46/1262 20PR14 780267 7585667 Rock Chip E46/1262 Coordinates in MGA Zone 50 (GDA94) Authorised by Mick Billing, Chairman and Chief Executive officer For further information, please contact: THOR MINING PLC Mick Billing, Executive Chairman +61 8 7324 1935 Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining. Competent Persons Report The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Nicole Galloway Warland, who holds a BSc Applied geology (HONS) and who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Galloway Warland is an employee of Thor Mining PLC. She has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Nicole Galloway Warland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. About Thor Mining PLC Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia. Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns. Page | 6 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit². Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals 2018. Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵. Notes ¹ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 23 August 2018 ² Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 26 November 2018 Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018 ⁴ Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018

Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018 Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 15 August 2019 Page | 7 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 1 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template 1. Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random The programme comprised techniques chips, or specific specialised industry standard stream sediment trap site measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under sampling with coarse (3kg - investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or 5mm+2mm) and fine (4kg - handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should 2mm) fraction samples collected not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. for geochemical analysis for Au • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample 2kg BLEG (fine fraction), aqua representivity and the appropriate calibration of any regia (fine and coarse fractions) measurement tools or systems used. and multi-element analysis. In • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are addition a 10-12 kg sample of - Material to the Public Report. 2mm material was collected • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this from each trap site and panned would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling in the field. was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was Each rock chip sample pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other comprised 8 - 10kg of rock cases more explanation may be required, such as where taken along a 1.5km traverse there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. for geochemical analysis for Au Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine (FA 50) and multi-element 4 nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. acid digestion. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, Not applicable techniques rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample Not applicable recovery recoveries and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and No logging was undertaken geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub- • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all Samples were screened in the sampling core taken. field as described in "Sampling techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc Techniques" above. and whether sampled wet or dry. The sample sizes are as per • For all sample types, the nature, quality and industry standard for stream Page | 8 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary and sample appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. sediment geochemistry. preparation • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling One field duplicate and one stages to maximise representivity of samples. blank sample were submitted for • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is assay with the other samples. representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying The proposed assay method is assay data and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique appropriate for preliminary and is considered partial or total. exploration. laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF tests instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either Not undertaken of sampling independent or alternative company personnel. and • The use of twinned holes. assaying • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes Hand held GPS - MGA94 zone data points (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings 50 (GDA) and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Not applicable - no resource is spacing • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to being reported and establish the degree of geological and grade continuity distribution appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased Orientational bias is not of data in sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this applicable to stream sediment relation to is known, considering the deposit type. sampling which are essentially geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the one dimensional. structure orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were flown back to security Nullagine and trucked to the assay laboratory in Perth. Page | 9 ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sample security levels are considered appropriate for a preliminary reconnaissance assessment. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques None undertaken reviews and data. 1.1 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership Exploration results are reported tenement including agreements or material issues with third parties on E46/1190 and E46/1262 in and land such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, Western Australia held 100% by tenure native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national Thor Mining PLC. status park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other Not applicable done by parties. other parties Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Yet to be determined Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding No drilling has been undertaken Information of the exploration results including a tabulation of the or reported following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging Only field observations have aggregatio techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations been reported. There has been n methods (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually no data aggregation. Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent Page | ASX Code: "THR" 21 Oct 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary values should be clearly stated. Relationshi • These relationships are particularly important in the No drilling has been undertaken p between reporting of Exploration Results. or reported mineralisati • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill on widths hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. and • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are intercept reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg lengths 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and A sample location plan including tabulations of intercepts should be included for any current 1:100k scale geology significant discovery being reported These should include, has been provided but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is All results have been reported reporting not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should All data have been reported substantive be reported including (but not limited to): geological exploration observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical data survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for Subject to assay results, it is work lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step- anticipated that follow up stream out drilling). sediment geochemistry (soil) and • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible geological mapping will be extensions, including the main geological interpretations undertaken to locate the source and future drilling areas, provided this information is not of any mineralisation. commercially sensitive. Page | This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

