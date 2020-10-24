Log in
Thor Mining : Ragged Range Project - Visible gold in follow up sampling

10/24/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

THOR MINING PLC

Registered Numbers:

United Kingdom 05276 414

Australia 121 117 673

Registered Office:

58 Galway Avenue

MARLESTON, SA, 5035

Australia

Ph: +61 8 7324 1935

Fx: +61 8 8351 5169

Email:

corporate@thormining.com

Website:

www.thormining.com

Twitter @ThorMining

Enquiries:

Mick Billing Executive Chairman Thor Mining PLC +61 8 7324 1935

Nominated Advisor Samantha Harrison Grant Thornton

+44 (0) 20 7383 5100

AIM & ASX Listings:

Shares: THR

Directors:

Michael Billing

Richard Bradey

Mark Potter

Mark McGeough

Key Projects:

  • Gold

Ragged Range WA

  • Tungsten Molyhil NT

Pilot Mountain USA

  • Copper Kapunda SA Moonta SA
  • Uranium / Vanadium Colorado / Utah USA

Company Announcements Office

ASX Securities Limited,

20, Bridge Street,

Sydney, N.S.W. 2000

PILBARA GOLDFIELDS RAGGED RANGE PROJECT

VISIBLE GOLD IN FOLLOW-UP SAMPLING

The directors of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) are pleased to advise visible gold in stream sediment sample panning, from the third phase of gold geochemical sampling, carried out earlier this month, at the 100% owned Pilbara Goldfield tenements (E46/1262 and E46/1190) in Western Australia.

Field observation highlights:

  • 13 of the 54 stream sediment sites had visible gold in panning (Figure 1 & Table A).
  • Sample 20PST 54 and 20PST 84 returned gold in the pan with a maximum of 6 counts (Figure 1 & 2, and Table A).
  • Visible gold in panning is consistent along the interpreted 13km anomalous gold corridor (Figure 1), trending along the thrust faulted mafic/ultramafic contact.
  • A 1.5km NE-SW traverse across the anomalous gold corridor was completed, with 14 rock chips collected for assay submission. The central portion of the traverse is dominated by Fe-Mn quartz vein/breccia float.
  • Subject to the geochemical results and the modelling of the recently flown airborne magnetic survey, a soil sampling program is proposed over priority targets within the anomalous 13km gold trend to delineate coherent gold trends prior to drill testing.

Mick Billing, Executive Chairman of Thor Mining, commented:

"Another step closer in the process of narrowing down Ragged Range drill target selection, with visible gold again found in the stream sediment samples consistently along the 13 kilometre corridor of anomalous gold."

"We look forward to the laboratory assays from this work."

"We look forward also to receiving the results from and interpretation of the airborne magnetic survey recently completed, and we will keep investors posted with progress."

Page | 1

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

Further to the announcement of 14 October 2020, a total of 112 stream sediment samples (20PST 35 to 55, 55A, 56 to 89) were collected from 54 creek sites with both fine (< 2mm) and coarse fractions (>2mm) collected for geochemical analysis as well as an additional <2mm sample for in-field panning. Samples are now undergoing laboratory analyses with results anticipated in three to four weeks.

The geochemical program was designed to follow up anomalous gold identified in stream sampling programs completed in October 2019 and September 2020, with values up to 256ppb (19PST 19F -AR25) and 130ppb (20PST 24F-BLEG). In addition to the follow up stream samples, reconnaissance stream samples were also collected within the tenure including samples on the granite contact to the north, along with a 1.5km NE- SW rock chip traverse across the interpreted 13km long gold corridor;

(https://www.thormining.com/sites/thormining/media/pdf/ASX-Announcements/20201014-Ragged-Range- Gold-Project-Sampling-Program.pdf).

Figure 1: Tenement & Sample Location Plan

Page | 2

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

Stream Sediment Sampling-Gold Anomalism

Fifty-four (54) sample sites with a total of 112 stream sediment samples were selected for reconnaissance and follow up sampling to the 2019 and 2020 geochemical programs.

A 10-12 kg pan sample of -2mm material was collected and panned at the end of each day. Gold count and description summaries in Table A. A total of 13 out of the 54 samples returned gold in pan with a maximum of 6 colours in samples 20PST 54 and 20PST 84 (Figure2 and Table A). These 13 visible gold samples consistently lie within the anomalous 13km gold corridor along the thrust faulted mafic/ultramafic contact (Figure 1). The presence of visible gold in sample 20PST 58 is a good interactor that the gold corridor is open along strike extending south into application E46/1355 (100% Thor Mining).

The anticipated aeromagnetic data may assist with further delineation of the NE cross cutting structures which may be critical to gold mineralization.

1.0 cm

Figure 2: a) Collection of stream sediments b) 20PST20 54 showing visible gold in pan

ROCK SAMPLING PROGRAM

In conjunction with the stream sediment program a small rock chip sampling program was undertaken in the central gold anomalous catchment zone identified during the past 2019 and 2020 sampling campaigns. A 1.5km traverse trending NE-SW was centred around 780500E/7586000N and up stream of past anomalous stream samples 20PST 14, 24, 29 34, with a total of 14 rock samples (20PST 1 to 14) collected (Figure 1, 3 and Table 2);

https://www.thormining.com/sites/thormining/media/pdf/asx-announcements/20200902-asx-rr-gold-sample-results.pdf

Geologically, the eastern portion of the traverse is dominated by a range of low hills of fine grained mafics and pillow lavas. The western portion comprises relatively flatter country with well exposed ultramafics. In

Page | 3

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

contrast, a wide expanse in the central portion of the traverse is dominated by colluvial material composed predominately of quartz (quartz breccia, quartz with anhedral boxwork, yellow jarositic stained quartz and banded quartz/ironstone material), ironstone (generally massive with some skeletal /spongy textured ironstone), mafic and ultramafic fragments on soil (Figure 3).

The majority of the rock samples collected along the traverse comprised colluvial float/scree material (Figure 3).

The geochemical sampling program (stream sediment and rock chip sampling) was undertaken by George Merhi, Consultant Geologist (AusIMM), of Bann Geological Services Pty Ltd, with over 20 years' experience in the Pilbara region, under the instruction and on behalf of Thor.

Figure 3: Rock Chip Sample site and sample selection

Table A: Phase 3 October 2020 Stream sediment sample gold panning summary

Sample

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Tenement

Gold

Description

No

Counts

20PST35

781931

7585352

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

1

1 fine flat

20PST36

781978

7585309

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

2

1 vf, 1 f, flat

20PST37

781465

7585976

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST38

781446

7585995

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST39

783695

7586449

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST40

783744

7586393

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST41

783087

7586092

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST42

783151

7586067

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST43

783092

7586667

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST44

783082

7586651

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST45

785554

7579865

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST46

785595

7579873

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

1

1 med, rnd edges flat

20PST47

785828

7578310

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

Page | 4

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

20PST48

785736

7580837

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST49

783402

7582258

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST50

784483

7582317

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST51

783101

7583251

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

1

1f, flat, ang

20PST52

781564

7584405

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST53

781579

7584409

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

2

1vcrs, 1f, rnd edges

20PST54

780793

7585100

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

6

6, 3vcrs,3f ang

20PST55

784130

7586221

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST55A

784889

7578997

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST56

784791

7578909

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST57

786567

7579686

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

1

1f, flat

20PST58

786632

7579686

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

2

1rnd,1jagged

20PST59

784512

7580045

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST60

784483

7580095

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST61

784997

7580395

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST62

785055

7580397

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST63

783987

7581754

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

1

1f, rnd edges

20PST64

783991

7581733

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

1

1 med, ang

20PST65

783483

7581421

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST66

783758

7582481

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST67

783758

7582481

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST68

783730

7582380

Stream Sediment

E46/1262

20PST69

783623

7583470

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST70

781012

7585654

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

2

2vf jagged

20PST71

784727

7585751

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST72

785405

7585414

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST74

779246

7591856

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

1

1vf ang

20PST75

781315

7590257

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST76

780314

7588246

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST77

780215

7589963

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST78

779931

7589619

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST79

779364

7588975

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST80

780208

7586992

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST81

779335

7590223

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST82

780919

7590737

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST83

780906

7590789

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST84

779341

7588937

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

6

6f, ang

20PST85

780535

7587470

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST86

780456

7587628

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST87

779895

7587610

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST88

780193

7587005

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

20PST89

779892

7587638

Stream Sediment

E46/1190

Coordinates in MGA Zone 50 (GDA94)

Page | 5

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

Table B: Phase 3 October 2020 Traverse- Rock Chip Sample Locations

Sample No

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Tenement

20PR1

781204

7586304

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR2

781227

7586301

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR3

781293

7586360

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR4

781101

7586249

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR5

781059

7586244

Rock chip

E46/1190

20PR6

780971

7586172

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR7

780929

7586149

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR8

780903

7586148

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR9

780876

7586120

Rock Chip

E46/1190

20PR10

780812

7586085

Rock Chip

E46/1262

20PR11

780750

7586061

Rock Chip

E46/1262

20PR12

780592

7585957

Rock Chip

E46/1262

20PR13

780516

7585895

Rock chip

E46/1262

20PR14

780267

7585667

Rock Chip

E46/1262

Coordinates in MGA Zone 50 (GDA94)

Authorised by Mick Billing, Chairman and Chief Executive officer For further information, please contact:

THOR MINING PLC

Mick Billing, Executive Chairman +61 8 7324 1935

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining.

Competent Persons Report

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Nicole Galloway Warland, who holds a BSc Applied geology (HONS) and who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Galloway Warland is an employee of Thor Mining PLC. She has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Nicole Galloway Warland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Thor Mining PLC

Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.

Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.

Page | 6

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².

Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals 2018.

Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵.

Notes

¹ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 23 August 2018

² Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 26 November 2018

  • Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018 Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018
  • Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 15 August 2019

Page | 7

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

1 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

1.

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

The programme comprised

techniques

chips, or specific specialised industry standard

stream sediment trap site

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

sampling with coarse (3kg -

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

5mm+2mm) and fine (4kg -

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

2mm) fraction samples collected

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

for geochemical analysis for Au

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

2kg BLEG (fine fraction), aqua

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

regia (fine and coarse fractions)

measurement tools or systems used.

and multi-element analysis. In

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

addition a 10-12 kg sample of -

Material to the Public Report.

2mm material was collected

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this

from each trap site and panned

would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

in the field.

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was

Each rock chip sample

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

comprised 8 - 10kg of rock

cases more explanation may be required, such as where

taken along a 1.5km traverse

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

for geochemical analysis for Au

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine

(FA 50) and multi-element 4

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

acid digestion.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,

Not applicable

techniques

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond

tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

Not applicable

recovery

recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and

grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

No logging was undertaken

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies

and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core

(or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all

Samples were screened in the

sampling

core taken.

field as described in "Sampling

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc

Techniques" above.

and whether sampled wet or dry.

The sample sizes are as per

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

industry standard for stream

Page | 8

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

and sample

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

sediment geochemistry.

preparation

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

One field duplicate and one

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

blank sample were submitted for

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

assay with the other samples.

representative of the in situ material collected, including for

instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of

the material being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying

The proposed assay method is

assay data

and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique

appropriate for preliminary

and

is considered partial or total.

exploration.

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

tests

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and model, reading

times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards,

blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether

acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision

have been established.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by either

Not undertaken

of sampling

independent or alternative company personnel.

and

The use of twinned holes.

assaying

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

verification, data storage (physical and electronic)

protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes

Hand held GPS - MGA94 zone

data points

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings

50 (GDA)

and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Not applicable - no resource is

spacing

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

being reported

and

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

distribution

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

Orientational bias is not

of data in

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this

applicable to stream sediment

relation to

is known, considering the deposit type.

sampling which are essentially

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

one dimensional.

structure

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed

and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were flown back to

security

Nullagine and trucked to the

assay laboratory in Perth.

Page | 9

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sample security levels are

considered appropriate for a

preliminary reconnaissance

assessment.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques

None undertaken

reviews

and data.

1.1 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

Exploration results are reported

tenement

including agreements or material issues with third parties

on E46/1190 and E46/1262 in

and land

such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

Western Australia held 100% by

tenure

native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

Thor Mining PLC.

status

park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along

with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

Not applicable

done by

parties.

other

parties

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Yet to be determined

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding

No drilling has been undertaken

Information

of the exploration results including a tabulation of the

or reported

following information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis

that the information is not Material and this exclusion does

not detract from the understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the

case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Only field observations have

aggregatio

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations

been reported. There has been

n methods

(eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

no data aggregation.

Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of

high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results,

the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of such aggregations should be

shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent

Page |

ASX Code: "THR"

21 Oct 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

values should be clearly stated.

Relationshi

These relationships are particularly important in the

No drilling has been undertaken

p between

reporting of Exploration Results.

or reported

mineralisati

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill

on widths

hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

and

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

intercept

reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg

lengths

'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

A sample location plan including

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

current 1:100k scale geology

significant discovery being reported These should include,

has been provided

but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations

and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is

All results have been reported

reporting

not practicable, representative reporting of both low and

high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid

misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should

All data have been reported

substantive

be reported including (but not limited to): geological

exploration

observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical

data

survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for

Subject to assay results, it is

work

lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-

anticipated that follow up stream

out drilling).

sediment geochemistry (soil) and

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

geological mapping will be

extensions, including the main geological interpretations

undertaken to locate the source

and future drilling areas, provided this information is not

of any mineralisation.

commercially sensitive.

Page |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Thor Mining plc published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 19:34:07 UTC

