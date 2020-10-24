Thor Mining : Results of General Meeting

At a General Meeting of shareholders of Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: "THR") held in South Australia, Tuesday 20 October 2020, the following proxy votes were received in respect of resolutions which were duly passed as a poll without amendment.
Resolution 1.
Authority to Allot Shares
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
190,260,941
1,658,276
3,323
12,280,959
The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 2.
Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
188,204,651
1,678,399
3,323
12,400,959
The resolution was passed as a special resolution.
Resolution 3.
Ratification of Issue of Tranche 1 Placement Securities
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
190,290,941
1,508,276
3,323
12,400,959
The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 4.
Approval to Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Securities
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
178,335,972
1,490,039
3,323
24,374,165
The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 5.
Approval to Issue of Securities to Metal Tiger PLC
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
93,643,683
1,471,039
3,323
109,050,814
The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 6.
Approval to Issue of Securities to Mr Billing
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
132,052,110
22,110,431
3,323
50,037,635
The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Page | 1
ASX Code: "THR"
20 October 2020
Resolution 7.
Approval to Issue of Securities to Mr McGeough
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
189,446,836
1,557,247
3,323
13,196,093
The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution 8.
Approval to Issue of Service Provider Options
For
Against
At holders
Withheld
discretion
190,086,457
1,530,523
3,323
12,583,196
The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.
Authorised for release by Ray Ridge, Company Secretary.
For further information please contact
THOR MINING PLC
Ray Ridge, Company Secretary +61 8 7324 1935
Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining.
1.1 About Thor Mining PLC
Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.
Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.
Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².
Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵.
Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the
Page | 2
ASX Code: "THR"
20 October 2020
Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals 2018.
At the 100% owned Ragged Range in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Thor has exciting early stage results for which gold and nickel drilling is planned.
Thor holds mineral claims in the US states of Colorado and Utah with historical high-grade uranium and vanadium drilling and production results.
Notes
¹ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 23 August 2018
² Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 26 November 2018
Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018⁴ Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2018 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018
Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 15 August 2019
Page | 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Thor Mining plc published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 19:34:07 UTC