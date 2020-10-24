Log in
THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/23 11:45:38 am
1.2 GBX   +11.63%
03:35pTHOR MINING : Ragged Range Project - Visible gold in follow up sampling
PU
03:35pTHOR MINING : Results of General Meeting
PU
03:35pTHOR MINING : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
Thor Mining : Results of General Meeting

10/24/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

ASX Code: "THR"

20 October 2020

THOR MINING PLC

Registered Numbers:

United Kingdom 05276 414

Australia 121 117 673

Registered Office:

58 Galway Avenue

MARLESTON, SA, 5035

Australia

Ph: +61 8 7324 1935

Fx: +61 8 8351 5169

Email:

corporate@thormining.com

Website:

www.thormining.com

Twitter @ThorMining Enquiries: Mick BillingExecutive Chairman Thor Mining PLC +61 8 7324 1935

Nominated Advisor Colin Aaronson Grant Thornton

+44 (0) 20 7383 5100

AIM & ASX Listings:

Shares: THR

Directors:

Michael Billing

Richard Bradey

Mark Potter

Mark McGeough

Key Projects:

  • Tungsten Molyhil NT
    Pilot Mountain USA
  • Copper Kapunda SA Moonta SA

GENERAL MEETING - RESULTS

At a General Meeting of shareholders of Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: "THR") held in South Australia, Tuesday 20 October 2020, the following proxy votes were received in respect of resolutions which were duly passed as a poll without amendment.

Resolution 1.

Authority to Allot Shares

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

190,260,941

1,658,276

3,323

12,280,959

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 2.

Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

188,204,651

1,678,399

3,323

12,400,959

The resolution was passed as a special resolution.

Resolution 3.

Ratification of Issue of Tranche 1 Placement Securities

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

190,290,941

1,508,276

3,323

12,400,959

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 4.

Approval to Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Securities

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

178,335,972

1,490,039

3,323

24,374,165

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 5.

Approval to Issue of Securities to Metal Tiger PLC

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

93,643,683

1,471,039

3,323

109,050,814

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 6.

Approval to Issue of Securities to Mr Billing

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

132,052,110

22,110,431

3,323

50,037,635

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

ASX Code: "THR"

20 October 2020

Resolution 7.

Approval to Issue of Securities to Mr McGeough

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

189,446,836

1,557,247

3,323

13,196,093

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 8.

Approval to Issue of Service Provider Options

For

Against

At holders

Withheld

discretion

190,086,457

1,530,523

3,323

12,583,196

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Authorised for release by Ray Ridge, Company Secretary.

For further information please contact

THOR MINING PLC

Ray Ridge, Company Secretary +61 8 7324 1935

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining.

1.1 About Thor Mining PLC

Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.

Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.

Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².

Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery.

Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the

ASX Code: "THR"

20 October 2020

Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals 2018.

At the 100% owned Ragged Range in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Thor has exciting early stage results for which gold and nickel drilling is planned.

Thor holds mineral claims in the US states of Colorado and Utah with historical high-grade uranium and vanadium drilling and production results.

Notes

¹ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 23 August 2018

² Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 26 November 2018

  • Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018 Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2018 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018
  • Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 15 August 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thor Mining plc published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 19:34:07 UTC

