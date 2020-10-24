Thor Mining : Results of General Meeting

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

At a General Meeting of shareholders of Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: "THR") held in South Australia, Tuesday 20 October 2020, the following proxy votes were received in respect of resolutions which were duly passed as a poll without amendment.

ASX Code: "THR"

20 October 2020

Resolution 7. Approval to Issue of Securities to Mr McGeough For Against At holders Withheld discretion 189,446,836 1,557,247 3,323 13,196,093

Resolution 8. Approval to Issue of Service Provider Options For Against At holders Withheld discretion 190,086,457 1,530,523 3,323 12,583,196

Authorised for release by Ray Ridge, Company Secretary.

THOR MINING PLC

Ray Ridge, Company Secretary +61 8 7324 1935

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on Thor's website www.thormining.com, which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining.

1.1 About Thor Mining PLC

Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.

Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.

Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².

Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵.

Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the

