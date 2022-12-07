Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thor Mining PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THR   GB00BD0NBV71

THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:44 2022-12-07 am EST
0.3511 GBX   -6.37%
09:26aThor Mining finds high-grade gold and silver at Ragged Range project
AN
02:00aThor Mining plc Provides an Exploration Update on Rock Chip Sampling at the Kelly's NE Prospect at the Company's Ragged Range Project
CI
12:09aThor Mining Hits High-Grade Copper, Gold at Western Australia's Ragged Range Project
MT
Thor Mining finds high-grade gold and silver at Ragged Range project

12/07/2022 | 09:26am EST
(Alliance News) - Thor Mining PLC on Wednesday said rock chip sampling has identified high-grade gold at its 100% owned Ragged Range project in Eastern Pilbara, Western Australia.

The London-based Australia-focused exploration and development company said it discovered up to 7.2 grams of gold per tonne in one rock chip at the Kelly's NE prospect.

The company said that the same rock chip also contained 102 grammes per tonne of silver, as well as showing 11.4% copper.

The other highest grade rock chips sampled, R00147, R00145 and R00146, contained 2.6 grammes per tonne of gold and 123 grammes of silver, 4.1 grammes of gold and 19.2 grammes of silver, and 1.0 grammes of gold and 67.8 grammes of silver, respectively.

The company said pending reverse circulation drilling results include two holes targeting the rock chip sampling area.

Manager Director Nicole Galloway Warland said: "Rock chip sampling has now confirmed high-grade copper with significant gold and silver. I am looking forward to further exciting results being returned at this prospect."

Thor Mining shares were down 6.4% at 0.35 pence per share on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

