THORESEN THAI AGENCIES

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES

(TTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TTA to Issue Debentures with 5% Coupon Rate and "BBB" Rating from TRIS to Institutional Investors and High Net Worth Investors Subscription Date: 23-25 March 2021

03/08/2021 | 02:21am EST
TTA CORPORATE| TTA Transport |TTA Energy| TTA Infrastructure

Press Release

TTA to Issue Debentures with 5% Coupon Rate and "BBB" Rating from TRIS

to Institutional Investors and High Net Worth Investors

Subscription Date: 23-25 March 2021

Bangkok, Thailand - 8 March 2021: Mr. Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, President and CEO of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited or TTA, revealed that "TTA has recently submitted a filing of the registration statement to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for issuing and offering the Debentures of TTA No. 1/2564 under MTN program, which are name-registered, unsubordinated and unsecured debentures with a debenture holder's representative to institutional investors and/or high net worth investors. The issue size will be up to THB 1,200 million with an additional greenshoe up to THB 300 million, making total issue size of THB 1,500 million. The tenor will be 2 years and 6 months. And, the coupon rate will be fixed at 5.00% per annum, payable quarterly."

TTA appointed joint arrangers - Asia Plus Securities, ASL Securities, Country Group Securities, Finansia Syrus Securities, Globlex Securities, KGI Securities (Thailand), Krungthai Zmico Securities, KTBST Securities, UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand), and Yuanta Securities (Thailand). The subscription period will be from 23-25 March 2021. The minimum subscription will be THB 100,000 with subsequent multiplied of THB 10,000 for institutional investors, while the minimum subscription will be THB 100,000 with subsequent multiplied of THB 100,000 for high net worth investors.

The proceeds from this debenture issuance will be used for the redemption of the debentures coming due, for which TTA will first use its own cash to redeem in advance, and for business expansion - acquisition of additional vessels to expand fleet - as well as for working capital. Moreover, TTA neither has record of any default in payment of principal and/or interest of debentures nor failure to comply with any terms and conditions of debentures ever.

In January 2021, TRIS Rating affirmed the company rating and the issue rating on these debentures at "BBB" with a negative outlook. TTA's ratings are supported by the strong balance sheet with sizable liquid reserves. TTA maintained cash under management of around THB 7.7 billion, leading to a strong capital structure with low net-interest-bearing-debt to equity at 0.08 times as of 31 December 2020.

"It is hard to predict when the impact from Covid-19 pandemic will be over. However, we expect that the worst situation may have already passed. TTA is very likely to return to profits during 2021. Early in this year, dry bulk market seems to be improving with rising demand for dry bulk fleet, which could set the bullish tone for this year. Offshore Service segment is expected to recover, driven by strong order book of subsea projects and lower risk going forward as it exited drilling business last year. Agrochemical segment will continue to be profitable. Food & Beverage business also has potential to continually grow its sale volumes from delivery services." added Chalermchai.

###

TTA CORPORATE| TTA Transport |TTA Energy| TTA Infrastructure

About TTA:

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and internationally. Included in its current business portfolio are shipping, offshore service, agrochemical, food & beverage, and investment.

Investors should study product features, conditions of returns and risks before making an investment decision.

*********************************

For more information, please contact:

Thoresen Thai Agencies Plc.

Natasa Urcharoenngan

E-mail: natasa_u@thoresen.com

Tel: +662 254 8437 Ext.332

Mobile: +668 3492 2442

Thanit Tirapanith

E-mail: thanit.t @thoresen.com

Tel: +66 2254 8437 Ext. 393

Mobile: +669-3-559-6169

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 07:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 687 M 511 M 511 M
Net income 2021 885 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 14 944 M 489 M 487 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart THORESEN THAI AGENCIES
Duration : Period :
Thoresen Thai Agencies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THORESEN THAI AGENCIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,30 THB
Last Close Price 8,20 THB
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri President, CEO & Executive Director
Jitender Pal Verma Group CFO, Director & Senior Executive VP
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Santi Bangor Independent Director
Cherdpong Siriwit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES45.13%489
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-8.35%6 960
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.54.02%1 350
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA7.33%1 255
KOREA LINE CORPORATION13.16%717
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S3.83%675
