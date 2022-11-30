Thoresen Thai Agencies : 125 SATHORN SECURES 1.7 BILLION BAHT SECURING IN PROJECT FINANCING FROM TTB THANACHART BANK AFTER OUTPERFORMING SALES TARGET & BREAKING NEW PROJECT MILESTONE

PRESS RELEASE 125 SATHORN SECURES 1.7 BILLION BAHT SECURING IN PROJECT FINANCING FROM TTB THANACHART BANK AFTER OUTPERFORMING SALES TARGET & BREAKING NEW PROJECT MILESTONE RECEIVES 2 WINNING AWARDS GUARANTEED BY PROPERTYGURU THAILAND PROPERTY AWARDS 2022 Bangkok 29 November 2022: Following 125 Sathorn's Official Launch in June 2022, PMT Property remains confident that there continues to be a high potential demand from surrounding domestic & Asian markets for unique and luxury projects with great design in Bangkok after securing a 1.7 billion commissioning from TTB Thanachart Bank. Located in the heart of South Sathorn road on a 3-Rais plot of land occupying up to 97 metres of prime Sathorn road frontage and located a mere 500 metres to BTS Chong Nonsi Station, the 8-billion-baht project has become a landmark of luxury living in the heart of Bangkok. Appealing to High-Net-worth Individuals (HNWI) as well as savvy investors, the brand has successfully solidified project financing from TTB Thanachart Bank, achieving the sales target to begin construction process.

After receiving 2-awards in the Winning category under Best Condo Interior Design and Best Luxury Condo Landscape Architectural Design from PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2022, TTA Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Ausana Mahagitsiri explains, "We know there is a remarkable amount of potential in Thailand & surrounding countries, but we are very pleased with the response we received since our launch in June", said "Our project has been one of the first projects launched since the Covid-19 outbreak, and we could not have been more pleased with the results; both from clients who have purchased for their own living and those who have purchased for investment". "The company will continue to focus on marketing and sales activities locally and overseas for wider coverage, starting in Southeast Asia and expanding. Thanks to the result of our inspiring collaboration with our partners (Kandan Realty Development (KRD) & TORAY Construction (TCC)) who have brought together a unified vision, expertise, and solidified confidence for the public, "added Ausana. In terms of construction progress, Ausana explains "We have reached a milestone in percentage sales and have secured gross cash proceeds payments of up to a total of 1.7 Billion baht, which will ensure the timely and successful completion of 125 Sathorn in 2026. Construction is targeted to commence this 2022 and will be completed in 2026. Having said that, I would like to thank all partners and buyers for their unfailing confidence we have received to make our vision a reality". In the meantime, the company has announced its' new location of new Sales Gallery during the construction period, which will be located at Level G, KRONOS building (North Sathorn Road), where we are opening doors to welcome Sales Visit as early as January 2023.

Mr. Kenichi Fujino, KRD President, said "From a foreign investors' point of view, we are very optimistic as Thailand's economic and real estate market is recovering each quarter, reflected by the uptick in market ownership transfer & launches of new projects which includes 125 Sathorn". "As our first joint venture enterprise with a Thai partner, we are very pleased with the results, breaking sales targets after recently launching in 2022. We are proud to be part of the developing team behind Bangkok's newly refined luxury lifestyle to offer the best of urban living experience, combined with the benefits of privacy, luxury, and security in the heart of the city in a highly sought-after rare piece of land. Mr. Masanobu Kadokawa, TCC President, said, "After seeing the successful sales results and achievement of our project milestone so swiftly, we are extremely proud to be part of 125 Sathorn project. I believe it is the result of our partnership which has aligned all three companies, successfully leveraging our knowledge and innovation, which has demonstrated the value of our development and partnership to potential buyers" 125 Sathorn is an EIA Approved, 755-unit luxury condominium development situated on a 3-1-25 Rai plot of land 97 metres in width adjacent to main Sathorn road is comprised of two 36-storeyed towers. 'Park-View Residences' and 'City-View Residences where the architecture has been designed by Palmer & Turner Group (P&T) and interior design by Design Worldwide Partnership (DWP) where interior spaces have been meticulously imagined, instilling

the different moods of nature and the four changing seasons - Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter - resulting in a conscious selection of colors, materials, and natural elements. Providing particular emphasis on nature, the landscape has been designed by TROP Landscape. The project features over 4,500 sq.m of thoughtfully curated facilities and amenities, including a 450 sq.m stunning courtyard providing safety and privacy as a peaceful oasis in the heart of the city. The 755 units offer an expansive view of Lumphini Park and Sathorn city, ranging from 1-4 Bedroom, (28.55 sq.m. to 178.90 sq.m.), to Duplex Penthouses, (163.60 sq.m. to 330.60 sq.m.), and Penthouses, (260.75 sq.m. to 282.85 sq.m.) Featuring premier indoor and outdoor facilities that cater to every occasion, facilities vary from family-friendly amenities to dedicated health & wellness zones, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, Sanctuary Spa & Salon, Fitness Club, Co-working and Library space, Adventure playground, Basketball court, and a Green House Nursery. Other entertainment facilities are nestled on the rooftop 125 Clubhouse duplex and include the Habita Dining House Private Pool, Sky View Entertainment with Karaoke & Private Theatre, and a BBQ deck with a private garden, Amphitheatre, and a Golf Putting Green. From private parties and business functions to exclusive gatherings and family picnics, the project's flexible and intimate spaces have laid the groundwork to make the most of residential life's special moments at home. ###