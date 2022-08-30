Thoresen Thai Agencies : Factsheet 3Q/2022

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and internationally. Included in its current business portfolio are Shipping, Offshore Service, Agrochemical, Food & Beverage, and Investment segments.
Security
: TTA : TB | TTA : BK
Share Price
:
8.80
Baht
Market
: SET, SET100, SETWB, MSCI
52 Week High
:
17.80 Baht
Industry
: Services
52 Week Low
:
8.20
Baht
Sector
: Transportation & Logistics
Market Capital
: 16,038
Million Baht
Establish Date
: 16 Aug 1983
Outstanding Share
:
1,822
KShare
Listed Date
: 25 Sep 1995
P/E Ratio
:
3.45x
Par
: 1.00 Baht
P/BV Ratio
:
0.72x
As of July 29, 2022
BUSINESS PORTFOLIO
Shipping
Offshore Service
5
24
100%
Performing
Vessels
Vessels
As of June 30, 2022
58.22%
Thoresen Shipping Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Thoresen Shipping"), an internationally acclaimed participant in the global freight markets with roots going back over 110 years, provides deep sea transportation services to customers from all corners of the world, hauling a wide range of dry bulk and break-bulk commodities such as mineral ore, coal, agriculture products, construction materials and steel products.
Mermaid Maritime PCL. ("Mermaid"), a Thailand-based subsea services company, offers customers a comprehensive range of subsea solutions through a suite of specialized subsea vessels, diving equipment, remotely operated vehicles, and a highly competent technical, with the operational bases in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the North Sea.
Agrochemical
HIGH 68.52%
Quality Fertilizer
Baconco Co., Ltd. ("Baconco"), owned by PM Thoresen Asia Holdings PCL., develops, manufactures, markets and distributes mixed, single and compound fertilizers distributed in Vietnam under the "STORK" trademark. The STORK brand has been highly-recognized and credited for quality and reliability.
Food & Beverage
184
12
70.00%
70.00%
Pizza Hut
Taco Bell
Outlets
Outlets
PH Capital Company Limited ("PHC") owns the franchise rights and operates Pizza Hut restaurants. Meanwhile, Siam Taco Company Limited ("STC") owns the franchise rights and operates Taco Bell restaurants.
Investment
83.75% TTA's other investment consists of other businesses besides the aforementioned businesses such as water
28.00% resource management business operated by Asia Infrastructure Management (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("AIM"),
