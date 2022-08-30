Log in
    TTA   TH0535010Z05

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES

(TTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-28
8.200 THB   -1.80%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thoresen Thai Agencies : Factsheet 3Q/2022

08/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited

2Q/2022 Investor Factsheet

T T A GROUP

SNAPSHOT

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and internationally. Included in its current business portfolio are Shipping, Offshore Service, Agrochemical, Food & Beverage, and Investment segments.

Security

: TTA : TB | TTA : BK

Share Price

:

8.80

Baht

Market

: SET, SET100, SETWB, MSCI

52 Week High

:

17.80 Baht

Industry

: Services

52 Week Low

:

8.20

Baht

Sector

: Transportation & Logistics

Market Capital

: 16,038

Million Baht

Establish Date

: 16 Aug 1983

Outstanding Share

:

1,822

KShare

Listed Date

: 25 Sep 1995

P/E Ratio

:

3.45x

Par

: 1.00 Baht

P/BV Ratio

:

0.72x

As of July 29, 2022

BUSINESS PORTFOLIO

Shipping

Offshore Service

5

24

100%

Performing

Vessels

Vessels

As of June 30, 2022

58.22%

Thoresen Shipping Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Thoresen Shipping"), an internationally acclaimed participant in the global freight markets with roots going back over 110 years, provides deep sea transportation services to customers from all corners of the world, hauling a wide range of dry bulk and break-bulk commodities such as mineral ore, coal, agriculture products, construction materials and steel products.

Mermaid Maritime PCL. ("Mermaid"), a Thailand-based subsea services company, offers customers a comprehensive range of subsea solutions through a suite of specialized subsea vessels, diving equipment, remotely operated vehicles, and a highly competent technical, with the operational bases in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the North Sea.

Agrochemical

HIGH 68.52%

Quality Fertilizer

Baconco Co., Ltd. ("Baconco"), owned by PM Thoresen Asia Holdings PCL., develops, manufactures, markets and distributes mixed, single and compound fertilizers distributed in Vietnam under the "STORK" trademark. The STORK brand has been highly-recognized and credited for quality and reliability.

Food & Beverage

184

12

70.00%

70.00%

Pizza Hut

Taco Bell

Outlets

Outlets

PH Capital Company Limited ("PHC") owns the franchise rights and operates Pizza Hut restaurants. Meanwhile, Siam Taco Company Limited ("STC") owns the franchise rights and operates Taco Bell restaurants.

Investment

83.75% TTA's other investment consists of other businesses besides the aforementioned businesses such as water

28.00% resource management business operated by Asia Infrastructure Management (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("AIM"),

95.65% logistics business, etc.

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

26/26-27 Orakarn Building, 8 th Floor, Soi Chidlom, Ploenchit Road, Kwaeng Lumpinee, Khet Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 2250 0569, +66 (0) 2254-8437 | Fax: +66 (0) 2655 5631 Website : http://www.thoresen.com

Please contact IR for more information: +66 (0) 2254 8437 Ext. 315, 207

Investors@thoresen.com

1

Page

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As of July 29, 2022

1,800

20.00

1,750

1,700

16.00

1,650

1,576.41

1,600

12.00

1,550

1,500

8.00

1,450

8.80

1,400

4.00

1,350

1,300

Feb-21

Mar-21

Apr-21

May-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

0.00

Jan-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Jan-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues Structure

EBITDA(2)

Structure

2Q/22

2Q/22

4%

-9%

96%

9%2%2%

6%

13%

8,092

54%

MB

23%

Shipping

Food & Beverage

Offshore Service

Investment and

Other*

Agrochemical

*Holding and elimination

SETTTA

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

7.0%

7.8%

31.0%

54.3%

Top 5 Shareholder (as of April 29, 2022)

%

1.

Mahagitsiri Family

30.97

2.

Thai NVDR Company Limited

6.97

3.

Mr. Pipat Tiathawat

3.95

4.

Mr. Tossapol Waeomaneewan

2.60

5.

South East Asia UK (Type C) Nominees Limited

2.19

Revenues

+65%YoY

+58%YoY

+34%QoQ

14,126

5,126 6,034 8,092

8,573

2Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

6M/21

6M/22

EBITDA(2)

+119%YoY

+97%YoY

+53%QoQ

3,300

1,994

1,507

1,013 1,307

2Q/21

1Q/22

2Q/22

6M/21

6M/22

Gross Profits(1)

+97%YoY

+85%YoY

+52%QoQ

4,333

2,614

2,202

1,413 1,719

2Q/21 1Q/22 2Q/22

6M/21 6M/22

Net Profits/(Losses) to TTA

+180%YoY

+95%YoY

+6%QoQ

2,015

530

980 1,035

719

2Q/21 1Q/22 2Q/22

6M/21 6M/22

DEBENTURE

Symbol

Issued

Maturity

Issue Size

Coupon

Term

TRIS

Date

Date

(MB)

(%)

(Yrs.)

Rating

TTA233A

3/Dec/20

3/Mar/23

716.2

5.00

2.25 Yrs

BBB

TTA239A

26/Mar/21

26/Sep/23

1,500.0

5.00

2.50 Yrs

BBB

TTA252A

11/Nov/21

11/Feb/25

800.0

4.75

3.25 Yrs

BBB

TTA265A

11/Nov/21

11/May/26

1,200.0

5.10

4.50 Yrs

BBB

Please scan QR code to view the recent Credit Rating report

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

SET

The world's top 5 for Time Charter

Well-Being Index

Earning (TCE) performance 2018 - 2021

Statement of Financial Position

38,947

41,938

Other

Cash under

3,842

5,130

Liabilities

11,483

11,764

Management(3)

10,705

Interest Bearing

9,963

Other Current

Debts

Assets

7,279

9,027

Tangible

15,481

24,400

16,055

26,845

Total Equity

Assets(4)

Other Non-

4,704

5,092

Current Assets

As of December 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

Key Financial Ratio

Interest Bearing Debts

1.96x

1.37x

0.44x

10%

0.37x

13.00x

9,963

42%

11.67x

41%

MB

7%

As of December 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

Debenture

ST Loan

LT Loan

Lease liabilities

Note: (1) Including amortization of vessel drydocking but excluding depreciation and other amortization

  1. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (excluding extraordinary items)
  2. Cash, cash equivalents, and other current financial assets
  3. Property, plant, equipment, and investment properties

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

26/26-27 Orakarn Building, 8 th Floor, Soi Chidlom, Ploenchit Road, Kwaeng Lumpinee, Khet Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 2250 0569, +66 (0) 2254-8437 | Fax: +66 (0) 2655 5631 Website : http://www.thoresen.com

Please contact IR for more information: +66 (0) 2254 8437 Ext. 315, 207

Investors@thoresen.com

2

Page

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 282 M 778 M 778 M
Net income 2022 3 408 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
Net cash 2022 3 025 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,39x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 14 944 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart THORESEN THAI AGENCIES
Duration : Period :
Thoresen Thai Agencies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THORESEN THAI AGENCIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,20 THB
Average target price 12,77 THB
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri President, CEO & Executive Director
Katarat Suksawang Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Apichaya Phongpreecha Head-Internal Audit & Compliance Department
Santi Bangor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES-14.14%411
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-38.32%15 295
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-33.16%4 723
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA10.87%2 428
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-6.93%2 167
COSTAMARE INC.-8.70%1 400